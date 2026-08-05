Stamp Duty On Multiple Instruments In Corporate Transactions: Legal Interpretation And Structuring Considerations

Stamp duty is one of the oldest forms of fiscal legislation in India, yet it remains one of the most frequently underestimated sources of risk in corporate and commercial transactions. Parties tend to focus on the substantive commercial terms, tax implications, and regulatory approvals, relegating stamp duty analysis to the execution stage.

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Introduction

Stamp duty is one of the oldest forms of fiscal legislation in India, yet it remains one of the most frequently underestimated sources of risk in corporate and commercial transactions. Parties tend to focus on the substantive commercial terms, tax implications, and regulatory approvals, relegating stamp duty analysis to the execution stage. This approach carries real consequences: insufficient stamping exposes parties to penalties, renders instruments inadmissible in evidence, and may delay regulatory filings and enforcement proceedings.

One of the most enduring and consequential questions in Indian stamp duty law concerns the treatment of multiple instruments executed in connection with a single commercial transaction. Modern corporate transactions - including mergers and acquisitions, private equity investments, debt financing, business transfers, and restructuring exercises - are rarely documented through a single instrument. They are typically implemented through a suite of interdependent agreements executed simultaneously or in stages. The central question, therefore, is whether stamp duty is payable on each instrument independently, or whether multiple documents forming part of one underlying transaction can attract a more concessional treatment.

The answer is neither simple nor uniform. It depends on the applicable Stamp Act (whether central or state-specific), the nature of the documents, and whether each instrument creates independent legal rights or merely effectuates a principal transaction. This article examines the statutory framework, leading judicial precedents, and key structuring considerations for practitioners navigating this area.

The Concept of "Instrument" and the Basis of Stamp Duty Liability

The foundation of stamp duty law lies in the concept of an "instrument." Under Section 2(14) of the Indian Stamp Act, 1899, as amended by the Finance Act, 2019, an instrument means every document - including an electronic document - by which any right or liability is, or purports to be, created, transferred, limited, extended, extinguished, or recorded. Stamp duty is therefore imposed not on the underlying commercial transaction but on the instrument that evidences or effects it.

This distinction is fundamental. A share subscription itself is not chargeable to stamp duty; it is the Share Subscription Agreement, the Share Certificates, and the Share Transfer Forms that separately attract duty under different charging provisions. Accordingly, even where all instruments relate to one commercial arrangement, each must be examined independently on the basis of its legal effect.

Transaction versus Instrument: A Critical Distinction

The distinction between “transaction" and an "instrument" is foundational to stamp duty law and is frequently misunderstood in transactional practice. A transaction refers to the underlying commercial arrangement or economic event between parties - for instance, the acquisition of a business, the grant of a security interest, or the subscription to shares. An instrument, on the other hand, is the document or set of documents that evidences, effects, or records that transaction. The Indian Stamp Act imposes duty on instruments, not on transactions.

This principle was recently reaffirmed by the Punjab and Haryana High Court in Uggar Singh v. State of Punjab (2025: PHHC:084414-DB), where the court held that under Section 3 of the Stamp Act, stamp duty is levied on the instrument (i.e., the conveyance or sale deed), and not on the transaction. Section 17 of the Act requires that instruments chargeable with duty must be stamped before or at the time of execution. The chargeability attaches to the instrument rather than the underlying transaction, reinforcing that the date of execution of the instrument, and not the date of the underlying commercial agreement, is the relevant date for determining stamp duty.

The corollary of this principle is equally important: a single transaction may give rise to multiple instruments, each independently chargeable; and conversely, a single instrument may relate to multiple distinct matters or transactions, in which case the aggregate of all applicable duties is payable. The Indian Stamp Act is not enacted to arm a litigant with a weapon of technicality to meet the case of an opponent - it is a fiscal measure enacted to secure revenue for the State. Once the object of securing revenue is achieved according to law, however, the statute does not operate to penalise parties beyond that purpose.

