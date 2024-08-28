ARTICLE
28 August 2024

Muft Bijli' And Solarization Of The Indian Rooftops - Level 2 Of India's Re Game!

I
IndusLaw

Contributor

IndusLaw logo
INDUSLAW is a multi-speciality Indian law firm, advising a wide range of international and domestic clients from Fortune 500 companies to start-ups, and government and regulatory bodies.
Explore Firm Details
Over the last couple of decades, there has been a concerted push by the Government to enhance India's renewable energy capacity. With the focus to gradually shift from fossil fuel to clean energy...
India Energy and Natural Resources
Photo of Rashi Saraf
Photo of Shashi Mathews
Photo of Rajitha Nair
Photo of Preetish Agrawal
Authors
To print this article, all you need is to be registered or login on Mondaq.com.

Over the last couple of decades, there has been a concerted push by the Government to enhance India's renewable energy capacity. With the focus to gradually shift from fossil fuel to clean energy for attaining sustainable development and growth, various green projects/schemes have been released by the Government and it continues to do so. One such project is the "Muft Bijli Yojana" or as one may call it "Rooftop Solarisation Scheme". This article delves into the evolving dynamics of the solar manufacturing industry in India and how we went from being heavily dependent on imports to the present manufacturing landscape, which is largely a mix of imports plus domestic production. This article also discusses the tax implications and changes that are possible in this industry with demand rising from requirement of solar rooftops.

To view the full article please click here.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.

Authors
Photo of Rashi Saraf
Rashi Saraf
Photo of Shashi Mathews
Shashi Mathews
Photo of Rajitha Nair
Rajitha Nair
Photo of Preetish Agrawal
Preetish Agrawal
Your Author LinkedIn Connections
See More Popular Content From

Mondaq uses cookies on this website. By using our website you agree to our use of cookies as set out in our Privacy Policy.

Learn More