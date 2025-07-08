CBDT, in exercise of its powers conferred by clause (v) of the Explanation to section 48 of the Income Tax Act, 1961 ('the Act'), vide Notification No. 70/2025 dated 1st July, 2025 notifies the cost inflation index for FY 2025-26.

As per the notification, the cost inflation index ('CII") of '376' has been prescribed for FY 2025-26. The notification shall come into force on April 1, 2026 and shall apply to the AY 2026-27 and subsequent years.

The CII prescribed by the CBDT is relevant for the purpose of computing income under the head Capital Gain chargeable to tax as per the provisions of the Act.

Prior to Finance (No. 2) Act, 2024, the CII was required to determine the indexed cost of acquisition/ improvement of a long-term capital asset, as per the 2nd proviso to section 48 of the Act, for computing the Long-term capital gain arising from transfer of such long-term capital asset during the Assessment Year. However, post application of Finance (No. 2) Act, 2024, the CII shall be required only for determining indexed cost of acquisition/ improvement of immovable property acquired before July 23, 2024 and sold thereafter, subject to certain conditions.

PDF version of Full article is attached: https://www.dpncindia.com/wp-content/uploads/2025/07/Cost-Inflation-Index-notified-for-FY-2025-26.pdf

