17 April 2025

Deal Ticker: Granules India Acquires Senn Chemicals AG

Kellerhals Carrard acted as legal advisor to the sellers in the sale of all the shares in Senn Chemicals AG to Granules India.
Kellerhals Carrard acted as legal advisor to the sellers in the sale of all the shares in Senn Chemicals AG to Granules India.

Senn Chemicals AG with seat in Dielsdorf, Zurich, specializes in the production of high-quality chemical products, with a particular focus on peptides and amino acids. The products are used in various industries, including pharmaceuticals and cosmetics. The sale to Granules India, a listed pharmaceutical company headquartered in Hyderabad, India, marks the transition from Senn Chemicals AG being a family-owned company to becoming integral part of a large international group. The deal was signed in February 2025 and closed in April 2025.

The Kellerhals Carrard deal team was led by Dr. Reto Schumacher (Partner, Corporate/M&A) and included Dr. Lukas Bopp (Partner, Corporate), Elga Reana Tozzi (Senior Counsel, Tax) and Daniel Jurcevic (Associate, Corporate/M&A).