The Statutory Framework: Sections 4 and 5 of the Indian Stamp Act, 1899

Two provisions of the Indian Stamp Act govern the treatment of multiple instruments and must be read together.

Section 4 addresses situations where several instruments are employed to complete one transaction. It provides that only the principal instrument shall be chargeable with the full prescribed duty, and each other instrument in the same transaction shall bear only the nominal duty specified. The legislative intent is to prevent multiple full taxation of a single transaction merely because its documentation requires more than one instrument. Section 4 relief, however, is not automatic - it requires identification of a principal instrument and applies only where the other instruments do not independently create or transfer rights.

Section 5 addresses the converse situation: where one instrument relates to several distinct matters. In this case, the duty chargeable is the aggregate of the duties applicable to each distinct matter as if separate instruments had been executed for each. This provision is critical in consortium financing transactions and complex structured deals where a single document may bundle multiple independent transactions. Section 5 has been strictly applied by courts to prevent large transactions from being sheltered within one instrument to minimize stamp exposure.

The interplay between these two provisions is central to stamp duty planning. Section 4 benefits the taxpayer by consolidating duty in genuine single-transaction documentation; Section 5 safeguards revenue where one instrument compounds multiple transactions.

Judicial Interpretation of the Multiple Instruments Question

Chief Controlling Revenue Authority v. Coastal Gujarat Power Ltd. & Ors., Civil Appeal No. 6054 of 2015 (decided 11 August 2015)

This is the most significant recent authority on the distinct-matters principle. The case involved a single mortgage deed executed by the borrower in favour of a security trustee, securing loans from thirteen different banks in a consortium lending arrangement. The mortgage was registered upon payment of a relatively modest stamp duty, treating the deed as a single instrument. The revenue authority contended that the deed amounted to thirteen distinct mortgages and assessed duty accordingly.

The Supreme Court upheld the revenue authority, holding that the single mortgage deed comprised thirteen distinct transactions falling under the equivalent of Section 5 of the Gujarat Stamp Act, 1958. The court looked through the security trustee mechanism to the underlying individual lending relationships, concluding that the sole purpose of a single consolidated deed was to reduce stamp duty exposure.

Judicial Principles laid down:

Substance over form: Section 4 deals with a single transaction completed in several instruments, whereas Section 5 deals with a single instrument that comprises more than one transaction. It is immaterial whether those transactions are of the same category or different categories.

Section 4 deals with a single transaction completed in several instruments, whereas Section 5 deals with a single instrument that comprises more than one transaction. It is immaterial whether those transactions are of the same category or different categories. Look-through approach: The court will look through corporate structures - including a security trustee mechanism - to the underlying individual lender relationships to determine whether distinct transactions exist. The existence of separate loan agreements with each lender was determinative of the "distinct transactions" finding.

The court will look through corporate structures - including a security trustee mechanism - to the underlying individual lender relationships to determine whether distinct transactions exist. The existence of separate loan agreements with each lender was determinative of the "distinct transactions" finding. Anti-avoidance principle in stamp duty: Consolidating instruments that, had they been executed separately, would have attracted duty on each, does not reduce the aggregate duty simply because of the use of a trust structure.

Consolidating instruments that, had they been executed separately, would have attracted duty on each, does not reduce the aggregate duty simply because of the use of a trust structure. English law parity: The court relied on Halsbury's Laws of England (4th ed., Vol. 44, p. 399) for the proposition that an instrument containing several distinct matters is to be separately charged as if it were a separate instrument in respect of each.

The decision has had substantial consequences for consortium security documentation, prompting subsequent legislative amendments in Maharashtra and Gujarat to address the resulting burden on syndicated transactions.

2. Hindustan Lever and Another v. State of Maharashtra and Another, (2004) 9 SCC 438 (decided 18 November 2003)

This landmark judgment examined whether a court order sanctioning a scheme of amalgamation constitutes a chargeable "instrument" under stamp law. The Supreme Court held that where an amalgamation order effects the transfer of property from one entity to another, it operates as a conveyance and attracts stamp duty accordingly.

