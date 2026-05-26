Sections 129 And 130 Of The CGST Act: Distinct Remedies Within The GST Enforcement Framework And Their Jurisprudential Similarity With The Customs Act, 1962

Article Insights

Rishab J.’s articles from Shivadass & Shivadass are most popular: in India Shivadass & Shivadass are most popular: within Corporate/Commercial Law, Privacy and Antitrust/Competition Law topic(s)

with Finance and Tax Executives

with readers working within the Healthcare and Law Firm industries

The enforcement framework under the Central Goods and Services Tax Act, 2017 (“Act”) embodies a carefully structured legislative mechanism intended to balance the protection of revenue with the facilitation of legitimate trade and commerce. Within this framework, Sections 129 and 130 of the Act occupy a position of considerable importance in matters concerning interception of goods in transit, E-Way Bill compliance, detention of conveyances, and confiscation proceedings. Although these provisions are frequently invoked together by field formations during transportation related inspections, the Constitutional Courts across the country have consistently clarified that Sections 129 and 130 are distinct and independent statutory provisions operating in separate legal domains. The tendency of authorities to treat confiscation under Section 130 as a natural or automatic extension of detention proceedings under Section 129 has repeatedly been disapproved by courts, which have emphasized that the two provisions embody fundamentally different legislative objectives, requiring different jurisdictional thresholds and contemplating vastly different legal consequences.

Section 129 of the Act provides that where any person transports or stores goods while they are in transit in contravention of the provisions of the Act or the Rules framed thereunder, such goods, along with the conveyance used for transportation, shall be liable to detention or seizure. The provision further prescribes the statutory mechanism for release of the detained goods upon payment of the applicable tax and penalty.

A plain and purposive reading of the provision reveals that Section 129 is essentially regulatory and compliance-oriented in nature, intended primarily to ensure adherence to the procedural framework governing movement of goods under the GST regime, particularly to ensure compliance with the E-Way Bill mechanism prescribed under Rule 138 of the Central Goods and Services Tax Rules, 2017.

Consequently, proceedings under Section 129 may be initiated even in cases involving technical or procedural discrepancies such as expiry of E-Way Bills during transit, mismatch in vehicle particulars, typographical or clerical errors in invoices, inadvertent mistakes in Part-B of the E-Way Bill, minor discrepancies in the description of goods, errors in PIN codes, or delays in updating transporter details. Such irregularities are ordinarily procedural in character and, by themselves, do not establish fraudulent intent or deliberate evasion of tax. The legislative intent underlying Section 129 is therefore not to penalise every minor procedural lapse as an act of tax evasion, but to ensure procedural discipline and regulatory compliance in the movement of goods under the GST framework. The judiciary has consistently recognized the distinction between procedural irregularities and substantive tax evasion while interpreting Section 129. In Synergy Fertichem Pvt. Ltd 1 , the Gujarat High Court observed The judgment draws a clear distinction between Sections 129 and 130 of the Central Goods and Services Tax Act, 2017, holding that detention under Section 129 may arise from mere contravention of statutory provisions, whereas confiscation under Section 130 requires a clear and deliberate intent to evade tax. The Court held that confiscation proceedings cannot be initiated mechanically or merely on suspicion, especially in cases involving procedural lapses such as absence of an E-Way Bill or clerical discrepancies. Authorities must record cogent reasons in writing demonstrating application of mind and existence of material indicating tax evasion. Section 130, being penal in character, must be invoked sparingly and only in exceptional cases involving conscious and wilful evasion of tax. Similarly, in Satyam Shivam Papers Pvt. Ltd.2, the Court emphasized that detention proceedings under Section 129 are essentially regulatory and cannot be converted into punitive proceedings merely because procedural defects exist in accompanying documents. Likewise, in K.P. Sugandh Ltd.3 the High Court held that minor clerical errors or technical lapses in E-Way Bills cannot by themselves establish an intention to evade payment of tax.

Section 130 of the Act, on the other hand, deals with confiscation of goods or conveyances and levy of penalty in specified circumstances. The provision contemplates situations where goods are supplied, transported, or dealt with “with intent to evade payment of tax.”

