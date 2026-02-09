Union Budget 2026-27 - Indirect Tax

1. Goods & Services Tax (GST)

Changes coming into force on enactment of the Finance Bill, 2026

1.1 The Central Goods and Services Tax Act, 2017 (the CGST Act)

Post-sale discounts

Section 15(3)(b) of the CGST Act previously allowed discounts to be excluded from the taxable value only where such discounts were provided under a prior agreement.

The proposed amendment to Section 15(3)(b) removes the requirement for a prior agreement as well as the need for invoice‑level linkage.

However, issuance of credit notes under Section 34 of the CGST Act will be required, with the recipient required to reverse the corresponding Input tax credit (ITC).

This measure will reduce procedural complexity and make compliance easier for businesses operating high‑volume transactions or incentive‑based pricing models.

Credit Note

Section 34(1) of the CGST Act proposed to expressly include post-sale discounts referred to in section 15(3)(b) of the CGST Act as a ground for issuance of credit note.

This proposed modification directly addresses the issuance of credit notes in scenarios involving discounts.

Provisional Refund

Section 54(6) of the CGST Act previously allowed the risk-based provisional sanction of 90% of the refund claimed in respect of zero-rated supplies.

The proposed amendment extends 90% provisional refund arising from inverted duty structure as well, thereby accelerating cash flow and easing working‑capital constraints for affected taxpayers.

Removal of threshold for Export refunds

Section 54(14) of the CGST Act earlier prescribed a minimum threshold of INR 1,000/- for refunds arising out of exports made with payment of tax.

(The proposed amendment removes the threshold, providing a major relief to small and medium exporters. This change will enable exporters using courier and postal channels to claim GST refunds without any value-based restrictions, thereby improving liquidity and enhancing export competitiveness.

Appeal to National Appellate Authority

The proposed amendment introduces a new sub-section (1A) in Section 101A of the CGST Act, authorising the Government to empower any existing authority or tribunal to hear appeals under Section 101B of the CGST Act, until the National Appellate Authority (NAA) is formally constituted.

In such cases, sub-sections (2) to (13) of Section 101A of the CGST Act shall not apply.

(ii) This change takes effect from 1 April 2026 and ensures continuity in the appellate mechanism without any procedural gaps.

1.2. The Integrated Goods and Services Tax Act, 2017 (the IGST Act)

Intermediary services

Clause (b) of section 13(8) of the IGST Act, which provided that the place of supply of intermediary services is the location of the supplier, has been proposed to be omitted.

As per the proposed change, place of supply for the services will be determined as per the default provision under Section 13(2) of the IGST Act, thereby intermediary services qualifying as export of services,

2. Customs

2.1. The Customs Act, 1962 (the Customs Act)

Changes coming into force on enactment of the Finance Bill, 2026

Jurisdiction of the Customs Act extended beyond India's territorial waters for fishing and fishing‑related operations.

Penalty payable by taxpayers for voluntary closure under the Customs Act shall be deemed to be a charge for non‑payment of duty.

Validity of Advance rulings extended to five years or until there is a change in law or facts, whichever occurs first & existing advance rulings can be extended for another five years upon request.

A new section is being introduced under the customs Act 1962 for Indian‑flagged fishing vessels operating beyond territorial waters. Fish harvested outside India can be brought into India duty‑free and fish landed at foreign ports to be treated as exports.

Movement of warehoused goods between bonded warehouses simplified by removing the requirement for prior officer permission.

2.2. The Customs Rules and Regulations

Deferment of Customs duty payment for AEO T2 and T3 importers extended from 15 days to 30 days.

New Customs Baggage (Declaration and Processing) Regulations, 2026 introduced. The new rules provide clarity on carriage of goods temporarily brought into India or taken outside India to avoid unnecessary retention of goods.

3. The Customs Tariff Act, 1975

3.1. Reduction in Customs duty rates

S. No. Commodity/ Description Existing Rate Revised Rate Rate Movement 1. Monazite 2.5% Nil ↓ 2. Sodium antimonate for use in manufacture of solar glass 7.5% Nil ↓ 3. Specified capital goods for use in manufacture of lithium-ion cells for batteries of Battery Energy Storage System As applicable Nil ↓ 4. Components or parts including engines, of aircraft, for manufacture of aircraft and parts of the aircraft As applicable Nil ↓ 5. 17 new drugs/medicines to be added in List 3 appended to TABLE I of notification No. 45/2025-Customs dated 24.10.2025 5%/10% Nil ↓ 6. 7 rare diseases that are part of National Policy for Rare Disease (NPRD), 2021 to be added in List 22 appended to TABLE I of notification No. 45/2025-Customs dated 24.10.2025 for customs duty exemption on drugs, medicines and food for special medical purposes, when imported for personal use As applicable Nil ↓

3.2. Notification (Notification No.45/2025-Cus) to lapse wef April 01, 2026

S. No. HSN Commodity/ Description Existing rate 1. 2711 LPG, consumed in the manufacture of polyisobutylene by DTA unit received from SEZ unit and returned by DTA to SEZ from where such LPG were received. Nil 2. 28, 38 Silicon for the manufacture of un-diffused silicon wafers, and un-diffused silicon wafers for the manufacture of solar cells or solar cell modules Nil 3. 4002 70 00 Ethylene – Propylene – Non-Conjugated Diene Rubber (EPDM) for use in the manufacture of insulated wires and cables 7.5% 4. 73 Pipes and tubes for use in manufacture of boilers 7.5% 5. 84 or any other Chapter Permanent magnets for manufacture of synchronous generators above 500KW for use in wind operated electricity generators 5% 6. 9022 30 00 X-Ray tubes used in manufacture of X-ray machines for medical, surgical or veterinary use 7.5% 7. 9022 90 90 Flat panel detector for use in manufacture of X-Ray machine for medical, surgical or veterinary use 7.5%

4. Social Welfare Surcharge (SWS)

Exemption provided to the following goods from levy of SWS (w.e.f. May 1, 2026)

HSN Description 2504 Natural graphite 2506 Quartz (other than natural sands); Quartzite, whether or not roughly trimmed or merely cut, by sawing or otherwise, into blocks or slabs of a otherwise, into blocks or slabs of a rectangular (including square) shape 2811 2200 Silicon dioxide 3801 Artificial graphite; colloidal or semi colloidal graphite; preparations based on graphite or other carbon in the form of pastes, blocks, plates or other semi-manufactures

4.1. Exemptions/Concessional rate provided under Notification No. 45/2025 – Cus. Dated February 01, 2026 on the following goods extended till March 31, 2028

295 Parts, components and accessories except Lithium-ion cell and PCBA for use in manufacture of Lithium-ion battery and battery pack 296 Inputs, parts or sub-parts for use in the manufacturing of PCBA of Lithium-ion battery and battery pack 319 Lithium-ion cell for use in manufacture of battery or battery pack other than for cellular phone or EV 320 Lithium-ion cell for use in the manufacture of battery or battery pack of cellular mobile phone 321 Lithium-ion cell for use in the manufacture of battery or battery pack of EV or hybrid motor vehicle 415 All items of machinery, and auxiliary equipment required for initial setting up of a project for generation of power or generation of compressed bio-gas (Bio-CNG) using non-conventional materials

5. Central Excise

5.1. Rate Changes in the National Calamity Contingent Duty (NCCD) and Central Excise