Judicial Principles laid down:

Legal effect, not form, governs chargeability: The nature of a document - and not its form, label, or the proceeding in which it arises - determines stamp liability. Even a judicial order may constitute an instrument when its operative effect is the transfer of property.

The nature of a document - and not its form, label, or the proceeding in which it arises - determines stamp liability. Even a judicial order may constitute an instrument when its operative effect is the transfer of property. Nomenclature is irrelevant: Calling an agreement "supplementary," "ancillary," or a "court order" has no determinative effect on stamp duty incidence. The court looks to the economic and proprietary consequences of the document.

Calling an agreement "supplementary," "ancillary," or a "court order" has no determinative effect on stamp duty incidence. The court looks to the economic and proprietary consequences of the document. Broad reading of "instrument": The definition of "instrument" under the Stamp Act is inclusive and extends to any document that creates, transfers, limits, extends, extinguishes, or records any right or liability - regardless of whether it originates from a commercial negotiation or a judicial proceeding.

This principle has since been applied consistently across High Courts and has shaped state-level stamp duty policies on amalgamation orders.

3. Li Taka Pharmaceuticals Ltd. v. State of Maharashtra, AIR 1997 Bom 7

The Bombay High Court, anticipating and complementing the Supreme Court's approach in Hindustan Lever, held that stamp duty on an amalgamation order was to be assessed on the basis of the price of shares allotted to the transferor company. The court reiterated that the legal effect of the instrument - determined by its economic and proprietary consequences rather than its nomenclature - governs stamp liability. Calling an agreement "supplementary" or "ancillary" has no determinative effect on stamp duty incidence.

Judicial Principle laid down: The consideration for evaluating stamp duty on an instrument effectuating an amalgamation is the value of shares allotted, since that is the economic consideration for the transfer. The substance of what is being transferred - and the consideration therefor - governs the applicable stamp duty, not the form in which the transfer is documented.

4. In Re: Interplay between Arbitration Agreements under the Arbitration and Conciliation Act 1996 and the Indian Stamp Act 1899, [2023] 15 S.C.R. 1081: 2023 INSC 1066 (decided 13 December

2023)

A seven-judge Constitution Bench of the Supreme Court comprehensively restated the purpose and character of the Stamp Act. The court reaffirmed that the Stamp Act is a fiscal legislation intended to raise revenue and must be interpreted with due regard to that purpose. Crucially, the Bench held that an unstamped or insufficiently stamped instrument is inadmissible in evidence but is not void - non-stamping is a curable defect, and the statute provides a procedure for remediation.

Judicial Principles laid down:

Inadmissibility vs. voidness: The admissibility of an instrument in evidence is distinct from its validity or enforceability in law. An agreement can be valid but inadmissible in evidence. Section 35 bars admission of an instrument not duly stamped; it does not render the instrument void.

The admissibility of an instrument in evidence is distinct from its validity or enforceability in law. An agreement can be valid but inadmissible in evidence. Section 35 bars admission of an instrument not duly stamped; it does not render the instrument void. Curable defect: Non-stamping or inadequate stamping is a curable defect; the Stamp Act itself provides for the manner in which the defect may be cured. Once the appropriate duty and penalty are paid and the instrument is duly endorsed, it may be admitted in evidence and acted upon.

Non-stamping or inadequate stamping is a curable defect; the Stamp Act itself provides for the manner in which the defect may be cured. Once the appropriate duty and penalty are paid and the instrument is duly endorsed, it may be admitted in evidence and acted upon. Purpose of the Stamp Act: The Stamp Act is not enacted to arm a litigant with a weapon of technicality to meet the case of an opponent. It is a fiscal measure enacted to secure revenue for the State. Once that object is secured according to law, a party staking its claim on the instrument will not be defeated on the ground of the initial defect.

