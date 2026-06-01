Laws Of Taxation May (2026) Laws Of Taxation Updates

India's new Income Tax Act will fundamentally transform how income is assessed starting from Financial Year 2026-27, replacing the decades-old Income Tax Act of 1961. Understanding the transitional provisions and how proceedings will be handled across the old and new regimes is crucial for taxpayers and professionals navigating this historic legislative change.

Hammurabi & Solomon Partners, established in 2001 by Dr. Manoj Kumar, ranks among India’s top 15 law firms, offering a client-focused, solutions-driven approach across law, policy, and regulation. With over 16 leading partners and offices in key Indian cities, the firm provides comprehensive legal services, seamlessly guiding clients through the complexities of the Indian legal landscape. Known for quality and innovative problem-solving, H&S Partners is committed to client satisfaction through prompt, tailored counsel and deep sector expertise, impacting both national and international legal frameworks.

Article Insights

Hammurabi & Solomon are most popular: within Tax, Insurance and Environment topic(s)

with Finance and Tax Executives

in India

NOTABLE UPDATES MAY 2026

1. Commencement of the Income Tax Act, 2025 Click Here

Effective Date: April 01, 2026 Issuing

Authority: Income Tax Department

Background

With effect from 1 April 2026, the Income Tax Act, 2025 came into force, replacing the Income Tax Act, 1961, India's primary direct tax legislation for over six decades. The new Act does not introduce any new taxes or alter tax rates; its central purpose is structural simplification, modernization of language, and improving the ease of tax compliance for individuals, businesses, and professionals. The Income Tax Rules, 2026 have simultaneously been notified by the Central Board of Direct Taxes (CBDT) to support implementation of the new framework.

All income earned from Financial Year 2026-27 (Tax Year 2026-27) onwards will be assessed under the new Act. Proceedings relating to periods before 1 April 2026 continue under the Income Tax Act, 1961, pursuant to the transitional provisions in Section 536 of the new Act.

Key Changes:

(a) Unified ‘Tax Year’ Concept

The new Act abolishes the longstanding dual-year terminology of 'Previous Year' and ‘Assessment Year’, a perennial source of confusion and replaces it with a single unified concept of ‘Tax Year’. A Tax Year runs from 1 April to 31 March, corresponding to the Financial Year. FY 2026-27 is now referred to as Tax Year 2026-27. This harmonization eliminates ambiguity in notices, returns, and client communications.

(b) Structural Reorganization: 536 Sections in 23 Chapters

The Income Tax Act, 1961 had expanded to over 700 sections through decades of amendments, resulting in fragmented and redundant provisions. The new Act condenses this into 536 sections organized across 23 chapters in a clean, logical, and reader-friendly format. Related provisions have been consolidated, outdated provisos and explanations removed, and the Act has been rewritten in plain, direct language to reduce the need for technical interpretation.

(c) TDS Consolidation

One of the most consequential operational changes for businesses is the consolidation of TDS provisions. The approximately 37 separate TDS sections of the old Act have been rationalized into a small number of consolidated provisions primarily Sections 392, 393, and 394. TDS challans and quarterly returns must now reference the new section codes. Using old section numbers (such as 194C or 194J) in returns filed from 1 April 2026 will render them defective.

(d) New Tax Regime as the Default

The new tax regime offering lower slab rates without exemptions and deductions continues as the default regime, now codified in Section 202 of the new Act (equivalent to the old Section 115BAC). Taxpayers who prefer the old regime with its deductions and exemptions must affirmatively opt for it.

(e) Enhanced Standard Deduction

The standard deduction for salaried employees and pensioners under the new tax regime has been enhanced to Rs. 75,000 per annum and has now been codified in the Act itself under Section 58(2), giving it a firmer statutory footing.

