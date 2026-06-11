India’s New Tax Exemption For Foreign Investors In Government Securities: A Strategic Shift In Sovereign Debt Policy

On 5 June 2026, the Government of India promulgated the Income-tax (Amendment) Ordinance, 2026, exempting specified foreign investors from taxation on both interest income and capital gains arising from investments in Government Securities (“G-Secs”), with retrospective effect from 1 April 2026.

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Introduction

On 5 June 2026, the Government of India promulgated the Income-tax (Amendment) Ordinance, 2026, exempting specified foreign investors from taxation on both interest income and capital gains arising from investments in Government Securities (“G-Secs”), with retrospective effect from 1 April 2026.

This measure appears to be a straightforward tax concession designed to improve post-tax returns for foreign investors however, the significance of the Ordinance extends far beyond taxation. The exemption arrives at a time when India is actively seeking to deepen its sovereign debt market, expand foreign participation in G-Secs and strengthen its position within global fixed-income markets. The measure also comes against a backdrop of heightened geopolitical uncertainty, volatile capital flows and increasing competition among jurisdictions seeking to attract long-term institutional capital.

The Ordinance represents a strategic policy intervention at the intersection of tax policy, sovereign debt management and capital market development. Rather than merely reducing the tax burden on foreign investors, the Government has chosen to remove a longstanding friction that affected investment decisions and the relative attractiveness of Indian sovereign debt.

The policy objective behind the ordinance

Historically, tax policy and sovereign debt policy have operated as distinct regulatory domains. Tax legislation focused on revenue collection and administration, while debt market reforms concentrated on liquidity, market access and investor participation. The Ordinance represents a convergence of these objectives.

By foregoing taxation on interest income and capital gains earned by qualifying foreign investors, the Government has effectively prioritised sovereign debt market development and foreign capital mobilisation over immediate tax revenue collection. A larger foreign investor base contributes to deeper capital markets, improves secondary market liquidity and broadens the pool of investors available to participate in sovereign borrowing programmes.

The reform therefore reflects an increasingly common international approach whereby tax policy is used not merely as a fiscal tool but also as an instrument for financial market development and economic strategy.

The position before and after the Ordinance

Prior to the Ordinance, foreign investors participating in India’s G-Secs market were subject to taxation on both recurring income and gains arising from the disposal of securities. Although India had progressively liberalised market access through initiatives such as the Fully Accessible Route (“FAR”), taxation continued to affect post-tax returns available to global investors. investors. The position before the amendment can be summarised as follows:

Income Type Tax Position Prior to the Ordinance Interest Income on G-Secs Subject to withholding tax (generally 20%, subject to treaty relief) Long-Term Capital Gains Taxable at 12.5% Short-Term Capital Gains Taxable at applicable rates Compliance Requirements Tax withholding, reporting and filing obligations



The Ordinance fundamentally changes this position.

Income Type Position After The Ordinance Interest Income on G-Secs Exempt from tax Long-Term Capital Gains Exempt from tax Short-Term Capital Gains Exempt from tax Effective Date 1 April 2026 Eligible Investors Specified foreign investors and notified institutions



The significance of this change should not be understated. India has effectively moved from taxing both investment income and disposal gains to taxing neither. Foreign investors can now assess Indian sovereign debt on a substantially improved post-tax basis, making G-Secs significantly more competitive when compared with sovereign debt instruments issued by other jurisdictions.

Why the exemption is limited to Sovereign Debt?

The Government has not extended similar exemptions to corporate bonds, listed equity investments or other financial instruments. Instead, it has chosen to focus specifically on sovereign debt.

This distinction is important because G-Secs occupy a unique position within India’s financial architecture. They serve as benchmark instruments for pricing debt products across the economy, influence monetary transmission and form the foundation of domestic fixed-income markets. Liquidity and efficiency in the G-Sec market therefore have implications that extend well beyond sovereign borrowing.

By targeting G-Secs specifically, the Government can strengthen a strategically important segment of the financial system without creating broader distortions across capital markets. The reform is therefore best understood as a sovereign debt market initiative rather than a general tax incentive for foreign capital.

Global Bond Index Inclusion And The Search For Foreign Capital

The Ordinance must also be viewed in the context of India’s ongoing efforts to integrate its sovereign debt market with global capital markets. Over the last several years, India has undertaken a series of reforms aimed at increasing foreign participation in G-Secs. These include the introduction of the Fully Accessible Route (FAR), liberalisation of investment restrictions and improvements in market accessibility for foreign portfolio investors.

