IPR Weekly Highlights (58)

TRADEMARK

DELHI HC GRANTS PERMANENT INJUNCTION IN FAVOR OF LOUIS VUITTON

Louis Vuitton Malletier, the renowned luxury brand, initiated legal proceedings before the Delhi HC against counterfeiters alleging trademark infringement, and passing off of their goods and services among other ancillary reliefs. Louis Vuitton's mark "LV" has been declared a well-known mark in various judgements passed by courts in India and the mark 'LOUIS VUITTON" is included in the list of well-known marks.

The Court after examining the evidence including photographs of counterfeit products and social media posts, held that the defendants were engaged in infringement and passing off of Louis Vuitton's goods and granted a permanent injunction against them. Further, the Court passed a decree of delivery of infringing products that were seized. The Court also observed that the defendants took unfair advantage of the reputation and goodwill of the LV marks and deceived consumers by dishonestly adopting the trademark.

(1) Louis Vuitton Malletier v/s Abdul khaliq Abdulkaer Chamadia, & Ors., decided on 12th November, 2024, CS (COMM) 700/2023

TRADEMARK

KATY PERRY WINS TRADEMARK CASE AGAINST SYDNEY FASHION LABEL KATIE PERRY

Australian Federal Court recently handed down a landmark decision in the long-running trademark dispute between the global pop star Katy Perry and the Australian fashion designer Katie Perry. The Court ordered the cancellation of the fashion designer's trademark, KATIE PERRY, finding that it was likely to deceive or cause confusion among consumers. The Court's decision was based on the global recognition of the pop star and the similarity between the two names. Despite the slight spelling difference, the Court concluded that the average consumer with imperfect recollection would likely associate the fashion designer's products with the pop star. The Court also considered the fact that the pop star had been using her name as a trademark for years before the fashion designer launched her business.

(1) https://www.ndtv.com/world-news/katy-perry-wins-trademark-case-against-australian-designer-katie-perry-7092039

COPYRIGHT

DELHI HC ISSUES PERMANENT INJUNCTION AGAINST UNAUTHORISED USE OF ENTERTAINMENT NETWORK'S CONTENT & TRADEMARK

Entertainment Network (India) Limited, a prominent radio broadcaster operating under the registered trademarks "Mirchi," "Radio Mirchi," and "Sunday Suspense," obtained a permanent injunction from the Delhi High Court against several unauthorized websites and apps. These digital platforms were found to be illegally broadcasting and transmitting the plaintiff's copyrighted audio content and infringing upon its registered trademarks.

Following an interim injunction order issued on 22nd December, 2022, directing intermediary platforms to remove the infringing URLs, the Court, in its recent judgment, granted a permanent injunction. The Court's decision was based on the defendant's failure to contest the plaintiff's claims and provide any defence. As such, no additional evidence was required from the plaintiff's side to substantiate the allegations of copyright and trademark infringement.

(1)https://www.livelaw.in/high-court/delhi-high-court/radio-mirchi-copyright-and-trademark-infringement-275886#:~:text=more%20content%20at-,The%20Delhi%20High%20Court%20has%20issued%20a%20permanent%20injunction%20against,Mirchi'%20and%20'Sunday%20Suspe

COPYRIGHT

BOMBAY HC RESTRAINS SUN TV NETWORKS & OTHERS FROM INFRINGING THE COPYRIGHT OF SOBO FILMS

SOBO Films secured an order against YouTube, Daily Motion, and unidentified parties for copyright infringement of its regional TV shows, including "Sun Naam Oruvar." The Bombay High Court found that SOBO Films had established a strong case of copyright infringement and had suffered irreparable damage due to the unauthorized exploitation of its content. The Court ordered the immediate removal of infringing content and extended the injunction to address ongoing piracy.

The dispute arose from Sun TV's unauthorized broadcasting and uploading of SOBO Films' shows, despite the expiration of licensing agreements and repeated cease-and-desist notices. The presence of pirated versions on digital platforms, including over 200 instances identified by SOBO Films' anti-piracy agency, further augmented the issue. SOBO Films argued that this unauthorized exploitation led to significant financial losses and hindered the distribution of its content. While Sun TV and YouTube have committed to removing infringing content.

(1)https://www.barandbench.com/news/litigation/bombay-high-court-restrains-sun-tv-youtube-from-infringing-copyright-of-sobo-films#:~:text=The%20dispute%20arose%20from%20the,2018%20to%20January%2013%2C%202019.

PATENT

SAMSUNG FACES $118 MILLION FINE AFTER LOSING PATENT INFRINGEMENT CASE TO NETLIST

Samsung Electronics has been ordered to pay $118 million in damages after a Texas federal jury ruled in favour of Netlist, a memory technology company, in a patent infringement lawsuit. The case centres on Netlist's patented technology that enhances the efficiency of high-performance memory products, which it claims Samsung used without permission in its memory modules. This ruling follows a $303 million verdict against Samsung in a similar case last year. Netlist's legal victories, including a $445 million award from Micron Technology, highlight its ongoing efforts to protect innovations critical to cloud computing and data processing. Samsung denies the infringement and has filed a separate lawsuit against Netlist over licensing terms.

(1) Netlist, Inc. v. Samsung Electronics Co, LTD is 2:22-cv-00293, E.D. Tex

DESIGN

INDIA SIGNS RIYADH DESIGN LAW TREATY TO SIMPLIFY GLOBAL INDUSTRIAL DESIGN REGISTRATION

India has signed the Riyadh Design Law Treaty (DLT), aimed at harmonizing and simplifying industrial design registration processes across countries. After nearly 20 years of negotiations, the treaty was adopted by World Intellectual Property Organization (WIPO) member states. It introduces provisions like extended time limits, reinstating lost rights, and simplified procedures for recording assignments. The DLT also promotes electronic design systems and the exchange of priority documents. This move reflects India's commitment to improving intellectual property protection, as design registrations in the country have significantly increased in recent years.

(1) https://indianexpress.com/article/india/india-signs-riyadh-design-law-treaty-9691541/

TRADE SECRET

GOOGLE SUES EX-EMPLOYEE FOR STEALING AND LEAKING CONFIDENTIAL CHIP DESIGNS

Google has filed a lawsuit against former employee Harshit Roy, accusing him of stealing confidential company information related to its chip designs and leaking it online. Roy, an engineer at Google from 2020 to 2024, allegedly took photos of internal documents, including Pixel chip specifications, before resigning in February 2024. He shared these documents on social media platforms X and LinkedIn, accompanied by provocative statements. Despite takedown requests, Roy continued posting the materials, even tagging competitors like Apple and Qualcomm. Google is seeking damages and an order to prevent further disclosure of its proprietary information. A judge has issued a temporary restraining order against Roy.

(1)https://timesofindia.indiatimes.com/technology/tech-news/google-sues-ex-employee-at-its-bengaluru-office-for-leaking-trade-secrets-this-behaviour-is-something-says-google-spokesperson/articleshow/115657098.cms