Gist Of Circulars Issued By CBIC On 10 September 2024

In line with the announcements made in the 54th GST Council Meeting held on 10 September 2024, the Central Board of Indirect Taxes and Customs (CBIC) has issued a few circulars to provide clarity on the issues discussed therein.
A) Circular No. 230/24/2024-GST
This circular addresses various issues in relation to the
services provided by Indian advertising agencies to their foreign
clients. Here's a summarized breakdown issue-wise:
Sr. No.
Issue
Clarification
1
Whether the advertising company can be considered as an
"intermediary" between foreign clients and media owners
as per Section 2(13) of the IGST Act, 2017?
The advertising agency enters into two separate agreements,
viz. one with the foreign client for providing a one-stop solution
in relation to advertisements in India and a second with the media
owner located in India to procure media space for the advertisement
display and monitor campaign progress.
For advertising services, the invoice for foreign clients is
raised by the advertising agency and payment is also received in
foreign currency. In the case of media owner services, the
advertising agency raises the invoice, which makes the payment
against the said invoice.
Thus, in the instant case, there are two distinct P2P supplies,
and no agreement of the supply of services merely exists between
the media company and the foreign client.
The advertising agency is not acting as an agent but has been
contracted by the foreign client to procure and provide services on
its own account.
Accordingly, it has been clarified that the advertising agency
is involved in the main supply of advertising services, including
the resale of media space, to foreign clients on a
principal-to-principal basis and does not fulfill the criteria of
"intermediary" as per Section 2(13) of the IGST Act,
2017.
Thus, the place of supply of advertising services shall not be
determined as per the provisions of Section 13(8)(b) of the IGST
Act, 2017.
2
Whether the representative of a foreign client in India or the
target audience in India can be considered as the
"recipient" of advertising services as per Section 2(93)
of the CGST Act, 2017?
It has been clarified that a representative of a foreign client
in India or the target audience cannot be considered as a
"recipient" of advertising services as per Section 2(93)
of the CGST Act, 2017. The rationale for the same is provided as
follows:
The foreign client is liable to pay the consideration for
advertising services, not the consumers or the target audience in
India watching advertisements.
Furthermore, even if the representative of the foreign client
in India is interacting with the advertising agency on behalf of
the foreign client, the said representative cannot be considered a
recipient since:
The agreement is between an advertising agency and a foreign
client;
The invoice is being issued to the foreign client, and
The payment to the advertising agency is made directly by the
foreign client.
3
Whether the advertising services provided by the advertising
agencies to foreign clients can be considered as performance-based
services as per Section 13(3) of the IGST Act, 2017?
In the case of advertising services, there is no requirement to
make goods physically available to the supplier of advertising
services. Furthermore, the supply of advertising services does not
require the physical presence of the recipient (foreign client or
representative or a person acting on his behalf).
Accordingly, it has been clarified that the place of supply of
advertising services cannot be determined as per Section 13(3)(a) /
(b) of the IGST Act, 2017.
What should be the place of supply of advertising services?
The place of supply shall be determined as per the residual
provision, i.e., Section 13(2), which provides that the place of
supply shall be the location of the recipient of services.
Furthermore, since the recipient of advertising services is a
foreign client located outside India and the place of supply is
also outside India, such advertising services can be treated as
'Export of Service' subject to fulfillment of other
conditions as per Section 2(6) of IGST Act, 2017, mainly the
condition of receiving payment for services in convertible foreign
exchange.
Place of supply in cases where the advertising company is acting
as an agent of a foreign client
However, where the advertising agency is merely acting as an
agent of the foreign client in engaging with the media owner for
providing media space and only invoices the foreign client for
facilitation services, the advertising agency will be regarded as
an "intermediary". Accordingly, the place of supply of
such facilitation services shall be determined as per section
13(8)(b) of the IGST Act, 2017, i.e., the location of the
advertising agency.
