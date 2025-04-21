ARTICLE
21 April 2025

Electricity Newsletter – March 2025

DL
DSK Legal

Contributor

DSK Legal logo

DSK Legal is known for its integrity, innovative solutions, and pragmatic legal advice, helping clients navigate India’s complex regulatory landscape. With a client-centric approach, we prioritize commercial goals, delivering transparent, time-bound, and cost-effective solutions.

Our diverse and inclusive culture fosters innovative thinking, enabling us to craft exceptional legal strategies. Recognized for excellence, we attract top talent and maintain strong global networks, ensuring seamless support for cross-border matters and reinforcing our position as a trusted legal partner.

Explore Firm Details
Welcome to the latest edition of our Electricity Law Newsletter, where we spotlight recent legal and regulatory developments that are shaping the contours of the Indian power sector.
India Haryana Rajasthan Energy and Natural Resources
Samir Malik,Nikita Choukse,Himani Yadav
+1 Authors

Welcome to the latest edition of our Electricity Law Newsletter, where we spotlight recent legal and regulatory developments that are shaping the contours of the Indian power sector. This edition brings you detailed insights into three significant rulings—each with far-reaching consequences for stakeholders involved in power generation, distribution, and open access.

In this edition, we examine:

  • Jurisdiction of the Central Electricity Regulatory Commission (CERC) in Tariff Disputes Involving Atomic Power – A landmark ruling by the Appellate Tribunal for Electricity (APTEL) clarifying that tariff-related disputes between nuclear power generators and distribution licensees fall outside the adjudicatory powers of the CERC under the Electricity Act, 2003.
  • Mandatory Nature of Day-Ahead Scheduling for Open Access Consumers – APTEL affirms the binding character of scheduling requirements under the Haryana Electricity Regulatory Commission's open access regulations, reinforcing grid discipline and financial accountability.
  • Supreme Court Upholds Validity of RERC's 2016 Open Access Regulations – A decisive ruling that validates the State Commission's jurisdiction to enforce contractual demand reductions and other regulatory obligations in cases of intra-state open access supply.

These decisions not only clarify jurisdictional boundaries but also reaffirm the regulatory framework governing open access and tariff determination. Our analysis unpacks the legal reasoning and practical implications for generating companies, DISCOMs, and open access consumers.

Download PDF

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.

Authors
Photo of Samir Malik
Samir Malik
Person photo placeholder
Nikita Choukse
Person photo placeholder
Tushar Mathur
Person photo placeholder
Himani Yadav
See More Popular Content From

Mondaq uses cookies on this website. By using our website you agree to our use of cookies as set out in our Privacy Policy.

Learn More