The Stamp Act is not enacted to arm a litigant with a weapon of technicality to meet the case of an opponent. It is a fiscal measure enacted to secure revenue for the State. Once that object is secured according to law, a party staking its claim on the instrument will not be defeated on the ground of the initial defect. Wide import of admissibility bar: Section 35's bar applies "for any purpose," which includes collateral purposes. There is no proviso in Section 35 (unlike Section 49 of the Registration Act) enabling an unstamped instrument to be used for collateral purposes.

Application in Corporate Transaction Structures

Investment Transactions

Investment transactions typically involve a Share Subscription Agreement, a Shareholders' Agreement, an Escrow Agreement, and ancillary instruments. The SSA may attract stamp duty under the applicable state law. The SHA, however, governs shareholder rights independently of the subscription mechanism and may therefore attract separate duty, as it is not merely ancillary to the SSA - it creates an independent contractual regime. Section 4 relief cannot be assumed simply because instruments are executed on the same date.

Share Acquisition Transactions

Share acquisition transactions raise the important interaction between the Share Purchase Agreement and the Share Transfer Form. The Transfer Form attracts duty as a specified instrument for transfer of securities, now standardized under the Finance Act 2019 amendments at 0.015% on a delivery basis. An Indemnity Deed and an Escrow Agreement each create independent obligations and may attract duty separately.

Debt Financing Transactions

Debt financing transactions invariably involve multiple security documents - a facility agreement, one or more mortgage deeds, pledge agreements, hypothecation deeds, and guarantee instruments. As the Coastal Gujarat Power judgment makes clear, each security document creates a distinct proprietary or contractual right and is independently chargeable. Section 4 provides limited relief in this context; the greater risk lies under Section 5 where any single document bundles multiple lender relationships. Post-Coastal Gujarat, practitioners in Maharashtra and Gujarat must also account for the subsequently enacted state-level amendments that cap stamp duty on consortium security documents.

Asset Transfer Agreements, Escrow Agreements, Deeds of Assignment, and Amendment Agreements

Each of these instruments raises distinct stamp duty questions depending on whether it creates independent rights or is truly ancillary to a principal instrument.

Asset Transfer Agreement (ATA): An ATA that functions merely as an "agreement to sell" - setting out the framework and directing parties to execute a separate deed of conveyance - is chargeable as an agreement under Article 5(c) of the Indian Stamp Act. However, where an ATA itself effectuates the immediate transfer of both movable and immovable property (for instance, by providing for transfer of possession and title in one instrument), it assumes the character of a "conveyance" and attracts the higher ad valorem duty under Article 23. The distinction is critical and is determined by examining whether the ATA operates as a present transfer or merely a contract to transfer.

An ATA that functions merely as an "agreement to sell" - setting out the framework and directing parties to execute a separate deed of conveyance - is chargeable as an agreement under Article 5(c) of the Indian Stamp Act. However, where an ATA itself effectuates the immediate transfer of both movable and immovable property (for instance, by providing for transfer of possession and title in one instrument), it assumes the character of a "conveyance" and attracts the higher ad valorem duty under Article 23. The distinction is critical and is determined by examining whether the ATA operates as a present transfer or merely a contract to transfer. Escrow Agreement: Escrow agreements - creating tripartite arrangements involving a depositor, beneficiary, and escrow agent - generally do not, by themselves, transfer any proprietary interest or create any enforceable charge. They are therefore typically chargeable as an "agreement" under Article 5 at a nominal or fixed rate. However, if an escrow agreement also serves as security for a payment obligation (for instance, an escrow of shares as collateral), the revenue authority may assess it under the applicable security instrument provision. Under the Maharashtra Stamp Act, such an escrow arrangement may be assessed under Article 5(h)(A)(iv) - up to 2% of the monetary value - where it creates an obligation of monetary significance.

