Why Do Startups Need A Patent? Understanding Patent Protection For Innovators

Most founders think about patents only after a competitor launches something that looks suspiciously familiar. By then, the opportunity to establish an early priority date may have narrowed, and the leverage that a well-drafted patent application or granted patent can provide in a funding, licensing or commercial negotiation may be reduced.

Introduction

Most founders think about patents only after a competitor launches something that looks suspiciously familiar. By then, the opportunity to establish an early priority date may have narrowed, and the leverage that a well-drafted patent application or granted patent can provide in a funding, licensing or commercial negotiation may be reduced.

This startup patent guide is intended for the earlier, more useful stage: before the product is launched, when a founder is still deciding whether an invention is worth protecting. Understanding why patent your invention matters, and how to do so under the Patents Act, 1970, is an important legal and commercial decision for a young company. A patent can help protect a startup’s core technology, support licensing and commercialisation, and form part of the intellectual property portfolio considered by investors and acquirers.

A patent, however, is not automatically the right form of protection for every innovation. The decision should be based on the nature of the invention, its patentability, the risk of disclosure, the competitive landscape and the startup’s commercial strategy.

What Actually Qualifies for a Patent?

Section 2(1)(j) of the Patents Act, 1970 defines an “invention” as a new product or process involving an inventive step and capable of industrial application. These requirements are assessed independently, and founders routinely misjudge at least one of them.

Novelty generally requires that the invention has not been anticipated by prior publication or use before the relevant priority date. This is why founders should be particularly careful about public demonstrations, product launches, conference presentations, academic publications and other disclosures before filing a patent application.

Industrial applicability requires that the invention is capable of being made or used in an industry. For most commercial products and technologies, this is unlikely to be the principal obstacle.

The more difficult question is often inventive step. Section 2(1)(ja) requires an invention to involve a technical advance over existing knowledge or have economic significance, or both, and to be non-obvious to a person skilled in the art. In Bishwanath Prasad Radhey Shyam v. Hindustan Metal Industries1, the Supreme Court emphasised that a mere workshop improvement or obvious modification of what is already known will not ordinarily satisfy the inventive-step requirement.

Section 3 separately identifies subject matter that is not patentable even if it may otherwise satisfy the requirements of novelty and inventive step. These exclusions include, among other things, a mere discovery of a scientific principle, a mathematical or business method and a computer programme per se.

The exclusion relating to computer programmes is particularly important for technology startups. However, it does not mean that every invention involving software is automatically excluded. Indian patent practice examines whether the claimed invention produces a technical effect or technical contribution and whether it falls within the statutory exclusion. Startups developing software-intensive technology should therefore obtain a patentability assessment based on the actual technical features and claims rather than assuming either that software is always patentable or that it can never be patented.

Patent Filing for Startups: Process, Fast-Track Examination and Fees

Once patentability appears reasonably strong, patent filing for startups follows a defined statutory process, with several strategic choices along the way. An applicant can file a provisional specification when the invention is still being developed, which can establish an early priority date. A complete specification must generally be filed within 12 months of the provisional specification. For an invention that is already sufficiently developed, filing a complete specification directly may be the more appropriate route.

The choice between a provisional and complete specification should not be treated as merely procedural. A provisional specification should contain enough technical disclosure to properly support the priority being claimed. Filing a very thin provisional specification simply to obtain an early date can create difficulties later if the complete specification introduces subject matter that was not adequately supported by the provisional filing.

Request for Examination

The application is not ordinarily examined automatically. The applicant must file a request for examination within the applicable statutory period.

Following the Patents (Amendment) Rules, 2024, for applications where the prescribed amended period applies, the request for examination must be filed within 31 months from the earliest priority date, rather than the earlier 48-month period. The applicable transition provisions and filing date should therefore be checked for each application rather than assuming that the 31-month period applies universally.

Eligible applicants, including recognised startups and certain other prescribed categories, may also seek expedited examination under Rule 24C by filing the prescribed request and meeting the applicable requirements. This can significantly shorten the examination timeline compared with ordinary examination.

After the First Examination Report is issued, the applicant must place the application in order for grant within the prescribed period. The Rules provide a period of six months from the date of the First Examination Report, with the possibility of extension by the prescribed period on application and payment of the applicable fee.

Government Fees and Professional Costs

Cost is one area where recognised startups receive meaningful concessions. The Patent Rules provide reduced official fees for eligible applicants, including startups and small entities, across various stages of prosecution. The precise government fee depends on the type of applicant, the number of claims and pages, the stage of the proceeding and whether ordinary or expedited examination is sought. Professional fees for patent drafting, prosecution and representation before the Patent Office are separate.

For an early-stage company, the important point is that the cost of filing should not be assessed only by the official filing fee. Patent drafting is often the more commercially significant investment because the quality and scope of the claims determine what the resulting patent can actually protect.

Why Patent Protection Has Become a Growing Concern for Startups

Three factors explain why patents have moved from a “nice to have” to an important strategic consideration for many technology and innovation-driven startups.

