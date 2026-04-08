India Transfer Pricing & Permanent Establishment Disputes: Characterisation, Profit Attribution And Litigation Strategy

Within most multinational groups, transfer pricing is still perceived primarily as a technical compliance function. It is frequently treated as a year-end margin exercise — a benchmarking study intended to ensure that operating profit falls within a statistical range. Boards often view it as a documentation issue, while finance teams approach it as a provisioning variable.

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Executive Summary

Within most multinational groups, transfer pricing is still perceived primarily as a technical compliance function. It is frequently treated as a year-end margin exercise — a benchmarking study intended to ensure that operating profit falls within a statistical range. Boards often view it as a documentation issue, while finance teams approach it as a provisioning variable.

This article explains:

Why transfer pricing disputes are rarely arithmetic disagreements.

are rarely arithmetic disagreements. Why adjustments seldom arise merely from statistical variance in margins , but instead stem from challenges to the taxpayer’s economic narrative — including the identity of the tested party, allocation of risks, ownership of intangibles and control over key functions.

, but instead stem from — including the identity of the tested party, allocation of risks, ownership of intangibles and control over key functions. Why , despite the statutory framework under Sections 92–92F of the Income-tax Act, 1961 being transaction-specific, a reference to the Transfer Pricing Officer (TPO) often produces wider ramifications for the enterprise’s functional characterisation .

, despite the statutory framework under Sections 92–92F of the Income-tax Act, 1961 being transaction-specific, . How the narrative developed during transfer pricing analysis may influence multiple transactions, subsequent assessment years and related issues such as permanent establishment exposure and profit attribution.

multiple transactions, subsequent assessment years and related issues such as permanent establishment exposure and profit attribution. Why transfer pricing should be viewed as a structural tax position , the implications of which may extend across several years of audit and litigation.

, the implications of which may extend across several years of audit and litigation. Why effective transfer pricing strategy requires alignment between contractual arrangements, operational conduct and contemporaneous documentation from the outset of cross-border arrangements.

between contractual arrangements, operational conduct and contemporaneous documentation from the outset of cross-border arrangements. Why transfer pricing disputes are fundamentally disputes of characterisation and risk allocation, requiring taxpayers to demonstrate that contractual risk allocation is supported by actual conduct and operational evidence.

and risk allocation, requiring taxpayers to demonstrate that contractual risk allocation is supported by actual conduct and operational evidence. How transfer pricing audits and functional findings may influence both the existence of a permanent establishment and the attribution of profits to that establishment.

I. Statutory Architecture with Elasticity in Application and Relevance of OECD Guidelines

While Sections 92 onward provide the defined statutory framework, the Rules introduce space for open-textured economic analysis. The interaction between this structured legal framework and evaluative economic inquiry ultimately shapes the trajectory of transfer pricing disputes.

Core Statutory Framework

Section 92(1): The Arm’s Length Principle

Section 92(1) provides that income arising from an international transaction shall be computed having regard to the arm’s length price. The statutory focus is therefore transaction-specific: the inquiry concerns whether the price of a defined international transaction reflects conditions that would prevail between unrelated parties. This provision operates as a computational rule, ensuring that profits from cross-border related-party transactions are aligned with arm’s length standards.

Section 92B defines an international transaction broadly to include transactions between associated enterprises involving goods, services, financing arrangements, or other dealings having a bearing on profits, income, losses, or assets, capital financing, guarantees, and certain business restructurings etc.

Section 92C prescribes recognised methods for determining arm’s length price, including:

Comparable Uncontrolled Price Method (CUP)

Resale Price Method (RPM)

Cost Plus Method (CPM)

Profit Split Method (PSM)

Transactional Net Margin Method (TNMM)

The statute does not prescribe a hierarchy among these methods. The appropriate method must be selected based on the facts and circumstances of the transaction in terms of principle elaborated in Rule 10C.

In practice, however, the Transactional Net Margin Method (TNMM) has become the most commonly applied method, particularly for service and distribution transactions, often leading to disputes where taxpayers consider other methods more appropriate.

