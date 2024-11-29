Notifications, Circulars And Instructions

Effective date appointed for provisions of Finance (No. 2) Act, 2024
CBIC, vide notification dated September 27, 2024, has designated the following effective dates for the enforcement of various provisions under the Finance (No. 2) Act, 2024:
|Relevant Section of the Finance Act
|Description
|With effect from September 27, 2024
|Section 118 (the amendment is effective retrospectively from July 1, 2017)
|1. Section 16(5) of CGST Act inserted to extend the time limit
to claim ITC for the period F.Y. 2017-18 to F.Y. 2020- 21 till
November 30, 2021.
2. ITC will be available in cases where cancellation of registration was revoked subject to prescribed conditions.
|Section 142
|Matters relating to anti profiteering to be heard by the Principal Bench of the GSTAT1.
|Section 148
|From April 1, 2025, GSTAT will not accept any request with respect to anti profiteering
|Section 150
|No refund will be made of all the tax paid or ITC reversed, which would not have been so paid, or not reversed, had Section 118 above been in force at all material times.
|With effect from November 1, 2024
|Sections 114, 151 and 155
|Section 9 of CGST Act, Section 5 of IGST Act2 and Section 7 of UTGST Act3 amended to exclude 'un-denatured extra neutral alcohol or rectified spirit used for manufacture of alcoholic liquor, for human consumption' from the levy of GST.
|Sections 115, 120, 123, 125, 126, 127, 129 to 134, 139, 140, 141, and 145
|Consequential amendments made to make references to newly inserted Section 74A of CGST Act to the relevant provisions such as composition levy (Section 10), accounts and other records (Section 35), payment of tax (Section 49), payment of interest (Section 50), refund of tax (Section 54), scrutiny of returns (Section 61), audit (Section 65), appeals to appellate authority (Section 107), etc.
|Sections 116, 152, 156 and 157
|1. Insertion of Section 11A in CGST Act to empower the
authorities to accept the existing trade practices where tax is not
levied or levied at a lower rate.
2. Similar provision inserted vide Section 6A of the IGST Act, Section 8A of the UTGST Act and Section 8A of the GST (Compensation to States) Act, 2017.
|Section 117
|Section 13(3) of CGST Act amended to determine time of supply
for transactions covered under RCM to be earlier of,
1. date of payment;
2. 60 days from date of issuance of invoice by supplier, where invoice is required to be issued by supplier; and
3. date of issuance of invoice by the recipient where invoice is required to be issued by supplier.
|Section 119
|Section 17(5)(i) of CGST Act amended to remove restriction of ITC for tax paid up to FY 2023-24 in respect of goods and in-transit conveyances detained, seized and released (Section 129) or goods or conveyances confiscated (Section 130).
|Section 121
|Section 30 of CGST amended to provide that revocation of cancellation of registration will be subject to conditions and restrictions, as may be prescribed in this regard.
|Section 122
|Section 31 of CGST Act amended to provide that for supplies subject to GST under RCM, the recipient will issue the tax invoice within the period, as may be prescribed.
|Section 124
|Section 39 of CGST Act amended to provide that a person required to deduct tax at source under Section 51 of CGST Act will electronically furnish a return in such form and manner and within such time, as may be prescribed, for every calendar month whether or not any deductions have been made during the said month.
|Sections 128 and 153
|1. Sub-section (15) to Section 54 of CGST Act inserted to
provide that no refund of unutilised ITC on account of zero-rated
supply of goods or of IGST paid on account of zero-rated supply of
goods shall be allowed where such zero-rated supply of goods is
subjected to export duty.