In contradistinction to Section 129, Section 130 of the Act is distinctly penal and confiscatory in character. The legislature, particularly under Section 130(1)(i), (ii) and (iv), by repeatedly employing the expression “intent to evade payment of tax”, has consciously incorporated the requirement of deliberate evasion and culpable intent as a foundational jurisdictional condition for the initiation of confiscation proceedings. The provision, therefore, is not designed to address every procedural infraction or technical irregularity committed during the movement of goods but is aimed at curbing grave and wilful violations involving fraud, deceit, suppression, or conscious attempts to defeat the revenue. The said provision is attracted only where the material on record which prima facie indicates a conscious and deliberate intention to evade tax. Unlike Section 129, which is regulatory and compliance-oriented, Section 130 is penal in character and intended to address grave violations involving fraud, suppression, deceit, or wilful attempts to defeat the revenue. Consequently, confiscatory proceedings may legitimately arise in cases involving transportation of goods without invoices or statutory documents, use of forged or fabricated E-Way Bills, movement of goods through fictitious GST registrations, clandestine clearance of unaccounted goods, transportation under manipulated or grossly undervalued invoices, or transactions involving fictitious consignors and consignees. Such conduct falls beyond the scope of mere procedural irregularities and constitutes substantive violations warranting confiscation.

The distinction between Sections 129 and 130 has been addressed in Shiv Enterprises 4 wherein it was held that mere technical discrepancies in transportation documents in the absence of substantive material indicating deliberate evasion, are insufficient to justify confiscatory action.

Although both provisions form part of the same enforcement framework, they operate at fundamentally different thresholds. Section 129 constitutes a self-contained mechanism governing detention, determination of tax and penalty, and release of goods in transit, whereas Section 130 contains distinct statutory ingredients and safeguards that must be independently satisfied before confiscation can be ordered. Mere contravention of transportation-related provisions or discrepancies in E-Way documentation cannot automatically justify confiscation unless the authority establishes fraudulent intent or conscious evasion supported by cogent material.

A very similar distinction is reflected in the scheme of the Customs Act, 1962, where seizure under Section 110 operates as a preventive, interim measure, whereas confiscation under Sections 111 and 113 constitutes a final adjudicatory consequence. Customs jurisprudence consistently holds that procedural infractions such as clerical errors, classification disputes, or technical non-compliance do not, by themselves, establish smuggling or deliberate evasion of duty; confiscation is attracted only where there is substantive material indicating concealment, forgery, undervaluation, or clandestine diversion of goods. In Collector of Customs, Madras v. Nathella Sampathu Chetty (1999 (110) E.L.T. 157 (S.C.) the Supreme Court clarified that seizure is merely a protective step taken pending investigation, whereas confiscation is a penal outcome based on proved illegality such as smuggling or violation of import-export restrictions, thereby underscoring the fundamental doctrinal distinction between interim custody of goods and final deprivation of property rights.

The statutory framework under the Act reflects a calibrated enforcement structure wherein Section 129 operates as a regulatory mechanism addressing procedural contraventions in the movement of goods, particularly E-Way Bill compliance, while Section 130 constitutes a distinct penal provision dealing with confiscation in cases involving fraud, suppression, or deliberate intent to evade tax. Judicial authorities have consistently emphasized that these provisions operate in separate legal spheres and cannot be conflated. Consequently, confiscation under Section 130 cannot be treated as an automatic or mechanical extension of detention under Section 129. It must be preceded by independent application of mind and supported by cogent material demonstrating a conscious design to evade tax, as mere clerical errors, technical defects, or procedural lapses do not meet the statutory threshold for confiscatory action.

This doctrinal separation is further reinforced by customs jurisprudence under the Customs Act, 1962, where seizure under Section 110 is recognised as a preventive and interim measure, whereas confiscation under Sections 111 and 113 is a final adjudicatory consequence resulting in deprivation of property rights upon proof of illegality. Read cumulatively, both GST and customs regimes reflect a common jurisprudential principle that coercive fiscal powers must be exercised within clearly defined statutory thresholds, ensuring that drastic consequences like confiscation are imposed only in cases of substantive and intentional violations, and not for mere procedural infractions.

Footnotes

1. Synergy Fertichem Pvt. Ltd. vs. State of Gujarat 2020 (33) G.S.T.L. 513 (Guj.),

2. Satyam Shivam Papers Pvt. Ltd. v. Assistant Commissioner 2022 (57) G.S.T.L. 97 (S.C.),

3. P. Sugandh Ltd. v. State of Chhattisgarh, 2020 (38) G.S.T.L. 317 (Chhattisgarh)

4. Shiv Enterprises State of Punjab 2022 (58) G.S.T.L. 385 (P&H.)

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.