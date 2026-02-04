ARTICLE
4 February 2026

Framework For Transfer Of M2M SIM Ownership Between M2M Service Providers Or Licensees

AP
AZB & Partners

DoT has, by way of an Office Memorandum dated October 28, 2025, approved the procedure for transferring ownership of M2M (machine to machine) SIMs between M2M Service Providers/ licensees ('M2M SPs'). The transfer process, inter alia, include: (i) initiating a formal written request for transfer by existing user which should be submitted to the current M2M SP (transferor) along with the details of the transferee M2M SP; (ii) issuance of No Objection Certificate ('NOC') from the transferor; and (iii) submission of an undertaking from the transferee; and (iv) verification of the NOC and undertaking by the access service provider before conducting fresh Know Your Customer (KYC), and updating the subscriber records.

Originally published 30 January 2026.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.