2. Section 16 of IGST Act amended to provide that no refund of unutilized ITC or IGST will be allowed in cases of zero-rated supply of goods where such goods are subjected to export duty.
|Section 135
|Sub-section (1A) to Section 70 of CGST Act inserted to provide that the person summoned and/or the authorised representative will be bound to appear for summons before the concerned officer to make statements and/or produce documents, as may be required.
|Sections 136 and 137
|In light of newly inserted Section 74A, Section 73 and 74 of CGST Act amended suitably to prescribe that notices for period up to F.Y. 2023-24 will be issued and adjudicated only under Section 73 and 74 of the CGST Act.
|Section 138
|Section 74A inserted in the CGST Act for issuance of notices
and adjudication thereof from F.Y. 2024-25 onwards. Key aspects to
be noted:
1. removal of extended period to issue notices in cases involving fraud, suppression and willful misstatement;
2. time limit for issuance of notice i.e. 42 months from the due date of furnishing annual return;
3. time limit for issuance of order i.e. 12 months from the date of issuance of notice, extendable by further 6 months, subject to approval; and
4. provisions relating to payment of tax, interest and penalty remain same as prescribed for Section 73 and 74 of the CGST Act (except for extension of time allowed for payment of tax and interest from the date of issuance of notice/order).
|Sections 141, 143 and 154
|Section 107 and 112 of CGST Act amended to provide:
1. with effect from August 1, 2024, appeal before the GSTAT to be filed within (a) three months from the date of the order; or (b) within a period proposed to be prescribed by the Government, whichever is later; and
2. reduction in the maximum pre-deposit payable while filing an appeal before the appellate authority from INR 25,00,00,000 to INR 20,00,00,000 (Section 107(6) of the CGST Act);
3. Reduction in the maximum pre-deposit payable while filing an appeal before GSTAT from 20% to 10% with a maximum limit of INR 20,00,00,000 instead of INR 50,00,00,000 (Section 112(6) of the CGST Act);
4. Section 20 of the IGST Act is amended to set a maximum pre-deposit amount of INR 40,00,00,000 for filing appeals before appellate authorities or GSTAT, replacing the previous thresholds of INR 50,00,00,000 and INR 100,00,00,000 respectively.
|Section 144
|Section 122 of CGST Act amended with effect from October 1, 2023, to restrict applicability of relevant penal provisions for Electronic Commerce Operator ("ECO"), to cases only where the said ECO is liable to collect tax at source under Section 52 of CGST Act.
|Section 146
|1. Section 128A inserted in the CGST Act to provide for waiver
of interest and penalty for demands raised under Section 73, for
the period from July 1, 2017 to March 31, 2020 (subject to
prescribed conditions).
2. such waiver will be available in the following cases:
a) notice/statement issued under Section 73 of CGST Act;
b) order passed under Section 73(9) of CGST Act (Order-in-Original); and
c) order passed under Section 107(11) of CGST Act (Order-in-Appeal) or Section 108(1) of CGST Act (Revision Order);
3. matters pertaining to erroneous refund not covered;
4. benefit of this provision can be availed subject to payment of disputed tax and withdrawal of appeals/writ/application (within prescribed timeline);
5. appellate remedy against proceedings concluded under the said provision will not be available;
6. refund of interest and penalty already paid will not be permitted; and
7. any additional amount arising because of departmental appeal will be payable within 3 months from the date of such appellate order.
|Section 147
|Transitional provisions under Section 140(7) of CGST Act amended with effect from July 1, 2017 to provide that for services received prior to July 1, 2017, input service distributor will be eligible to distribute ITC thereof under GST regime even if invoices for such services were received prior to July 1, 2017.
|Section 149
|The following new entries have been added to Schedule III of
the CGST Act, stipulating that these activities will be classified
as neither a supply of goods nor a supply of services:
1. activity of apportionment of co-insurance premium by the lead insurer to the co-insurer for the insurance services jointly supplied by the lead insurer and the co-insurer to the insured under a coinsurance agreement, subject to payment of tax by lead insurer; and
2. reinsurer services for which ceding commission, or the reinsurance commission is deducted from reinsurance premium paid by the insurer to the reinsurer, provided that tax liability is discharged on the gross reinsurance premium inclusive of reinsurance commission or the ceding commission paid by the reinsurer.
