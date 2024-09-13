ARTICLE
13 September 2024

Guidelines For Handling Recovery Of Outstanding Dues In Cases Where Taxpayers Could Not File An Appeal Due To Non-Constitution Of GSTAT


Where taxpayer intends to file an appeal before the GSTAT and is unable to do so due to non-operationalisation of the GSTAT...
India Tax
Authors

Circular No. 224/18/2024-GST dated July 11, 2024

Where taxpayer intends to file an appeal before the GSTAT and is unable to do so due to non-operationalisation of the GSTAT, the recovery of outstanding dues can be stayed if the taxpayer:

  1. makes the necessary pre-deposit on the GST portal; and
  2. submits an undertaking with the jurisdictional officer, affirming the intent to file an appeal once the GSTAT is operational.