Section 92CA: Role of the Transfer Pricing Officer

Section 92CA allows the Assessing Officer to refer determination of arm’s length price to a specialised authority - the Transfer Pricing Officer (TPO). Once the TPO determines the arm’s length price under Section 92CA(3), the Assessing Officer must compute total income in conformity with that determination.

This institutional structure means that transfer pricing disputes often take shape during the TPO stage itself, before the broader assessment process is complete.

The Rules: Where Practical Discretion Emerges

While the statute establishes the framework, Rules 10A–10C provide the operational mechanics for transfer pricing analysis.

Rule 10B sets out the manner in which each recognised method must be applied. In particular, Rule 10B(2) requires comparability analysis with reference to factors such as:

functions performed, assets employed, and risks assumed (FAR analysis),

contractual terms,

economic circumstances, and

business strategies.

These criteria guide the analysis but do not prescribe how they should be prioritised or weighted. As a result, disputes frequently arise concerning functional characterisation and comparability adjustments.

Rule 10C requires selection of the “most appropriate method” having regard to factors such as the nature of the transaction, reliability of data and degree of comparability. Because these criteria are evaluative rather than prescriptive, disputes frequently arise regarding method selection. In interpreting these factors, courts and tribunals have occasionally drawn upon international transfer pricing commentary, including the OECD Transfer Pricing Guidelines, as interpretative guidance while maintaining that the governing framework remains the Income-tax Act and Rules.

Rule 10CA further introduces a statistical range concept, allowing arm’s length outcomes to be determined based on percentile ranges of comparable margins. While this approach appears objective, the reliability of the result depends heavily on the selection of comparables — one of the most contested aspects of transfer pricing audits.

OECD TP GUIDELINES

As explained above, Rule 10C lays down evaluative rather than prescriptive criteria for selecting the most appropriate method. In applying these criteria, Indian courts and tribunals have recognised that transfer pricing provisions operate within an internationally harmonised framework. Consequently, while the OECD Transfer Pricing Guidelines do not have statutory force in India, they have been treated as an important interpretative aid in understanding economic concepts embedded in the transfer pricing rules, such as comparability analysis, functional analysis (FAR), and the arm’s length principle—particularly in situations where the Act and the Rules do not themselves provide detailed guidance.

The Delhi High Court’s decision in Sony Ericsson Mobile Communications India Pvt. Ltd. v. CIT provides one of the clearest judicial articulations of this approach. While affirming that the Income-tax Act, 1961 and the Income-tax Rules constitute the primary governing framework, the Court held that where the Act or the Rules do not devise or enact a contrary provision, the OECD Transfer Pricing Guidelines and the U.N. Transfer Pricing Manual should not be discarded or ignored without adequate justification. The Court emphasised that although these materials are not binding, they represent “dexterous and deliberated elucidations” of transfer pricing principles and therefore constitute a valuable and convenient commentary that may appropriately inform the interpretation and application of India’s statutory transfer pricing regime.

II. Characterisation Disputes in Practice

Although the statutory inquiry under Sections 92 and 92CA of the Income-tax Act is directed at determining the arm’s length price of specific international transactions, the analytical process required to conduct that inquiry frequently involves examining the operational role of the enterprise or the relevant business segment performing those transactions. Transfer pricing law therefore operates through a transaction-specific legal framework, but the evidentiary exercise required to apply that framework often entails a broader functional examination of how the taxpayer actually conducts the relevant activity.

This interaction between transaction-specific law and broader functional inquiry generally arises through three related features of the transfer pricing rules: (i) the functional comparability analysis required under Rule 10B(2); (ii) the possibility of aggregating closely linked transactions under Rule 10A(d); and (iii) the application of the most appropriate transfer pricing method under Rule 10B(1) to the relevant transaction set or segment capturing those transactions.

Rule 10B(2) requires comparability between controlled and uncontrolled transactions to be evaluated with reference to several factors, including the functions performed, assets employed and risks assumed by the parties, the contractual terms governing the transaction, the economic circumstances of the markets in which the parties operate, and relevant business strategies. These comparability criteria are framed in relation to the transaction being examined, but they cannot be applied in isolation from the manner in which the entity performs the activity giving rise to that transaction.