B) Circular No. 231/25/2024-GST
ITC restrictions on the purchase of motor vehicles with a
seating capacity of less than 13 persons used for demonstration and
marketing purposes.
Sr. No.
Issue
Clarification
1
Is the Input Tax Credit (ITC) available on demo vehicles, which
are motor vehicles for the transportation of passengers with an
approved seating capacity of not more than 13 persons (including
the driver), in terms of clause (a) of Section 17(5) of the CGST
Act, 2017?
When demo vehicles are used by authorized dealers to provide
trial run
Demo vehicles are neither used for transporting passengers nor
for driving school training. It is used only for trial runs and for
demonstrating the features of the vehicle to potential buyers.
These demo vehicles promote the sale of similar types of motor
vehicles and hence are considered to be used by dealers for making
'further supply of such motor vehicles' Accordingly, ITC in
respect of demo vehicles is not blocked under clause (a) of the
said section, as it is excluded from such blockage in terms of
sub-clause (A) of the said clause.
However, the ITC is blocked if vehicles are used for purposes
other than further supply (e.g. staff transportation).
Marketing and Facilitation Services by authorized vehicle
dealers
In certain scenarios, authorized vehicle dealers function
solely as agents or service providers for vehicle manufacturers,
offering marketing services such as facilitating test drives on
behalf of the manufacturer. They do not engage directly in
purchasing and selling vehicles for further selling, except the
demo vehicle purchased from the manufacturer. The demo vehicle may
later be sold after a specified period or mileage, subject to
applicable GST.
Hence, the authorized dealer merely offers marketing and
facilitation services and does not supply motor vehicles on their
own account. Consequently, the demo vehicle is not considered to be
used by the dealer for further supply of vehicles, and ITC for such
demo vehicles will not be excluded from blocked credit under
sub-clause (A) of clause (a) of the said section of CGST Act and
ITC on the same would not be available to the said dealer.
2
Is ITC available on demo vehicles in where such vehicles are
capitalized in the books of account by the authorized dealers?
Demo vehicles used by authorized dealers to promote the sale of
similar vehicles are considered to be used in the course or
furtherance of business. If these vehicles are capitalized in the
dealer's books of accounts, the recipient of such goods is
entitled to claim ITC on GST paid for the inward supply of these
capital goods, subject to the condition that the dealer has not
capitalized the GST being availed as ITC and depreciation on the
said GST has not been availed by the dealer.
If the authorized dealer subsequently sells a capitalized demo
vehicle, the dealer must pay GST as provided in the CGST Act.
C) Circular No. 232/26/2024-GST
This circular is issued to address concerns regarding the nature
and place of supply for data hosting services provided by Indian
companies to overseas cloud computing service providers.
Sr. No.
Issue
Clarification
1
Does a data hosting service provider qualify as an
'Intermediary' between the cloud computing service provider
and their end customers/users /subscribers?
Such services cannot be considered to be Intermediary
services as defined under the IGST Act, 2017. The
rationale for the same is provided as follows:
Cloud Computing Service Providers (CCSP) generally enter into a
contract with Data Hosting Service Providers (DHSP) to use their
data centers for hosting cloud computing services.
DHSP generally handles operational aspects of data centers like
rent, software and hardware infrastructure, electricity and net
connectivity, data security, etc. They do not deal directly with
CCSP end users/consumers.
The end users/customers/subscribers access cloud computing
services over the internet through technology hosted by data
centers. They do not have any contract with DHSP.
Thus, the DHSP, by virtue of its contract with the CCSP, is
only serving the CCSP on a principal-to-principal basis and is not
acting a broker or an agent facilitating the supply between the
CCSP and end-users.
2
Can data hosting services be treated as services in relation to
goods made available by the recipient of services to service
providers and thus, whether the place of supply of such services be
determined under Section 13(3)(a) of the IGST Act, 2017?