Clarifications based on recommendations of 54th GST Council meeting
Based on the recommendations made during 54th GST Council meeting held on September 9, 2024, CBIC has issued clarifications on the following key aspects:
|Circular No. and subject
|Clarification
|230/24/2024-GST dated September 10, 2024
Clarification in respect of place of supply of advertising services provided to foreign clients
|1. In a scenario where a foreign client engages an advertising
agency in India to provide a one stop solution including services
such as media planning, investment strategy, creating and designing
content, strategising for maximum customer reach, the
identification of media owners, dealing with media owners,
procuring media space, etc. for displaying, broadcasting or
printing of advertisement including monitoring of the progress, the
advertising agency in turn enters into a separate contract with the
media company to procure such services. The media company invoices
the advertising agency which in turn invoices the foreign client.
In such a scenario, the following is clarified:
a) the arrangement between (i) the foreign client and the advertising agency; and (ii) the advertising agency and the media company are in the nature of 2 distinct principal-to-principal arrangements. No agreement exists between the foreign client and the media company. The advertising agency is not acting as an agent but is providing the main supply of services on its own account. Therefore, it does not fulfill the criteria of 'intermediary' under Section 2(13) of the IGST Act. Hence the place of supply cannot be linked with the location of the supplier;
b) the foreign client is liable to pay consideration to the advertising agency and not the consumers or target audience that watches the advertisement in India. Even if a representative of the foreign client (including subsidiary or related person) is based in India, the said representative will be acting on behalf of the foreign client only. The advertising agency raises invoice upon and the payment for supply of service is also received directly from the foreign client. Therefore, the foreign client is only considered as the 'recipient' of service; and
c) the services provided by the advertising agency cannot be considered as performance based services as there is neither any involvement of goods which are required to be made physically available with the advertising agency nor there is any requirement of physical presence of the recipient (foreign client or its representative) with the advertising agency. Accordingly, the place of supply of advertising services will be location of the recipient, i.e., foreign client located outside India.
Therefore, the said advertising services can be considered as export of services, subject to fulfillment of conditions prescribed under Section 2(6) of the IGST Act.
2. However, for situations where the advertising agency in India merely acts as an agent of the foreign client in engaging the media company, the agreement for advertising services is directly between the foreign client and the media company. The media company raises direct invoices upon the foreign client, for which the foreign client makes direct payment to the media company. The advertising agency raises invoices upon the foreign client for facilitation of services. In such a case, the advertising agency is merely facilitating the provision of advertising services by media company to the foreign client and hence, is considered as an 'intermediary', for which the place of supply will be the location of the supplier, i.e., the location of the advertising agency.
|231/25/2024 – GST dated September 10,
2024
Clarification on availability of ITC in respect of demo vehicles
|Demo vehicles are vehicles which the authorised dealers are
required to maintain at their sales outlets as per dealership norms
and are used for trial run and for demonstrating features of the
vehicle to potential buyers. The dealers purchase these vehicles
from the vehicle manufacturer against tax invoices and book the
same as 'capital assets' in books of accounts. Dealers
retain these vehicles for a certain mandatory period and may
thereafter sell them at a written down value upon payment of
applicable tax. The following is clarified regarding ITC of these
demo vehicles:
1. Section 17(5)(a) of CGST Act restricts ITC on motor vehicles for transportation of passengers having approved seating capacity of not more than 13 persons, except when they are used for:
a) further supply of such motor vehicles;
b) transportation of passengers; or
c) imparting training on driving such motor vehicles.
Demo vehicles are apparently neither used for transportation of passengers nor imparting training. However, these are used for 'further supply of such motor vehicles' since these are neither themselves further supplied nor used for the purpose of further supply of similar type of motor vehicles. Demo vehicles help the potential buyers to make a decision to purchase a particular kind of motor vehicle. Therefore, as demo vehicles promote sale of similar type of motor vehicles, ITC of the same are not blocked under Section 17(5)(a) of CGST Act.
