Circular No. 224/18/2024-GST dated July 11, 2024
Where taxpayer intends to file an appeal before the GSTAT and is unable to do so due to non-operationalisation of the GSTAT, the recovery of outstanding dues can be stayed if the taxpayer:
- makes the necessary pre-deposit on the GST portal; and
- submits an undertaking with the jurisdictional officer, affirming the intent to file an appeal once the GSTAT is operational.