Escrow agreements - creating tripartite arrangements involving a depositor, beneficiary, and escrow agent - generally do not, by themselves, transfer any proprietary interest or create any enforceable charge. They are therefore typically chargeable as an "agreement" under Article 5 at a nominal or fixed rate. However, if an escrow agreement also serves as security for a payment obligation (for instance, an escrow of shares as collateral), the revenue authority may assess it under the applicable security instrument provision. Under the Maharashtra Stamp Act, such an escrow arrangement may be assessed under Article 5(h)(A)(iv) - up to 2% of the monetary value - where it creates an obligation of monetary significance. Deed of Assignment: A deed of assignment transfers rights or receivables from an assignor to an assignee and is generally treated as a "conveyance" for stamp duty purposes, attracting the applicable conveyance rate. However, specific statutory exemptions exist: under Sections 5(1) and 5(1A) of SARFAESI, as amended by the Enforcement of Security Interest and Recovery of Debt Laws and Miscellaneous Provisions (Amendment) Act, 2016, any agreement or document for transfer or assignment of rights or interest in financial assets in favour of an Asset Reconstruction Company (ARC) is not liable to stamp duty. Further, in Maharashtra and Delhi, the quantum of stamp duty on deeds of assignment of debt with underlying securities has been capped at INR 1,00,000.

A deed of assignment transfers rights or receivables from an assignor to an assignee and is generally treated as a "conveyance" for stamp duty purposes, attracting the applicable conveyance rate. However, specific statutory exemptions exist: under Sections 5(1) and 5(1A) of SARFAESI, as amended by the Enforcement of Security Interest and Recovery of Debt Laws and Miscellaneous Provisions (Amendment) Act, 2016, any agreement or document for transfer or assignment of rights or interest in financial assets in favour of an Asset Reconstruction Company (ARC) is not liable to stamp duty. Further, in Maharashtra and Delhi, the quantum of stamp duty on deeds of assignment of debt with underlying securities has been capped at INR 1,00,000. Amendment Agreements: The stamp duty treatment of amendment agreements depends critically on whether the amendment introduces new rights, obligations, or consideration. A simple amendment that corrects clerical errors or modifies administrative provisions without creating new obligations or altering the consideration typically attracts only nominal duty as an "agreement not otherwise provided for." However, where an amendment introduces a fresh consideration, restructures or extends the tenure of a financial obligation, or effectively constitutes the creation of a new instrument, tax authorities may treat such an amendment as an independent chargeable instrument. In debt financing, amendment agreements extending the repayment schedule or varying the security package have been assessed by stamp authorities as distinct transactions, particularly in Maharashtra and Gujarat.

Corporate Transaction Scenarios: Practical Issues

Mergers and Amalgamations (M&A): As affirmed in Hindustan Lever, an order sanctioning a scheme of amalgamation under the Companies Act operates as a conveyance and is chargeable accordingly. Where the registered offices of the amalgamating companies are in different states, each jurisdictional NCLT order constitutes a separate instrument chargeable in the respective state. The stamp duty payable, in such cases, is determined on the basis of the market value of assets transferred or shares allotted, depending on the applicable state law.

Slump Sale and Business Transfer: A slump sale - effected through a Business Transfer Agreement (BTA) - does not benefit from a single unified stamp duty rate, as the Indian Stamp Act contains no specific provision for transfer of a "business." The stamp duty treatment depends on the structure of the BTA. Where the BTA is an agreement to sell (directing parties to execute a separate deed of conveyance), it attracts duty as an agreement under Article 5(c) of the IS Act. Where the BTA itself effects an immediate transfer, it is treated as a conveyance. In slump sales involving multiple asset classes - movable property, immovable property, intellectual property, contracts, and employee-related instruments - each individual transfer instrument may attract separate stamp duty at the rate applicable to that class of asset.

Business Transfer: Business transfer transactions require separate instruments for each class of asset - a Business Transfer Agreement, IP and trademark assignment deeds, lease assignments, and employee-related instruments. Each assignment effects a separate legal transfer and may attract duty accordingly.