2. motor vehicles used for transportation of staff employees/management, etc. are also not blocked under Section 17(5)(a) of CGST Act;
3. availability of ITC on demo vehicles as per above is not affected even if the demo vehicles are capitalised in books of accounts by the dealer because the definition of 'goods' under Section 2(19) of the CGST Act includes capital goods. As these capital goods are used in the course or furtherance of business, ITC of these capital goods is allowed, subject to other provisions. However, where the dealer has claimed depreciation on the tax component of the cost of capital goods under the Income Tax Act, 1961, then ITC on the said tax component will not be allowed;
4. Where the dealer merely acts as an agent or service provider to the vehicle manufacturer for providing marketing service, including providing test drives to potential customers on behalf of the vehicle manufacturer and is not directly engaged in the purchase and sale of vehicles, then any demo vehicle that the dealer purchases from the vehicle manufacturer for providing the above services will not be considered as being used for making further supply of such motor vehicles. Accordingly, no ITC will be allowed for said demo vehicles;
|232/26/2024 – GST dated September 10,
2024
Clarification on place of supply of data hosting services provided by service providers located in India to cloud computing service providers located outside India
|1. The cloud computing service providers generally enter into
contract with data hosting service providers to use their data
centers for hosting cloud computing services. The data hosting
service providers do not deal with end users/consumers of cloud
computing services. There is no contact between data hosting
service providers and the end users of the overseas cloud computing
service provider. In this backdrop, it has been clarified that data
hosting service provider provides data hosting services to the
cloud computing service provider on principal-to-principal basis
and not as an 'intermediary' under Section 2(13) of the
IGST Act.
2. Further, clarification is also provided on whether place of supply of service is to be determined as per Section 13(3)(a) of the IGST Act. Throughout the provision of services, the data hosting service provider owns the premise of data center or operates from leased premises and independently handles the premises as well as the equipment. In such scenario, the overseas cloud computing service providers cannot be considered to own the said infrastructure and make it physically available to the data hosting service provider. In light of the same, it has been clarified that, the place of supply of the said service cannot be determined under Section 13(3)(a) of the IGST Act.
3. Moreover, the data hosting services are not passive supply of a service directly in respect of immovable property but are regarding supply of comprehensive services related to data hosting which includes supply of various services by data hosting service providers like operating data center, backup generator, network connectivity, firewall services etc., which are essential for provision of cloud computing services. Hence, in such a scenario, the circular clarifies that data hosting services cannot be considered as services provided directly in relation to immovable property and place of supply cannot be determined under Section 13(4) of the IGST Act.
4. The place of supply of data hosting services will thus be determined in terms of Section 13(2) of the IGST Act, i.e., the location of the recipient of supply of service.
|233/27/2024 – GST dated September 10,
2024
Regularisation of refund of IGST availed in contravention of Rule 96(10) of CGST Rules4, where exporters had imported inputs without payment of IGST and Cess5
|Rule 96(10) of the CGST Rules restricts refund of IGST paid on
export of goods or services, if exemption from IGST and Cess has
been availed on import of inputs used in exports under Notification
No. 78/2017-Customs6 or Notification No.
79/2017-Customs7 both dated October 13, 2017
(collectively referred to as
"Notifications").
However, basis explanation provided to Rule 96(10) of the CGST Rules, the said benefits will not be considered to be availed if the importer chose to pay IGST and Cess and availed exemption only to the extent of basic customs duty payable on the imports.
Considering the above, it has been clarified that where the importer had availed benefits under the Notifications at the time of import but had subsequently paid IGST and Cess at a later date, along with interest and had got the bill of entry reassessed through jurisdictional customs authorities, then refund of IGST paid on exports will not be considered to be in contravention of Rule 96(10) of CGST Rules and hence, will be allowed.
GSTN8 to roll out IMS9 from October 1, 2024
GSTN will implement IMS on GST portal from October 1, 2024. IMS is a facility which will enable the recipient taxpayers to correctly avail ITC by addressing invoice corrections/amendments, matching their records/invoices with invoices issued by the suppliers and either accepting or rejecting an invoice or keeping it pending in the system, to be availed later. This facility will streamline the reconciliation process, ensuring greater accuracy and efficiency in GST compliance.
