GST On Catering Services & Banquet Hall Rates In India

Understand GST on catering services and GST on banquet hall with Vakilsearch. Learn applicable GST rates, tax implications, and compliance requirements easily.

The GST on catering services and the GST on banquet hall charges can affect your budget whether you're planning a wedding, a corporate event, or a private gathering. Regardless of whether food is included in a catering service or not, GST rates, exemptions, and compliance requirements differ based on factors such as location, type of service, and food inclusion.

In this article, we provide a detailed breakdown of GST rates, applicability, compliance requirements, potential penalties, and key differences between banquet hall and catering GST rules to assist you in navigating taxation smoothly.

What is GST on Catering Services?

Catering services generally attract an 18% GST rate, covering both indoor and outdoor catering provided by hotels, restaurants, or independent providers. The rate may differ based on the type of establishment and whether alcohol is served. Businesses using catering services for official purposes may be eligible for an input tax credit (ITC), subject to specific GST rules.

What is the GST Rate on Food Catering Services?

GST for catering services depends on the nature of the service and the type of establishment providing it. Rates vary based on the venue, contractual agreements, and whether the service is event-based or part of an accommodation package. Here's a detailed summary of GST applicable to food, beverage, and accommodation services provided through catering.