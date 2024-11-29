Notifications, Circulars And Instructions

230/24/2024-GST dated September 10, 2024 Clarification in respect of place of supply of advertising services provided to foreign clients 1. In a scenario where a foreign client engages an advertising agency in India to provide a one stop solution including services such as media planning, investment strategy, creating and designing content, strategising for maximum customer reach, the identification of media owners, dealing with media owners, procuring media space, etc. for displaying, broadcasting or printing of advertisement including monitoring of the progress, the advertising agency in turn enters into a separate contract with the media company to procure such services. The media company invoices the advertising agency which in turn invoices the foreign client. In such a scenario, the following is clarified: a) the arrangement between (i) the foreign client and the advertising agency; and (ii) the advertising agency and the media company are in the nature of 2 distinct principal-to-principal arrangements. No agreement exists between the foreign client and the media company. The advertising agency is not acting as an agent but is providing the main supply of services on its own account. Therefore, it does not fulfill the criteria of 'intermediary' under Section 2(13) of the IGST Act. Hence the place of supply cannot be linked with the location of the supplier; b) the foreign client is liable to pay consideration to the advertising agency and not the consumers or target audience that watches the advertisement in India. Even if a representative of the foreign client (including subsidiary or related person) is based in India, the said representative will be acting on behalf of the foreign client only. The advertising agency raises invoice upon and the payment for supply of service is also received directly from the foreign client. Therefore, the foreign client is only considered as the 'recipient' of service; and c) the services provided by the advertising agency cannot be considered as performance based services as there is neither any involvement of goods which are required to be made physically available with the advertising agency nor there is any requirement of physical presence of the recipient (foreign client or its representative) with the advertising agency. Accordingly, the place of supply of advertising services will be location of the recipient, i.e., foreign client located outside India. Therefore, the said advertising services can be considered as export of services, subject to fulfillment of conditions prescribed under Section 2(6) of the IGST Act. 2. However, for situations where the advertising agency in India merely acts as an agent of the foreign client in engaging the media company, the agreement for advertising services is directly between the foreign client and the media company. The media company raises direct invoices upon the foreign client, for which the foreign client makes direct payment to the media company. The advertising agency raises invoices upon the foreign client for facilitation of services. In such a case, the advertising agency is merely facilitating the provision of advertising services by media company to the foreign client and hence, is considered as an 'intermediary', for which the place of supply will be the location of the supplier, i.e., the location of the advertising agency.

231/25/2024 – GST dated September 10, 2024 Clarification on availability of ITC in respect of demo vehicles Demo vehicles are vehicles which the authorised dealers are required to maintain at their sales outlets as per dealership norms and are used for trial run and for demonstrating features of the vehicle to potential buyers. The dealers purchase these vehicles from the vehicle manufacturer against tax invoices and book the same as 'capital assets' in books of accounts. Dealers retain these vehicles for a certain mandatory period and may thereafter sell them at a written down value upon payment of applicable tax. The following is clarified regarding ITC of these demo vehicles: 1. Section 17(5)(a) of CGST Act restricts ITC on motor vehicles for transportation of passengers having approved seating capacity of not more than 13 persons, except when they are used for: a) further supply of such motor vehicles; b) transportation of passengers; or c) imparting training on driving such motor vehicles. Demo vehicles are apparently neither used for transportation of passengers nor imparting training. However, these are used for 'further supply of such motor vehicles' since these are neither themselves further supplied nor used for the purpose of further supply of similar type of motor vehicles. Demo vehicles help the potential buyers to make a decision to purchase a particular kind of motor vehicle. Therefore, as demo vehicles promote sale of similar type of motor vehicles, ITC of the same are not blocked under Section 17(5)(a) of CGST Act. 2. motor vehicles used for transportation of staff employees/management, etc. are also not blocked under Section 17(5)(a) of CGST Act; 3. availability of ITC on demo vehicles as per above is not affected even if the demo vehicles are capitalised in books of accounts by the dealer because the definition of 'goods' under Section 2(19) of the CGST Act includes capital goods. As these capital goods are used in the course or furtherance of business, ITC of these capital goods is allowed, subject to other provisions. However, where the dealer has claimed depreciation on the tax component of the cost of capital goods under the Income Tax Act, 1961, then ITC on the said tax component will not be allowed; 4. Where the dealer merely acts as an agent or service provider to the vehicle manufacturer for providing marketing service, including providing test drives to potential customers on behalf of the vehicle manufacturer and is not directly engaged in the purchase and sale of vehicles, then any demo vehicle that the dealer purchases from the vehicle manufacturer for providing the above services will not be considered as being used for making further supply of such motor vehicles. Accordingly, no ITC will be allowed for said demo vehicles;

232/26/2024 – GST dated September 10, 2024 Clarification on place of supply of data hosting services provided by service providers located in India to cloud computing service providers located outside India 1. The cloud computing service providers generally enter into contract with data hosting service providers to use their data centers for hosting cloud computing services. The data hosting service providers do not deal with end users/consumers of cloud computing services. There is no contact between data hosting service providers and the end users of the overseas cloud computing service provider. In this backdrop, it has been clarified that data hosting service provider provides data hosting services to the cloud computing service provider on principal-to-principal basis and not as an 'intermediary' under Section 2(13) of the IGST Act. 2. Further, clarification is also provided on whether place of supply of service is to be determined as per Section 13(3)(a) of the IGST Act. Throughout the provision of services, the data hosting service provider owns the premise of data center or operates from leased premises and independently handles the premises as well as the equipment. In such scenario, the overseas cloud computing service providers cannot be considered to own the said infrastructure and make it physically available to the data hosting service provider. In light of the same, it has been clarified that, the place of supply of the said service cannot be determined under Section 13(3)(a) of the IGST Act. 3. Moreover, the data hosting services are not passive supply of a service directly in respect of immovable property but are regarding supply of comprehensive services related to data hosting which includes supply of various services by data hosting service providers like operating data center, backup generator, network connectivity, firewall services etc., which are essential for provision of cloud computing services. Hence, in such a scenario, the circular clarifies that data hosting services cannot be considered as services provided directly in relation to immovable property and place of supply cannot be determined under Section 13(4) of the IGST Act. 4. The place of supply of data hosting services will thus be determined in terms of Section 13(2) of the IGST Act, i.e., the location of the recipient of supply of service.