The taxpayers must note the following key points to comply with the IMS:
- taxpayers registered as normal taxpayers (including SEZ10 unit/developer) and casual taxpayers will be able to access IMS functionality;
- invoices will reflect in recipient's dashboard after the same are saved by the supplier in its form GSTR-1/1A/IFF11. The recipient can review the genuineness and authenticity of the invoice and suitably accept, reject or simply keep the invoice pending. If no action is taken, then it will be deemed accepted. The invoices kept pending can be availed by taxpayers at any future time, no later than the time limit prescribed under Section 16(4) of the CGST Act;
- in case the supplier amends the details of the saved invoices in its form GSTR-1 before filing the form GSTR-1, the amended invoice will replace the original invoice in IMS, irrespective of the action taken by the recipient on the original invoice;
- records will flow to IMS dashboard at the time of saving of record by supplier in respective form and recipient can take action on record in IMS. However, such records will be populated in form GSTR-2B after filing of return in form GSTR-1/IFF/1A by the supplier;
- draft form GSTR-2B for a month will be generated on 14th of the subsequent month. This draft form GSTR-2B can be treated as final Form GSTR-2B in case no action has been taken by the recipient. If the recipient has taken an action on an invoice after the draft form GSTR-2B, then it will be required to recompute Form GSTR-2B before filing Form GSTR-3B;
- any action or change in action already taken on accepted invoices can be undertaken by the recipient till the time the recipient taxpayer files form GSTR-3B of the month. However, no action can be taken after filing of form GSTR-3B for the same month;
- It is not mandatory to accept or reject invoices in IMS dashboard for form GSTR-2B generation. The invoices where no action would be taken by the recipient would be treated as deemed accepted by the IMS system and a draft form GSTR-2B will be generated on 14th of the month including only accepted or 'no action taken' invoice;
- form GSTR-2B for a month will not be generated until form GSTR-3B for the previous month has been filed;
- all the accepted/deemed accepted/rejected records will move out of IMS dashboard after filing of respective Form GSTR-3B. Pending records will remain on IMS dashboard and these records can be accepted or rejected in future months;
- it is mandatory to take action on original record and file the respective form GSTR-3B before taking action on amended record (amended through form GSTR-1A/GSTR-1) when original and amended record belongs to 2 different form GSTR-2B return period. If both the records belong to same period's form GSTR-2B, only amended record will be considered for ITC calculation of form GSTR-2B;
- the following supplies will not go to IMS and will be directly
populated in 'ITC not available' section of Form GSTR-2B:
- inward RCM supplies where supplier has reported in table 4B of IFF/form GSTR 1 or form GSTR 1A; and,
- supplies where ITC is not eligible due to Section 16(4) of CGST Act or on account of place of supply;
- the liability of supplier will be increased in form GSTR-3B for
the subsequent tax period, for the invoices/records which have been
rejected by the recipient in the IMS for the following
transactions:
- original credit note rejected by the recipient;
- upward amendment of the credit note rejected by the recipient irrespective of the action taken by recipient on the original credit note;
- downward amendment of the credit note rejected by the recipient if original credit note was rejected by it; and,
- downward amendment of invoice/debit note rejected by the recipient where original invoice/debit note was accepted by it and respective form GSTR-3B has also been filed; and
- IMS will also shortly provide for 'outward supplies' dashboard to view status of outward supplies reported based on action taken by the recipient.
Footnotes
1 Goods and Services Tax Appellate Tribunal
2 Integrated Goods and Services Tax Act, 2017
3 Union Territory Goods and Services Tax Act, 2017
4 Central Goods and Services Tax Rules, 2017
5 Compensation Cess
6 Seeks to exempt goods imported by EOUs from BCD, IGST and Cess
7 Seeks to exempt IGST and Cess on import of goods under advance authorization/ Export Promotion Capital Goods Schemes
8 Goods and Service Tax Network
9 Invoice Management System
10 Special Economic Zone
11 Invoice Furnishing Facility
The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.