DHSP's operate independently, offering seamless data
hosting services to overseas CCSP's. They manage and maintain
all essential infrastructure, including premises, hardware,
software, power supply, network connectivity, and security
protocols to enable the users of CCSPs to access data stored on
their servers.
The key point is that the DHSP owns or leases the premises and
handles all aspects of the infrastructure independently. Thus, it
cannot be said that DHSP's are providing services in relation
to "goods made available" by service recipients, i.e.,
CCSP's.
Even in cases where some hardware is provided by the
CCSP's, the DHSP's still manage all other aspects of the
data center, as listed above. Thus, the services are not considered
to be provided in relation to the goods made available by the cloud
computing service provider. Consequently, the place of
supply cannot be determined under Section 13(3)(a) of the IGST
Act in these cases either.
3
Can data hosting services be treated as services in relation to
immovable property and, thus, whether the place of supply of such
services be determined under Section 13(4) of the IGST Act,
2017?
DHSPs use either owned or leased premises to house IT
infrastructure and other necessary hardware for their
services.
Data hosting services are not merely passive services related
to immovable property. Instead, they involve a comprehensive range
of services, including operating data centers, ensuring
uninterrupted power supplies and network connectivity, backup
facilities, firewall services, and continuous monitoring and
surveillance. These services are essential for CCSP's to
deliver their services to end users.
Therefore, it is clarified that data hosting services cannot be
considered as services provided directly in relation to immovable
property or physical premises. Consequently, the place of
supply for these services cannot be determined under Section 13(4)
of the IGST Act.
4
How should place of supply for such data hosting service be
determined?
Place of supply for such data hosting services should be
determined as per the general rule, i.e., the location of the
recipient of such services.
Our Comments
Data centers and Data hosting services are a sunrise sector. The
Central and State governments are offering various incentives to
global and local companies to set up their data centers in India.
The aforesaid clarification comes at the right time and provides a
clear road map to the authorities as well as the industry players
as to how the department intends to tax such services. Basis the
aforesaid clarification, the industry players can now expect
uniformity in treatment from a GST perspective, irrespective of
where the data center is located.
D) Circular No. 233/27/2024-GST
Sr. No.
Issue
Clarification
1
Regularization of refund of IGST availed in contravention of
Rule 96(10) of CGST Rules.
Note: Rule 96(10) provides for a bar on refund
of IGST paid on export of goods or services if benefits of certain
concessional /exemption Notifications [by EOUs/Advance
Authorization and/or EPCG Authorization holders], have been availed
on inputs/raw materials imported or procured domestically.
As per the Explanation to Rule 96(10), which was inserted
retrospectively w.e.f. 23 October 2017, in cases where the benefits
of these exemption/concession Notifications [viz. Notification Nos.
78/2019-Cus and 79/2017-Cus] have not been availed in respect of
IGST and Compensation Cess, it shall be deemed that the benefit of
the said Notifications has not been availed for the purpose of Rule
96(10).
Therefore, by extending the said logic, in cases where inputs
were initially imported without payment of IGST and Compensation
Cess but subsequently, the said levies are paid along with
interest, and the respective Bill(s) of Entry is/are reassessed
through the jurisdictional Customs authorities to this effect, it
can be considered that the benefits of Notifications mentioned in
Rule 96(10)(b) of CGST Rules have not been availed.
Accordingly, the claim of refund of IGST paid on exports of
goods shall not be considered to be in contravention of the said
Rule..
Our Comments
The said clarification extends the much-required relief to
taxpayers, viz. EOUs and Advance and EPCG Authorization-holders
facing recovery proceedings in terms of Rule 96(10)
vis-à-vis refunds of IGST paid on exports. However, to claim
such relief, it would be expedient to ensure that the Bills of
Entry are reassessed by the jurisdictional Customs authorities
through a speaking order, particularly in cases where the IGST and
Compensation Cess are subsequently paid and the taxpayers do not
merely rely on the duty paying the challan.
The content of this article is intended to provide a general
guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought
about your specific circumstances.