These efforts have coincided with the inclusion of Indian sovereign bonds in major global bond indices. Such inclusion is significant because benchmark-tracking funds are required to allocate capital to constituent securities. However, inclusion alone does not guarantee substantial investment flows.

Global investors continue to compare sovereign debt opportunities across jurisdictions based on factors such as yield, liquidity, market accessibility, regulatory certainty, currency outlook and post-tax returns. Tax treatment remains a critical component of that analysis.

By eliminating taxation on both interest income and capital gains, India has improved the relative attractiveness of G-Secs without increasing sovereign borrowing costs. The reform therefore strengthens the investment case for Indian sovereign debt at a time when global investors are increasingly evaluating India as a long-term fixed-income allocation.

How the exemption supports India’s sovereign borrowing and foreign capital objectives?

The measure arrives at a time when global financial markets continue to experience volatility arising from geopolitical tensions, shifting interest rate cycles and uncertainty surrounding international capital flows. For emerging economies, maintaining access to stable pools of foreign capital has become an increasingly important policy objective.

By improving the post-tax economics of investing in G-Secs, the Government is effectively encouraging greater participation by long-term institutional investors in India's sovereign debt market. Such participation can contribute to greater market resilience, improve liquidity and support the Government's borrowing programme.

The reported extension of the exemption to institutions such as the Bank for International Settlements further underscores the broader policy objective behind the reform. The Government appears to be seeking not merely increased portfolio inflows but a wider and more diversified investor base comprising global institutional and sovereign investors.

The measure may also contribute indirectly to external sector stability. Stable debt inflows can support currency resilience, diversify sources of foreign capital and reduce reliance on more volatile forms of portfolio investment. In this respect, the Ordinance reflects an increasingly sophisticated interaction between tax policy and macroeconomic management.

What the exemption means for cross-border investment structures and tax planning?

For years, foreign investors frequently relied on treaty networks and carefully structured investment vehicles to optimise tax outcomes for investments in India. Questions relating to withholding tax, capital gains taxation and treaty eligibility often influenced investment structures and holding arrangements. For investments in G-Secs, the Ordinance substantially changes this analysis.

Where domestic law itself grants a complete exemption, the importance of treaty-based relief becomes significantly reduced. Foreign investors no longer need to focus on eliminating Indian tax exposure through treaty planning when investing in qualifying G-Secs. The reform therefore enhances certainty, reduces compliance burdens and simplifies investment structures.

While tax treaties will continue to remain relevant for investments in equities, corporate debt and other asset classes, sovereign debt investments may now be evaluated through a considerably simpler tax lens.

A new approach towards using tax policy as a capital market development tool

Perhaps the most important takeaway from the Ordinance lies in what it reveals about India’s broader policy direction. The reform demonstrates a growing willingness to use targeted tax interventions to achieve strategic market outcomes. Rather than offering broad-based concessions across asset classes, the Government has identified a specific market segment and removed a key barrier affecting investment decisions.

This approach reflects a larger trend visible across jurisdictions seeking to attract long-term institutional capital. Market competitiveness is increasingly determined not only by regulatory openness but also by the efficiency of the tax framework governing investments. The G-Sec exemption suggests that India intends to compete on both fronts.

More importantly, it signals that sovereign debt market development has become a central component of India's broader capital market strategy. As the country continues to expand its presence within global financial markets, similar targeted interventions may emerge in other strategically important sectors where foreign capital is critical to long-term growth.

Conclusion

The Income-tax (Amendment) Ordinance, 2026 should not be viewed merely as a tax exemption for foreign investors. It is a sovereign debt market reform designed to improve the attractiveness of Indian G-Secs, deepen foreign participation and strengthen India's integration with global fixed-income markets.

By eliminating taxation on both interest income and capital gains arising from investments in G-Secs, the Government has removed a longstanding friction that affected post-tax returns and investment decisions. More importantly, it has demonstrated a willingness to deploy tax policy as a strategic tool for capital market development, sovereign debt management and foreign capital mobilisation.

The long-term significance of the Ordinance may therefore lie not in the tax relief itself, but in the broader message it sends. India's sovereign debt market is no longer being developed solely through regulatory liberalisation and market access reforms. Tax policy has now become an integral part of that strategy. As India continues to compete for global institutional capital, the Ordinance represents an important milestone in the evolution of its sovereign debt and capital market framework.

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