Cross-Border Transactions Involving Indian Entities: Where a foreign entity acquires shares in an Indian company, the Share Transfer Form attracts stamp duty at the uniform rate prescribed under the Finance Act 2019 amendments (0.015% on delivery basis). The stamp duty implications of cross-border mergers under Section 234 of the Companies Act, 2013 are a significant area of uncertainty: stamp duty on share issuances under merger schemes approved by the NCLT may be levied by Indian states, but the jurisdictional authority of the state and the applicable rate remain matters of potential dispute and litigation, particularly where the resultant entity is a foreign company. For instruments executed outside India but relating to property situated or matters done in India, the Indian Stamp Act requires stamping within thirty days of the instrument's receipt in India, with the applicable rate being that of the state in which the instrument is first received.

Finance Act, 2019 Amendments: A Significant Structural Reform

The Finance Act, 2019 introduced material amendments to the Indian Stamp Act, 1899 that took effect from 1 July 2020. The amendments created a uniform, centralized collection mechanism for stamp duty on securities market instruments through stock exchanges, clearing corporations, and depositories. Key changes include: (i) stamp duty now applies to transfers of listed securities in dematerialized form, removing a long-standing exemption; (ii) uniform national rates were prescribed for issue and transfer of securities across all states; and (iii) the new framework specifically provides that on a single transaction, stamp duty shall not be charged on any instrument other than the principal instrument - a statutory codification of the Section 4 principle for securities transactions, introduced through the new Section 4(3). These amendments represent the most significant reform to the stamp duty framework in decades and are directly relevant to any discussion of multiple instruments in corporate transactions.

Emerging Trends: Digital Stamping and AI-Based Document Review

Two technological developments are reshaping stamp duty compliance in India.

Digital and Electronic Stamping (E-Stamping): The Finance Act, 2019 broadened the definition of "instrument" under Section 2(14) of the Stamp Act to include documents created electronically for transactions in stock exchanges and depositories. However, the broader framework for e-stamping remains fragmented. As noted by the Expert Committee on Arbitration Law (2025), there is a "dearth of uniformity and standardization for e-stamping processes" in India: thirty States and Union Territories have adopted the Stamp Act, while six have their own separate stamp enactments, resulting in a patchwork of digital infrastructure. The Government has reportedly circulated a Cabinet note stating that "in order to enable digital e-Stamping, it is desirable to clearly provide in the Act for e-Stamps, for a digital process for payment and acquisition of e-Stamp and for its affixation on a digital instrument," and that amendments to the Indian Stamp Act, 1899 are required to provide a more robust basis for the same. Until a uniform national e-stamping framework is legislated, practitioners must continue to navigate state-by-state systems, which remain inconsistent in their acceptance of electronically stamped instruments.

AI-Based Document Review and Stamp Duty Audits: AI tools are increasingly being incorporated into transactional due diligence and regulatory compliance workflows, including for the identification of stamp duty inconsistencies in large suites of transaction documents. In complex M&A and debt financing transactions - where dozens of instruments may be executed simultaneously - AI-assisted review can flag potential under-stamping, identify instruments that have been incorrectly categorized, or detect inconsistencies between state-specific rates and the instrument's executed situs. Tax administrations are similarly beginning to leverage AI and data analytics to automate audits of registered instruments and cross-check declared consideration against market values for conveyance duty purposes. Practitioners should be cognisant that AI-assisted government review may result in more systematic identification of stamp duty deficiencies than was previously possible through manual audit processes.

Interaction with State Stamp Laws: A Comparative Analysis

Stamp duty remains substantially a State subject, and considerable divergence exists among State enactments in terms of rates, exemptions, and the treatment of ancillary instruments. The following table sets out how selected states treat multiple instruments in common corporate transaction contexts.

