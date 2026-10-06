How To Register A Trademark In India: A Step-By-Step Guide

Yet many Indian founders build a brand for years before asking how to trademark a name they have already been using in the market, sometimes discovering only after a rival files an application that early trademark protection can be commercially critical.

King Stubb & Kasiva (KSK) is a full-service law firm with 10 offices nationwide, including New Delhi, Mumbai, Bangalore, Chennai, Hyderabad, Pune, Kochi, and Mangalore, and a team of 150+ professionals.

Introduction

A trademark is often a business’s most valuable asset long before its balance sheet says so; it is the name, logo, or symbol that customers actually remember. Yet many Indian founders build a brand for years before asking how to trademark a name they have already been using in the market, sometimes discovering only after a rival files an application that early trademark protection can be commercially critical.

India recognises rights arising from prior use, and Section 34 of the Trade Marks Act, 19991 protects certain vested rights of prior users. At the same time, filing an application early can provide significant advantages, particularly for businesses that are building a new brand and want to establish a formal record of their rights.

Understanding the trademark registration process before a brand is launched, rather than after a dispute lands on the desk, can help avoid unnecessary objections and enforcement costs. This guide walks through the process end to end: what to do before filing, the procedural steps followed by the Trade Marks Registry, the applicable trademark filing fees, and where founders and in-house teams most often go wrong.

Before You File: Choosing a Name and a Class

The first question is not how quickly an application can be filed, but whether the proposed mark is capable of being registered. Section 9 of the Trade Marks Act, 1999 sets out absolute grounds for refusal, including marks that lack distinctive character or are descriptive or customary in the trade. Section 11 deals with relative grounds, including conflicts with earlier trademarks where the similarity between the marks and the relevant goods or services is likely to cause confusion or association.

Before spending money on filing, businesses should conduct a search of existing trademarks and pending applications on the Trade Marks Registry’s public search system. The search should not be limited to exact matches: phonetic similarities, visual similarities and the nature of the relevant goods or services should also be considered.

The Supreme Court’s decision in Amritdhara Pharmacy v. Satya Deo Gupta2 established the well-known principle that similarity between marks must be assessed from the perspective of a person of average intelligence and imperfect recollection, considering the overall impression created by the marks rather than dissecting them word by word.

The choice of class is equally important. India follows the Nice Classification system, under which Classes 1-34 cover goods and Classes 35-45 cover services. A trademark is protected in relation to the goods or services for which it is registered, making an accurate and commercially appropriate specification essential. An applicant may file a trademark application either on a proposed-to-be-used basis or by claiming prior use. Where prior use is claimed, the applicant must provide the requisite evidence supporting that claim.

The Trademark Registration Process: From Filing to Registration

Once the name and relevant class or classes have been identified, the trademark registration process follows a statutory sequence.

Filing the application

A trademark application is filed in Form TM-A with the Trade Marks Registry. The application contains details of the applicant, representation of the mark and the specification of goods or services. It may cover more than one class, subject to the applicable fee for each class. Once filed, the application receives an official application number that can be used to track its status.

The applicant may use the ™ symbol to indicate a claim to a trademark. The ® symbol, however, should only be used after the mark has been registered.

Examination by the Trade Marks Registry

The Registrar examines the application under the Trade Marks Act and searches earlier registered and pending marks for identical or deceptively similar trademarks. If objections arise, the Registrar issues an examination report setting out the objections. Under Rule 33 of the Trade Marks Rules, 2017, the applicant has one month from receipt of the examination report to respond. Failure to respond within that period may result in the application being treated as abandoned. Where the written response does not resolve the objections, the applicant may be given an opportunity of being heard.

This is one stage where the Trade Marks Registry’s practice materials can be useful. Applicants and their advisers should consult the applicable trademark office guidelines, manuals and procedural material issued by the Office of the Controller General of Patents, Designs and Trade Marks. However, the Act and Rules prevail where there is any inconsistency with a manual or practice document.

Advertisement in the Trade Marks Journal

If the application is accepted, it is advertised in the Trade Marks Journal. This gives third parties an opportunity to oppose the proposed registration. Under Rule 42 of the Trade Marks Rules, 2017, a notice of opposition in Form TM-O must ordinarily be filed within four months from the date of publication or re-publication of the application in the Trade Marks Journal.

If an opposition is filed, the applicant must defend the application through the prescribed opposition proceedings. This may involve a counterstatement, evidence, written submissions and hearings.

Registration and renewal

If no opposition is filed within the prescribed period, or if an opposition is ultimately dismissed, the application can proceed to registration subject to the requirements of the Act and Rules. A registered trademark is valid for ten years from the date of application and may be renewed indefinitely for successive ten-year periods on payment of the prescribed renewal fee.