Accordingly, in practice the transfer pricing analysis often involves examining the operational role played by the entity undertaking the controlled transaction. For instance, where an Indian subsidiary provides software development services to its foreign associated enterprise, the transfer pricing enquiry may examine which entity designs product architecture, which entity controls development risk, which entity exercises decision-making authority over the development process, and whether the Indian entity merely executes development tasks or performs economically significant functions. Although the statutory inquiry concerns the pricing of the service transaction, answering that question necessarily involves analysing the functions performed by the enterprise undertaking the activity.

Transfer pricing analysis does not always proceed on a strictly transaction-by-transaction basis. Rule 10A(d) recognises that the term “transaction” may include a number of closely linked transactions. Where transactions are economically interrelated and cannot be evaluated reliably in isolation, the arm’s length analysis may therefore be conducted with reference to the aggregated transaction set.

Aggregation is justified where the transactions form part of a unified commercial arrangement or are so closely linked that separate benchmarking would distort the economic reality of the arrangement. In such circumstances, the transfer pricing examination may analyse the combined transaction set rather than each individual component in isolation.

Once the relevant controlled transaction or aggregated transaction set has been identified, the arm’s length price must be determined using the most appropriate method prescribed under Rule 10B(1), including the Comparable Uncontrolled Price Method, Resale Price Method, Cost Plus Method, Profit Split Method or Transactional Net Margin Method.

In practice, where transactional comparables are unavailable or unreliable, the Transactional Net Margin Method (TNMM) is frequently applied. Under Rule 10B(1)(e), TNMM evaluates the net profit margin realised by the enterprise from the international transaction, computed with reference to an appropriate base such as costs, sales or assets, and compares that margin with the net profit margins realised in comparable uncontrolled transactions. Where closely linked transactions are aggregated, or where reliable margins cannot be computed at the level of individual transactions, the benchmarking exercise is often undertaken at the level of the relevant segment capturing those controlled transactions. Thus, although the legal inquiry remains directed at the pricing of specific international transactions, the application of the method often requires examining financial and operational information relating to the segment in which those transactions are undertaken.

Many transfer pricing disputes ultimately turn on the selection or rejection of comparable companies. Courts have consistently emphasised that comparability must be determined by examining the functional characteristics of the entities involved.

In Rampgreen Solutions Pvt. Ltd. v. CIT (Delhi High Court, 2015), the Court rejected the use of broad ITeS classification as a sufficient basis for comparability and held that comparable selection requires “a conscious selection as to the quality and nature of the content of services.” Referring to Rule 10B(2)(a), the Court stressed that comparability must be judged with reference to service or product characteristics. It further held that eClerx and Vishal could not be taken as comparables because the services rendered and the functions undertaken were not comparable to those of the assessee. In relation to Vishal, the Court also emphasised that “a business model where services are rendered by employing own employees and using one's own infrastructure would have a different cost structure as compared to a business model where services are outsourced.” These observations show that transfer pricing comparability depends on functional similarity and business model, and that even under TNMM the standards for selecting comparables cannot be diluted.

III. Transfer Pricing and Permanent Establishment: Interlocking Narratives

Transfer pricing analysis and permanent establishment (“PE”) attribution are conceptually distinct exercises in international tax law. Transfer pricing determines whether the price of transactions between associated enterprises reflects arm’s length conditions, while PE attribution determines the profits of a non-resident enterprise that may be taxed in the source jurisdiction once a permanent establishment is found to exist.

In Indian law the two inquiries arise from different legal sources. Transfer pricing is governed by the detailed statutory framework contained in Sections 92–92F of the Income-tax Act, 1961 and Rules 10A–10TG of the Income-tax Rules. By contrast, profit attribution to a PE is not governed by a comparable domestic computational code. Instead, attribution is primarily derived from Section 9(1)(i) of the Income-tax Act read with the applicable tax treaty provisions, typically Article 7 of India’s Double Taxation Avoidance Agreements.

