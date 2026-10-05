First To File, First In Line: The Strategic Value Of Trademark Priority

When apple unveiled the iPhone Duo, it filed a U.S trademark application for the same the same day. But the important filing had already happened nearly six months earlier in Liechtenstein.

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HOW A PRIOR TRADEMARK APPLICATION CAN MATTER MORE THAN THE LAUNCH ITSELF

When apple unveiled the iPhone Duo, it filed a U.S trademark application for the same the same day. But the important filing had already happened nearly six months earlier in Liechtenstein. The later US application could claim that earlier date as its priority date. That illustrates a central point of trademark law: the date of a prior application can determine who has the earlier right, even before a product or mark becomes publicly known.

Article 4 of the Paris Convention gives applicants six months from a first filing in one member country to file the same mark in another member country and claim the original filing date as the effective date in the second country. In the Apple example, the U.S. application filed on 9 September 2026 could, for priority purposes, reach back to 12 March 2026. In the United States, this mechanism is implemented through Section 44(d) of the Lanham Act.

WHY THE PRIOR APPLICATION MATTERS

The prior application matters because trademark disputes often turn on priority: who has the earlier enforceable claim to the mark. A later filing may therefore lose to an earlier application even if the later applicant launched first, spent more on marketing, or was unaware of the earlier filing. Priority can operate both offensively and defensively, an earlier applicant can challenge later conflicting marks and can rely on its earlier date when responding to an objection or opposition.

The six-month period is strict. The later application must be filed within six months; the applicant must qualify under the Convention or another applicable treaty arrangement; and the later application must concern the same mark, the same owner, and goods or services that are the same as or narrower than those in the earlier application. If these requirements are not met, the priority claim can fail. Priority also does not itself produce a registration: it gives the applicant a place in line, while the relevant registration requirements must still be satisfied.

This is why filing strategy should begin before launch. A clearance search cannot reveal everything. It may not show very recent foreign filings, applications not yet indexed, or unregistered use that has not created a public record. A business can therefore conduct a proper search and still discover an earlier right. Filing promptly creates its own date and can reduce the period during which another party can get ahead.

THE BUSINESS COST OF BEING SECOND

The practical value of an earlier filing is the risk avoided. Losing a priority dispute can mean changing packaging, websites, domains, social media, regulatory material, distributor communications and an already-established brand. For a major product launch, a late-stage rebrand can be substantially more expensive than securing an early filing.

The Apple example also shows how trademark strategy can interact with launch strategy. The prior application created the legal position months before the public announcement, while the later filing allowed the mark to enter the U.S. record closer to launch. The important lesson for businesses is not the choice of a particular foreign country, but the use of the priority window to secure an earlier date while coordinating filing with commercial plans.

THE INDIAN POSITION

For businesses operating in or from India, the same priority principle is available under Section 154 of the Trade Marks Act, 1999. Under Section 154(2), where an applicant has filed a trademark application in a convention country and applies in India for the same mark within six months, the Indian registration, if granted, is treated as having the date of the foreign application. Section 154(3) provides that where applications have been made in more than one convention country, the six-month period runs from the earliest application; the windows cannot be stacked.

The provision also has an important limit: Section 154(4) does not allow recovery of damages for infringement occurring before the date of the Indian application. Thus, priority determines entitlement to the mark; it does not retrospectively create monetary liability for an earlier period. The Indian convention application is filed through Form TM-A, with the relevant priority document, and the applicable country must qualify as a convention country.

The route also works in the other direction. An Indian business intending to enter foreign markets can file in India first and, within six months, use that Indian application as the priority basis for filings abroad. This can provide time to finalise budgets, confirm markets and prepare foreign filings without giving up the earlier position to someone who files in the interim. India is also a Madrid Protocol member, providing a separate international filing route; a Madrid application filed within six months of the Indian base application can itself claim Paris priority.

LIMITATIONS AND THE REAL LESSON

Priority is powerful, but it is not automatic protection. Foreign filing systems may involve language, local-counsel and procedural requirements, and the six-month deadline is unforgiving. The mark, owner and goods or services must correspond correctly, and later changes to the specification can create problems for the priority claim. Businesses therefore need to plan the first filing and subsequent foreign filings as one strategy.

The larger lesson from the iPhone Duo example is that a trademark application is not merely a compliance step after a brand is launched. A prior application can establish an earlier date that becomes legally significant months later. In a first-to-file environment, and in jurisdictions where priority rules affect the date from which rights are assessed, that earlier date can be the difference between being first and being second.

For businesses, the practical question is therefore not simply, “When are we launching?” It is, “When do we need our trademark date to begin?” The answer may be well before the public launch. The six-month priority mechanism exists precisely to bridge that gap, allowing an applicant to establish an earlier filing date in one jurisdiction and then carry that priority into others, provided the statutory requirements are met.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.