Trademark Filing Fees and Realistic Timelines

Understanding the trademark filing fees is an important part of budgeting for registration. Under the current First Schedule to the Trade Marks Rules, 2017, the official fee for filing Form TM-A electronically is:

₹4,500 per class per mark for an individual, startup or small enterprise; and

₹9,000 per class per mark for other applicants.

For physical filing, the corresponding fees are ₹5,000 and ₹10,000 respectively.

The official fee for filing a notice of opposition in Form TM-O is currently ₹2,700 per class for e-filing and ₹3,000 for physical filing. These are government fees and do not include professional fees payable to a trademark attorney or agent.

Applicants should also distinguish between the ordinary registration process and expedited processing. The Rules permit an applicant to request expedited processing after receiving the official application number, subject to the prescribed requirements and fee.

The overall timeline can vary considerably. A straightforward application with no examination objection or opposition may progress relatively quickly, while objections, hearings or opposition proceedings can substantially extend the process. Accordingly, businesses should avoid treating any single estimated registration period as guaranteed.

Why Trademark Protection Has Become a Growing Concern for Indian Businesses

Three trends explain why trademark protection has moved from a back-office formality to a genuine business concern.

First, the growth of e-commerce and D2C businesses has made it easier for businesses to establish a market presence quickly, but has also increased the risk of confusingly similar names and brands appearing on digital marketplaces.

Second, trademark squatting: where a third party seeks to register a brand name despite not being the genuine proprietor can create significant commercial and legal complications. Early filing can reduce the risk of having to establish rights only after another party has already filed or registered a conflicting mark.

Third, many founders still assume that simply using a name in the market provides sufficient protection. Indian law does recognise prior-use rights and passing-off remedies. In N.R. Dongre v. Whirlpool Corporation3, the Supreme Court recognised the protection available to a business with sufficient reputation and goodwill even in the absence of a registered Indian trademark. However, establishing such rights can require substantial evidence of reputation and prior use.

Registration therefore provides an important statutory framework for protecting a brand, even though it does not eliminate the relevance of prior-use rights or passing-off principles.

Special Focus Areas to Get Right

Five areas deserve more attention than they typically receive.

First, choose a genuinely distinctive mark. Coined, arbitrary and distinctive marks generally offer stronger prospects for registration and enforcement than marks that merely describe the goods or services.

Second, conduct a meaningful clearance search. When assessing whether a proposed mark is too close to an existing trademark, the analysis should consider factors such as the nature of the marks, their visual and phonetic similarity, the nature of the goods or services, the relevant consumers and the circumstances in which the goods or services are purchased. The Supreme Court’s decision in Cadila Health Care Ltd. v. Cadila Pharmaceuticals Ltd.4 remains an important authority on the assessment of deceptive similarity, particularly in the pharmaceutical context.

Third, treat the examination-report deadline seriously. Under Rule 33, failure to respond within one month of receipt of the examination report may result in the application being treated as abandoned.

Fourth, monitor the Trade Marks Journal. Registration of your own mark should not be treated as the end of the monitoring exercise. Businesses should consider monitoring applications for identical or deceptively similar marks so that potential conflicts can be identified during the opposition period.

Fifth, consider international protection early if the business intends to expand overseas. India is a member of the Madrid Protocol, which provides a mechanism for seeking trademark protection in multiple member jurisdictions through an international application. Businesses with realistic international expansion plans should consider the timing and strategy for overseas filings rather than waiting until a third party has secured the relevant mark in another jurisdiction.

Conclusion

Registering a trademark in India is relatively straightforward once the sequence is clear: select a distinctive mark, conduct a proper search, identify the correct classes, file Form TM-A, respond promptly to any examination objection, monitor the opposition period and renew the registration every ten years.

What trips businesses up is rarely the paperwork alone. More often, the problem begins with choosing a mark that was never sufficiently distinctive, failing to conduct an adequate clearance search, using the wrong specification of goods or services, missing a procedural deadline, or waiting until a third party has already asserted competing rights.

For founders and businesses asking how to trademark a name, the practical answer is to start before the brand becomes commercially valuable. A carefully planned filing, supported by appropriate searches and a clear understanding of the trademark registration process, can provide a much stronger foundation for protecting the brand as the business grows.

Footnotes

1. Trade Marks Act 1999 (Act No 47 of 1999).

2. Amritdhara Pharmacy v Satya Deo Gupta AIR 1963 SC 449.

3. N.R. Dongre v Whirlpool Corporation (1996) 5 SCC 714.

4. Cadila Health Care Ltd v Cadila Pharmaceuticals Ltd (2001) 5 SCC 73.

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The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.