Article 7 of most Indian tax treaties follows the general structure of the OECD Model Convention and provides that profits attributable to a permanent establishment are those which the PE might be expected to earn if it were a distinct and separate enterprise engaged in the same or similar activities under the same or similar conditions.

This “separate enterprise” fiction creates a conceptual link with transfer pricing principles. Once a PE is assumed to exist, the attribution exercise requires examination of the functions performed, assets employed and risks assumed in the jurisdiction, which often resembles the functional analysis undertaken in transfer pricing.

In situations where a foreign enterprise operates in India through a separate associated enterprise, however, the attribution inquiry interacts directly with transfer pricing analysis.

The Supreme Court addressed this interaction in DIT (International Taxation) v. Morgan Stanley & Co. Inc. (2007) 292 ITR 416 (SC). The Court held that where an associated enterprise in India, which also constitutes a permanent establishment of the foreign enterprise, is remunerated at arm’s length “taking into account all the risk-taking functions of the multinational enterprise,” nothing further would remain to be attributed to the PE. At the same time, the Court clarified that if the transfer pricing analysis does not adequately reflect the functions performed and risks assumed in India, additional profits may still require attribution to the permanent establishment.

This principle recognises that where an Indian associated enterprise performs functions on behalf of the foreign enterprise and is already compensated at arm’s length for those functions, additional profit attribution to the PE may not arise.

Importantly, the Court’s reasoning does not equate transfer pricing analysis with PE attribution. Rather, the transfer pricing determination of arm’s length remuneration becomes relevant evidence in evaluating whether any residual profits remain to be attributed to the foreign enterprise’s PE.

The interaction between the two regimes is not limited to profit attribution. Findings arising from transfer pricing examinations may also influence arguments concerning the existence of a permanent establishment.

Transfer pricing audits frequently produce detailed functional findings regarding the activities performed by the Indian entity within a multinational group. Where such findings indicate that significant managerial, development, or commercial functions are performed in India, tax authorities may rely on those observations in arguing that the foreign enterprise carries on business in India through those activities, potentially giving rise to a service PE or agency PE under the relevant treaty provisions.

In this way, the factual narrative emerging from transfer pricing proceedings can influence not only the pricing of international transactions but also the broader question of whether the foreign enterprise has a taxable presence in India.

A different logic applies where the foreign enterprise operates in India through a permanent establishment but without an associated enterprise, such as a branch office or project office. In such cases no transfer pricing analysis exists to determine arm’s length remuneration of local activities. The attribution of profits must then be determined directly under Article 7 of the applicable tax treaty, sometimes supplemented by general principles recognised in international tax commentary. Tribunals have occasionally referred to OECD materials on PE attribution as interpretative guidance in such situations, though such guidance does not have binding force under Indian law.

IV. Safe Harbours and Administrative Reality

The statutory transfer pricing framework in India recognises that arm’s length determination can be administratively complex and resource-intensive. To provide a degree of certainty for taxpayers and reduce audit disputes in routine cases, the law provides for safe harbour rules and advance pricing arrangements. Alongside these formal mechanisms, transfer pricing practice has also developed a set of informal behavioural patterns that operate as practical safe harbours in the administration of transfer pricing audits.

The formal safe harbour regime is contained in Rules 10TA to 10TG of the Income-tax Rules, 1962, introduced under the authority of Section 92CB of the Income-tax Act. These rules allow taxpayers engaged in specified categories of international transactions to elect predetermined margins or pricing parameters that are deemed to satisfy the arm’s length requirement.

Rule 10TD prescribes safe harbour margins for certain types of transactions, including:

provision of software development services,

information technology enabled services,

contract research and development services,

intra-group loans, and

certain manufacturing or distribution arrangements.

Where a taxpayer opts for a safe harbour and satisfies the prescribed conditions, the transfer price declared by the taxpayer is accepted as being at arm’s length, and the Transfer Pricing Officer ordinarily refrains from conducting detailed benchmarking analysis.

