Online Payment Woes

Online payment is one of the biggest fears of any consumer. Giving sensitive information such as debit card details and passwords make the consumer vary of such online deals. Transactions between strangers have grown at a tremendous rate in recent years, largely as a result of the popularity of eBay and other Internet auction sites.' Internet auctions are an international phenomenon. Most online transactions occur without a hitch, but the opportunities for mischief and mistake, together with the tremendous volume of transactions, inevitably result in a significant number of problems.1

It is however one of the safest and most secured systems out of the various apprehensions that consumers have. This is because these online transactions are not facilitated by these e-retail websites rather they are co-ordinated by designated high security service providers such as PayPal, PaisaPay, RuPay etc which have secure connections with banks for such transaction.2

The E-Retail websites also educate the consumer as to the methods and processes of the transaction and walk them through the transaction. They also make it clear not divulge any information via email to anybody, not even eBay itself. All the security codes are hence required only on the merchant website i.e. PayPal which moves the money from the buyer to eBay's account which is subsequently forwarded to the seller once the item is received by the buyer.3

This is a self-regulatory measure adopted by eBay to protect the consumers. There is no legal liability to do so, as the burden would fall on the actual seller, however eBay provides for this support and does not release payment of the sellers without confirming that the right product has reached the buyer in the condition as advertised.4Indian E-retailers like Jabong, Flipkart & Myntra ask the customers to make an effort to bring to the notice of the merchant website the fault in the goods first, whereas eBay doesn't consider the transaction as complete unless the buyer certifies that the item has been received and in proper condition.

Footnotes

1. 35 David E. Sorkin, Payment Methods for Consumer-To Consumer Online Transactions, Akron L. Rev. 1 (2001-2002)

2. Choosing a payment method (for buyers), available at http://pages.ebay.com/help/pay/methods.html#paypal

3. eBay Guarantee, available at http://pages.ebay.in/help/ebay-guarantee.html

4. eBay Money Back Guarantee, available at http://pages.ebay.com/help/policies/money-back-guarantee.html ("Most eBay sales go smoothly, but if there's a problem with a purchase, the eBay Money Back Guarantee assures that buyers receive the item they ordered, or get their money back. Buyers can use the eBay Money Back Guarantee when: (1)They don't receive an item (2)They receive an item that doesn't match the listing description")

Originally published January 23, 2024.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.