State Maharashtra Gujarat Karnataka Delhi (NCT) Uttar Pradesh / Allahabad jurisdiction Governing Legislation Maharashtra Stamp Act, 1958 Gujarat Stamp Act, 1958 Karnataka Stamp Act, 1957 Indian Stamp Act, 1899 (as adopted) UP Stamp Act, 2008 Duty on Ancillary Instruments (Section 4 Equivalent) INR 500 per ancillary instrument (raised from INR 100 by Maharashtra Stamp (Amendment) Act, 2025) Nominal duty on each ancillary instrument Nominal duty on each ancillary instrument (Article 5(j) residuary: INR 200) Nominal duty as per IS Act Schedule I Nominal duty on ancillary instruments Treatment of Single Instrument with Multiple Distinct Matters Aggregate duty on all distinct matters/transactions (Section 5, as substituted by Maharashtra Stamp (Amendment and Validation) Ordinance, 2021) Aggregate duty strictly applied - distinct transactions each attract full duty (affirmed in Coastal Gujarat Power) Aggregate duty on distinct matters Aggregate duty - IS Act Section 5 applies; no specific state modification reported Aggregate duty on distinct matters

Stamp Duty on Loan Agreement 0.2% of loan amount (Article 5(h)(A)(iv), Maharashtra Stamp Act) Aggregate duty on distinct matters INR 500 (flat) for loan agreement under Article 5(j) of Karnataka Stamp Act Higher rate based on IS Act Article 5; varies by instrument type Varies based on UP Schedule Stamp Duty on Deed of Assignment (Debt) Capped at INR 1,00,000 for assignment of debt with underlying securities Aggregate duty - IS Act Section 5 applies; no specific state modification reported Rate depends on nature of underlying assets; no statewide cap reported Capped at INR 1,00,000 for assignment of debt with underlying securities; Delhi Revenue Dept Circular on share issuance duty Article 62(c) of UP Stamp Act applies to assignment of debt secured by mortgage deed Notable Features Post-Coastal Gujarat Power amendments for consortium security documents; high ad valorem rates on mortgage deed (Article 40); cap of INR 20 lakh on mortgage deeds under recent amendments Aggregate duty on distinct matters Article 5(e): agreement for sale of immovable property with part- performance attracts same duty as conveyance (Article 20); Article 5(g): 3% of consideration or market value for agreement for sale of movable property with delivery Share issuances in Delhi: Circular issued by Revenue Dept clarifying 0.1% stamp duty on issuance of shares; duty does not extend to certificates or other documents evidencing title only Allahabad HC noted that the parliamentary SARFAESI amendment exempting ARCs applies to ARC assignment agreements; Article 62(c) governs debt assignments with underlying security

Practitioners must therefore review the applicable State Stamp Act rather than relying solely on the Indian Stamp Act. Key considerations include: correct identification of the principal instrument at the outset of documentation; ensuring that ancillary and supplemental documents do not inadvertently create independent transfers or rights that trigger separate duty; avoiding artificial splitting of a single conveyance into multiple instruments; and obtaining adjudication from the Collector of Stamps under Section 31 of the Indian Stamp Act in high-value transactions where stamp exposure is material or uncertain.

Conclusion

The law governing stamp duty on multiple instruments seeks to balance revenue protection with the practical demands of modern transactional documentation. Sections 4 and 5 of the Indian Stamp Act provide the statutory framework for this balance: Section 4 consolidates duty in genuine single-transaction scenarios where one principal instrument may be identified; Section 5 ensures that bundling of multiple transactions into one document does not erode stamp revenue. The Supreme Court's decisions in Coastal Gujarat Power and Hindustan Lever, read with the Constitution Bench's 2023 restatement of stamp duty principles, demonstrate the consistent judicial approach of examining the legal and economic substance of each instrument rather than its nomenclature or execution timing.

The Finance Act, 2019 amendments have introduced important structural reforms for securities transactions, and state-specific legislative developments - particularly in Maharashtra and Gujarat following the Coastal Gujarat Power judgment - continue to reshape the stamp duty landscape for corporate financing. The emergence of digital stamping frameworks and AI-assisted compliance tools is further transforming how stamp duty exposure is identified and managed in transaction practice. Given that insufficiently stamped instruments are inadmissible in evidence and may attract penalties and interest, stamp duty analysis must be integrated into transaction structuring from the outset, well before execution. Adjudication under the applicable Stamp Act remains the most reliable tool for obtaining certainty in complex or high-value transactions.

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