(f) Access to Virtual Digital Space During Search and Seizure

In a significant expansion of investigative powers, the new Act empowers income tax authorities to access a taxpayer's ‘virtual digital space’, defined to include email servers, social media accounts, online trading and investment accounts, and digital asset repositories during search and seizure proceedings, including by overriding access codes. This provision signals a modernization of enforcement to address the digital economy.

(g) PAN Applicability Widened

The requirement to quote a Permanent Account Number (PAN) has been widened under the Income Tax Rules, 2026 to cover a broader range of transactions, including annual cash deposits or withdrawals above Rs. 10 lakh, property transactions above Rs. 20 lakh, vehicle purchases above Rs. 5 lakh, hotel or event expenditure above Rs. 1 lakh, and all insurance premium payments irrespective of amount.

(h) Stricter Compliance for NRIs: Foreign Asset Disclosure

The new Act contains tightened provisions for Non-Resident Indians with respect to reporting of foreign assets. Failure to disclose foreign bank accounts, properties, or shares attracts significantly heavier penalties under the new framework. Interest earned from NRE accounts continues to remain tax-free.

(i) Senior Citizen Provisions Retained and Enhanced

Benefits for senior and super senior citizens including higher basic exemption limits under the old tax regime have been retained. The TDS threshold limit on interest income has been enhanced to Rs. 1 lakh per annum, and Forms 15G and 15H have been merged into a single consolidated Form 121 for convenience.

Impact:

The commencement of the Income Tax Act, 2025 represents the most significant overhaul of India's direct tax architecture since Independence. While tax rates and the fundamental structure of income classification remain unchanged, the operational and compliance implications are wide-ranging:

All tax forms, challans, and returns filed from 1 April 2026 must reference new section numbers. TDS challans referencing old sections will be treated as defective.

Businesses should update their ERP systems, payroll software, and tax compliance workflows to incorporate the new section numbering before filing TDS returns for Q1 FY 2026-27.

Legal practitioners and tax advisors must align client communications, notices, and assessments with the new terminological framework including the replacement of ‘Previous Year’ and ‘Assessment Year’ with ‘Tax Year’.

Pending proceedings and assessments for periods before 1 April 2026 will continue under the Income Tax Act, 1961, ensuring continuity and avoiding disruption to ongoing litigation.

The widening of search and seizure powers to include virtual digital spaces will require businesses and individuals to be more careful about digital record-keeping and data security.

2. Income Tax Rules, 2026 notified CLICK HERE

Circular: Central Board of Direct Taxes Notification no. 54/2026

Date of Issuance: 31st March, 2026

Issuing Authority: Ministry of Finance – Department of Revenue

Background:

The Central Board of Direct Taxes (CBDT) issued Notification No. 54/2026 dated 31 March 2026, formally notifying the Income Tax Rules, 2026. These Rules replace the Income Tax Rules, 1962 and are intended to give effect to the procedural and compliance framework under the new Income Tax Act, 2025. The Rules came into effect on 1 April 2026.

Key Changes:

190 new forms have been notified under the Income Tax Rules, 2026, each mapped to its predecessor under the Income Tax Rules, 1962. The CBDT has released a complete cross-reference utility to assist taxpayers and professionals.

All quarterly TDS returns (Forms 138, 140, 143, 144 under the new Rules) must cite new TDS section codes with effect from 1 April 2026.

A new Form 125 has been introduced for senior citizens availing exemption from filing income tax returns where TDS has been deducted by banks, effective April 2026.

Form 15G and Form 15H have been merged into a single new Form 121 for non deduction of TDS on interest income.

Enhanced international reporting requirements have been notified, particularly for cross-border transactions, foreign assets, and transfer pricing documentation.

Impact:

Practitioners, businesses, and financial institutions must update their compliance infrastructure to align with the new forms and procedures. Failure to use new form numbers or section codes from 1 April 2026 may lead to defective return filings and consequent notices. Banks and financial institutions must update their TDS deduction and reporting systems on priority, particularly with respect to the new Form 121 replacing the dual 15G/15H regime and the enhanced TDS threshold for senior citizens.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.