While the safe harbour regime provides certainty, its practical uptake has historically been limited. Prescribed margins are sometimes perceived as commercially conservative, and taxpayers operating in competitive industries may prefer to defend a lower arm’s length margin through benchmarking rather than elect a predetermined safe harbour rate.

A second formal certainty mechanism is the Advance Pricing Agreement (APA) regime introduced under Section 92CC of the Income-tax Act, with procedural rules contained in Rules 10F to 10T.

An APA allows a taxpayer and the tax administration to agree in advance on the transfer pricing methodology for specified international transactions over a fixed period of time. Agreements may be:

unilateral , involving only the Indian tax administration,

, involving only the Indian tax administration, bilateral or multilateral, involving competent authorities of treaty partner jurisdictions.

The APA programme is intended to reduce transfer pricing litigation by providing prospective certainty on pricing methodology, comparables and profit margins. At the same time, the process requires detailed disclosure of business models, functional profiles and financial data, which may make it unsuitable for taxpayers seeking flexibility in evolving business structures.

Beyond the statutory framework, transfer pricing administration in India has developed certain patterns that operate as informal or practical safe harbours. These do not have legal force, but they influence how audits are conducted and how disputes evolve.

For example, routine service providers operating under stable cost-plus models and demonstrating consistent functional profiles across years often encounter fewer disputes where their margins fall within ranges commonly observed in comparable independent enterprises. Similarly, consistent documentation of FAR analysis, supported by contractual arrangements and operational conduct, reduces the likelihood of functional recharacterisation during audits.

These patterns reflect the reality that transfer pricing enforcement depends not only on statutory rules but also on the credibility and internal consistency of the taxpayer’s functional narrative.

The coexistence of statutory safe harbours, advance pricing agreements and practical administrative patterns illustrates the layered nature of transfer pricing risk management. While the statutory framework provides formal mechanisms for certainty, many disputes ultimately turn on whether the taxpayer’s documentation, contractual arrangements and operational conduct present a coherent functional profile capable of withstanding scrutiny under the comparability standards of Rule 10B.

For this reason, the management of transfer pricing risk in India often involves strategic choices among formal certainty mechanisms such as safe harbours and APAs, or the development of defensible benchmarking supported by consistent functional analysis.

V. Litigation Dynamics: How Transfer Pricing Positions Shape Multi-Year Tax Outcomes

Transfer pricing disputes in India rarely begin with pricing and rarely end with pricing. Although the statutory framework focuses on determining the arm’s length price of specific international transactions, disputes that reach appellate forums are often shaped by functional narratives established much earlier in the business arrangement.

Transfer pricing analysis requires examination of the functions performed, assets employed and risks assumed in relation to international transactions. Once a particular functional characterisation emerges during audit proceedings, it frequently influences method selection, comparable identification and margin determination across related transactions.

These findings may also extend beyond the immediate transfer pricing adjustment. Observations regarding the activities performed in India can affect how tax authorities approach questions of permanent establishment existence and profit attribution under applicable tax treaties. As recognised by the Supreme Court in DIT (International Taxation) v. Morgan Stanley & Co. Inc., arm’s length remuneration of an associated enterprise may eliminate the need for further attribution of profits to a permanent establishment.

Transfer pricing disputes therefore often reflect structural disagreements about the enterprise’s functional role rather than isolated pricing differences. Characterisations adopted in one assessment year may influence subsequent audits and shape the administration’s view of the multinational group’s operations in India.

From a strategic perspective, this dynamic highlights the importance of consistency between contractual arrangements, operational conduct and transfer pricing documentation. Where the taxpayer’s functional narrative is coherent and supported by contemporaneous evidence, disputes are more likely to remain confined to transaction pricing. Where inconsistencies appear, scrutiny often expands to broader questions of functional characterisation and profit allocation.

In this sense, transfer pricing controversy in India is not merely a technical exercise in benchmarking. It is a structural issue requiring consistent legal and commercial positioning across multiple years and proceedings.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.