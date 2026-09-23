Protecting Trade Secrets In India Without A Statute

India remains one of the major economies without a dedicated trade secrets statute. Unlike the United States, which has the Defend Trade Secrets Act, or the European Union, which has a dedicated Trade Secrets Directive, India does not have a standalone legislation prescribing a statutory definition of trade secrets, a specific civil cause of action for misappropriation, or a dedicated statutory framework for remedies in trade secret disputes.

Introduction

India remains one of the major economies without a dedicated trade secrets statute. Unlike the United States, which has the Defend Trade Secrets Act, or the European Union, which has a dedicated Trade Secrets Directive, India does not have a standalone legislation prescribing a statutory definition of trade secrets, a specific civil cause of action for misappropriation, or a dedicated statutory framework for remedies in trade secret disputes.

India’s obligations under Article 39 of the TRIPS Agreement require protection of undisclosed information against certain forms of disclosure, acquisition or use contrary to honest commercial practices. However, these obligations have not resulted in the enactment of standalone trade secret legislation in India.

In this legislative landscape, Indian courts have developed a working framework for trade secret protection through general principles of contract law, the equitable doctrine of breach of confidence, copyright law in appropriate cases, the law governing injunctions and, depending on the facts, criminal and cyber laws. For in-house counsel and litigators alike, the absence of a dedicated statute does not mean the absence of legal protection. It means that the available protection has to be assembled deliberately from several bodies of law that were not designed specifically to regulate trade secrets.

This article examines that framework, including contractual confidentiality obligations, the limitations imposed by Section 27 of the Indian Contract Act, 1872, civil injunctions, employee exits, criminal and cyber-law remedies, and the importance of evidence preservation in trade secret disputes.

Contractual Architecture and the Section 27 Ceiling

Because India does not have a freestanding statutory right in trade secrets, the starting point for protecting confidential information is usually the contract: an employment agreement, consultancy agreement, vendor NDA, technology agreement or licence agreement that defines confidential information, restricts its use and disclosure, and specifies obligations that survive termination.

A well-drafted confidentiality clause can play an important role in India because courts distinguish confidentiality obligations from broader restraints on a person’s ability to carry on a profession or business.

This distinction is particularly important because of Section 27 of the Indian Contract Act, 1872, which provides that an agreement restraining a person from exercising a lawful profession, trade or business is void to the extent of the restraint, subject to the statutory exception relating to the sale of goodwill. Indian courts have generally not applied a general “reasonableness” test to save a restraint that falls within Section 27. In Percept D’Mark (India) Pvt. Ltd. v. Zaheer Khan1, the Supreme Court reiterated the restrictive approach to post-contractual restraints under Section 27.

The position is different for restrictions operating during the subsistence of employment. In Niranjan Shankar Golikari v. Century Spinning and Manufacturing Co. Ltd.2, the Supreme Court recognised that negative covenants operating during the period of employment may, depending on their terms and circumstances, be enforceable. By contrast, post-employment restraints preventing an individual from carrying on a competing business or joining a competitor are ordinarily vulnerable under Section 27. In Superintendence Company of India (P) Ltd. v. Krishan Murgai3, the Supreme Court held that a service covenant extending beyond termination of employment was void under Section 27.

The practical consequence is that confidentiality architecture should not depend on a post-employment non-compete to protect trade secrets. A carefully drafted confidentiality obligation can instead restrict the use or disclosure of genuinely confidential information without preventing a former employee from pursuing a lawful profession.

Indian courts have also recognised the distinction between an employee’s general skill, knowledge and experience and the employer’s confidential information. In American Express Bank Ltd. v. Ms. Priya Puri4, the Delhi High Court considered allegations concerning confidential customer information and trade secrets in the context of an employee moving to a competitor.

Good drafting should therefore distinguish clearly between confidentiality obligations and non-compete restrictions. “Confidential information” should be defined with sufficient specificity to identify the categories of information that genuinely require protection, while avoiding an attempt to classify all knowledge acquired during employment as the employer’s proprietary information. Restrictions should be directed at protecting confidential information and preventing its unauthorised use or disclosure, rather than operating as an indirect prohibition on future employment.

Confidentiality Injunctions, Employee Exits and Evidence Preservation

Where confidential information has been misused or there is a credible threat of misuse, interim injunctive relief can be an important civil remedy. Indian courts may grant injunctions in appropriate cases to restrain the use or disclosure of confidential information, subject to the established principles governing interim relief.

The courts have developed protection for certain categories of confidential information even in the absence of a dedicated trade secrets statute. In Diljeet Titus, Advocate v. Alfred A. Adebare5, the Delhi High Court dealt with confidential information and materials taken by former associates of a law firm, including proprietary drafts, client-related information and other material maintained by the firm. The court restrained the use of information that had been improperly taken, while the dispute also involved questions concerning copyright and ownership of the underlying materials.

This issue becomes particularly important at the point of employee exit. Departing employees can represent a significant risk point for the leakage of confidential information, particularly in technology, financial services and R&D-intensive businesses. Risks may arise through copying of documents before resignation, unauthorised downloads, continued access to cloud systems, forwarding information to personal accounts, or the retention of confidential material after employment ends.