First, India’s innovation and patent-filing ecosystem has expanded substantially. Startups operating in technology, biotechnology, electronics, manufacturing and deep-tech sectors increasingly treat intellectual property as part of their commercial strategy. A startup therefore needs to consider not only whether competitors can copy its technology, but also whether others may have already obtained patent rights covering relevant technologies.

Second, intellectual property is increasingly relevant to investment and acquisition due diligence. Investors and strategic acquirers may examine a startup’s patent portfolio, ownership records, employee and founder assignments, licensing arrangements and potential third-party rights. A startup that has developed valuable technology but has not properly documented or protected its intellectual property may face questions about ownership, defensibility and commercialisation.

This is one of the important patent protection benefits for startups: a properly developed patent portfolio can demonstrate that the company has taken steps to establish proprietary rights around commercially important technology. It does not, by itself, guarantee investment or valuation, but it can form part of the broader intellectual property asset base considered during due diligence.

Third, Indian patent law applies a meaningful inventive-step threshold. In Novartis AG v. Union of India2, the Supreme Court emphasised the importance of demonstrating a genuine inventive contribution rather than merely presenting a known substance or technology in a slightly modified form. Although the case concerned pharmaceutical patentability, its broader lesson is relevant to startups across sectors: patent protection should be built around a technically defensible invention rather than simply the commercial novelty of a product.

Special Focus Areas for Getting Invention Protection Right

First, file before public disclosure wherever possible. Publicly disclosing an invention before filing can affect its novelty and patentability. Investor presentations, product demonstrations, academic publications, exhibitions and commercial launches should therefore be assessed from an intellectual-property perspective before they occur. Indian law contains limited circumstances in which certain prior disclosures may be disregarded, but these exceptions are specific and should not be treated as a general grace period. The safer approach is to file before making the invention publicly available.

Second, decide deliberately between a provisional and complete specification. A provisional filing can be useful where the invention is still being refined, but it should not become a substitute for meaningful technical disclosure. The subsequent complete specification cannot simply introduce unsupported subject matter and automatically claim the earlier priority date.

Third, use the benefits available to recognised startups. DPIIT-recognised startups can access reduced official fees and may qualify for expedited examination. The Government’s SIPP (Scheme for Facilitating Startups Intellectual Property Protection) also provides eligible startups access to facilitators for patent and other IP-related work, subject to the scheme’s applicable conditions. Startups should consider these mechanisms when developing their intellectual-property filing strategy.

Fourth, maintain proper records of foreign filings and disclosures. Section 8 imposes obligations concerning corresponding foreign applications, including furnishing information to the Indian Patent Office in the prescribed manner. Startups pursuing international patent protection should therefore maintain a coordinated record of Indian and foreign applications and ensure that the applicable disclosure requirements are complied with throughout prosecution.

Fifth, treat invention protection as a portfolio decision rather than a single filing. Not every innovation needs to be patented. Some aspects of a product may be better protected through trade secrets, copyright, contractual confidentiality obligations or other forms of intellectual property protection. A startup with limited resources may obtain greater value from one carefully drafted application directed at its genuine technical core than from several thin applications covering peripheral features.

Conclusion

A patent does not guarantee commercial success, and an unfiled invention does not guarantee failure. The difference lies in how much control a founder retains over the company’s technology once competitors, investors and potential acquirers begin examining the business. The basic legal framework is clear: an invention must satisfy the requirements of novelty, inventive step and industrial applicability, must not fall within the exclusions under Section 3, and should ideally be protected before public disclosure.

For startups, however, effective invention protection involves more than simply filing an application. The timing of filing, quality of technical disclosure, drafting of claims, ownership documentation, prosecution strategy and choice between patents and other forms of IP protection all matter.

For founders considering why patent your invention, the practical answer is that a well-planned patent strategy can help convert technical innovation into an identifiable intellectual property asset, strengthen the startup’s position in commercial negotiations and provide a potential legal basis for preventing unauthorised use of the patented invention. The earlier that strategy is considered, the more options the startup is likely to retain.

Frequently Asked Questions

Why do startups need a patent?

A patent can help startups protect core technology, support licensing and commercialisation, and build an intellectual property asset that may be considered during investment or acquisition due diligence.

What qualifies an invention for a patent in India?

Under Section 2(1)(j) of the Patents Act, 1970, an invention must generally be new, involve an inventive step, and be capable of industrial application.

Should a startup file a patent before launching its product?

Yes, where possible, startups should file before publicly disclosing the invention. Public demonstrations, product launches, presentations, exhibitions, and publications can affect novelty and patentability.

Do startups get any benefits when filing patents in India?

Recognised startups can receive reduced official patent fees and may qualify for expedited examination. DPIIT-recognised startups may also access facilitators through the SIPP scheme, subject to applicable conditions.

Footnotes

1. Bishwanath Prasad Radhey Shyam v Hindustan Metal Industries (1979) 2 SCC 511.

2. Novartis AG v Union of India (2013) 6 SCC 1.

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The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.