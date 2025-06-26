SEBI Tightens Grip On Social Media Fraud

Founded by Managing Partner K.P. Sreejith, INDIALAW began as a small firm in Mumbai with a commitment to client service and corporate-focused legal solutions. From its modest beginnings, the firm has grown into a respected name by prioritizing excellence, integrity, and tailored legal strategies. INDIALAW’s team believes in adapting to each client’s unique needs, ensuring that solutions align with individual circumstances and business goals.
The firm combines its deep understanding of the local business landscape with experience across multiple jurisdictions, enabling clients to navigate complex legal environments effectively. INDIALAW emphasizes proactive service, anticipating client needs and potential challenges to provide timely, high-quality legal support. The firm values lasting client relationships and sees its role as a trusted advisor, dedicated to delivering business-friendly and principled legal counsel.
In an age where a reel or a telegram forward can sell you the next big stock pick SEBI is drawing a clear line. With scams on YouTube, Instagram and Telegram promising guaranteed returns and secret trading tips, the regulator is stepping in to clean up the digital space.
In an age where a reel or a telegram forward can sell you the
next big stock pick SEBI is drawing a clear line. With scams on
YouTube, Instagram and Telegram promising guaranteed returns and
secret trading tips, the regulator is stepping in to clean up the
digital space.
The content of this article is intended to provide a general
guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought
about your specific circumstances.