Because Indian law does not provide employers with a general post-employment non-compete mechanism, businesses should place greater emphasis on exit-management controls. These may include timely revocation of system access, preservation of relevant access and download logs, exit interviews reaffirming continuing confidentiality obligations, recovery of company devices and documents, and targeted review of unusual data transfers where there is a legitimate basis for concern.

Speed is also important once a potential leak is identified. A delay in seeking relief may affect the court’s assessment of urgency and the need for interim protection. At the same time, an employer should ensure that any application for urgent relief is supported by credible evidence establishing the confidential nature of the information, the defendant’s access to it and the basis for apprehending misuse.

Evidence preservation is therefore central to a trade secret claim. Once confidential information has been disclosed or copied, simply obtaining an order restraining future disclosure may not restore the position that existed before the disclosure. Businesses should preserve relevant emails, access records, device images, download logs, repository histories and other digital evidence as soon as a potential breach is identified, while maintaining an appropriate chain of custody.

In exceptional cases, Indian courts have also granted search-and-seizure-type relief, including orders analogous to Anton Piller orders, where the circumstances justify such intervention. Such relief is extraordinary and is subject to safeguards, including the applicant’s obligation to make full and frank disclosure and, where appropriate, provide an undertaking as to damages. The objective is generally to preserve evidence and prevent its destruction rather than to provide a routine investigative mechanism to a private litigant.

Criminal and Cyber-Law Remedies

The criminal-law framework can provide additional remedies in cases involving the dishonest taking, misappropriation or misuse of property or data, but these provisions should not be treated as a substitute for a well-structured civil confidentiality claim.

The Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, 2023 now contains the relevant provisions concerning offences such as theft and criminal breach of trust. For example, Section 316 deals with criminal breach of trust, including dishonest misappropriation or use of entrusted property in violation of a legal contract. Whether such provisions apply to the misuse of particular information or digital material will depend on the facts and the legal character of the property involved.

The Information Technology Act, 2000 may also become relevant where confidential information is accessed, copied or extracted through unauthorised acts involving computer resources. Section 43 provides for compensation for specified unauthorised acts involving computer systems and data, while Section 66 criminalises certain acts referred to in Section 43 when they are committed dishonestly or fraudulently. The applicability of these provisions is fact-specific and should not be assumed merely because confidential information has been misused.

Accordingly, criminal and cyber-law remedies are best considered alongside, rather than instead of, contractual and civil remedies. In many trade secret disputes, the immediate objective remains to prevent further disclosure, preserve evidence and establish the claimant’s rights over the confidential information.

Building an Effective Trade Secret Protection Framework

The absence of a dedicated Indian trade secrets statute makes preventive measures particularly important. Businesses should consider adopting a structured confidentiality programme that includes:

Identify confidential information: Classify information that has genuine commercial value because of its confidentiality, such as source code, technical know-how, product roadmaps, pricing strategies, customer databases and proprietary processes. Use tailored contractual protections: Include appropriately drafted confidentiality and non-use obligations in employment, consultancy, vendor, licensing and other relevant agreements. Control access: Limit access to confidential information on a need-to-know basis and maintain appropriate access controls, authentication mechanisms and permissions. Maintain evidence of confidentiality measures: Document policies, access restrictions, confidentiality markings, employee acknowledgements and other measures demonstrating that the business actively sought to preserve secrecy. Strengthen employee exit procedures: Recover devices and confidential documents, revoke access promptly, reaffirm continuing obligations and preserve relevant digital records where a potential breach is identified. Monitor and preserve digital evidence: Where there is a legitimate concern regarding misuse, preserve relevant email, repository, access and download records before they are deleted or overwritten. Review third-party arrangements: Vendors, consultants, contractors and technology partners should be subject to appropriate confidentiality and information-security obligations, particularly where they receive access to proprietary information.

These measures do not create a statutory trade secret right, but they can materially strengthen a company’s ability to establish that information was confidential, that the company took reasonable steps to protect it, and that its unauthorised use or disclosure warrants contractual or equitable relief.

Conclusion

The absence of a dedicated trade secrets statute in India does not mean that confidential information is without legal protection. Instead, protection is assembled from several areas of law: carefully drafted confidentiality obligations, the limits imposed by Section 27 of the Indian Contract Act, 1872, the equitable principles governing breach of confidence, civil injunctions, copyright and other intellectual property rights where applicable, and, depending on the facts, criminal and cyber-law provisions.

For businesses, the central challenge is therefore not simply the absence of a standalone statute. It is the need to identify what information genuinely requires protection, restrict access to it, document the measures taken to preserve its confidentiality and respond quickly when a suspected leak occurs.

Until India enacts dedicated trade secret legislation, businesses should treat this existing legal framework as the operative basis for protecting confidential information. A combination of appropriately drafted contracts, access controls, disciplined employee-exit procedures, evidence preservation and timely legal action can substantially strengthen a company’s ability to protect its trade secrets and confidential business information.

Footnotes

1 Percept D’Mark (India) Pvt Ltd v Zaheer Khan (2006) 4 SCC 227.

2 Niranjan Shankar Golikari v Century Spinning and Manufacturing Co Ltd (1967) 2 SCR 378.

3 Superintendence Company of India (P) Ltd v Krishan Murgai (1981) 2 SCC 246

4 American Express Bank Ltd v Ms Priya Puri (2006) III LLJ 540.

5 Diljeet Titus, Advocate v Alfred A Adebare 2006 (32) PTC 609 (Del).

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