Understanding The Legal Rights Of Homebuyers Under Haryana RERA

The Haryana Real Estate Regulatory Authority (Haryana RERA), established under the Real Estate (Regulation and Development) Act, 2016, provides various legal rights of homebuyers under Haryana RERA aiming to promote transparency, accountability, and efficiency in the real estate sector. This legislation provides a robust legal framework designed to protect the interests of homebuyers while ensuring that developers adhere to specific standards and practices. By mandating project registration, detailed disclosures, and stringent compliance requirements, Haryana RERA seeks to foster a trustworthy and stable real estate environment. The authority's regulatory mechanisms are intended to mitigate fraudulent practices, ensure timely project completion, and provide a systematic redressal mechanism for grievances.

Legal rights of homebuyers under Haryana RERA are significant, empowering them with access to crucial information, safeguards against project delays and recourse in case of non-compliance by developers. Developers, on the other hand, are encouraged to operate transparently and ethically, enhancing their credibility and trustworthiness. The legal provisions under Haryana RERA encompass various aspects of real estate transactions, including financial transparency, project timelines, and dispute resolution processes, thereby creating a balanced and fair real estate market in the state

Key Provisions of Haryana RERA

The Haryana Real Estate Regulatory Authority (Haryana RERA) introduces several critical provisions to ensure the protection of homebuyers and the transparency of real estate transactions. Here, we discuss the significant aspects from a legal perspective:

Mandatory Registration

Legal rights of homebuyers under Haryana RERA include mandatory registration, project disclosure, and financial safeguards. Under Section 3 of the Real Estate (Regulation and Development) Act, 2016, it is mandatory for every real estate project exceeding 500 square meters or having eight apartments to register with RERA Haryana. This ensures that all projects meet specific standards and are monitored for compliance.

Project Disclosure

According to Section 4, developers must provide detailed information about their projects, including:

Project plans : Detailed architectural and engineering plans.

: Detailed architectural and engineering plans. Approvals : Copies of all necessary approvals from relevant authorities.

: Copies of all necessary approvals from relevant authorities. Timelines: Stage-wise completion schedule of the project.

This provision ensures that homebuyers have access to all pertinent information, allowing them to make informed decisions. For instance, the information must include details about Gurgaon RERA if the project is in Gurgaon, underlining transparency.

Escrow Accounts

One of the most significant protections under legal rights of homebuyers under Haryana RERA is the requirement for developers to deposit 70% of the collected funds into a separate escrow account. As per Section 4(2)(l)(D), this ensures that the funds are used solely for the construction of the project and related land costs, preventing the diversion of funds and reducing the risk of delays.

Legal Implications

Failing to comply with these legal rights of homebuyers under Haryana RERA provisions can lead to severe penalties, including fines, imprisonment, and the cancellation of the project's registration as per Sections 59, 64, and 68 of the Act. This framework ensures that both developers and homebuyers engage in fair and transparent transactions.

Regulatory Compliance

Developers are required to comply with local laws and regulations, such as the Haryana Development and Regulation of Urban Areas Act, 1975, and ensure that their projects adhere to environmental regulations and building codes. The role of Haryana Real Estate Regulatory Authority is to oversee these compliance issues and take corrective actions when necessary.

Rights to Information and Transparency

The Haryana Real Estate Regulatory Authority (Haryana RERA) ensures that homebuyers have extensive rights to information and transparency, protecting their investments and fostering trust in the real estate sector. Here, we detail the critical legal aspects from the perspective of homebuyers:

Access to Information

The legal rights of homebuyers under Haryana RERA ensure that they have extensive rights to information and transparency, protecting their investments and fostering trust in the real estate sector. Under Section 19(1) of the Real Estate (Regulation and Development) Act, 2016, homebuyers have the right to obtain detailed information about the project. This includes sanctioned plans, layout plans, and project specifications approved by the competent authority. RERA Haryana mandates that all project-related information must be disclosed to the buyers, ensuring transparency and enabling them to make informed decisions. This provision is crucial for projects under Gurgaon RERA, where rapid urban development necessitates clear and accurate information.

Construction Schedule

Section 19(2) of the Act stipulates that legal rights of homebuyers under Haryana RERA entitle them to know the stage-wise time schedule of project completion. This includes the provision of essential services such as water, sanitation, electricity, and other amenities as agreed upon in the sale agreement. This transparency ensures that homebuyers are aware of the project's progress and can hold developers accountable for any delays or deviations from the agreed timeline.

Disclosure of Legal Proceedings

Developers must disclose any ongoing legal proceedings related to the project. This information is vital for homebuyers to assess potential risks associated with their investment. Knowing about pending legal cases can significantly influence a buyer's decision to invest in a particular project.

Legal Framework

The Haryana Real Estate Regulatory Authority (Haryana RERA) operates under a stringent legal framework that compels developers to adhere to these transparency requirements. Any failure to provide the required information can lead to legal actions, including penalties and suspension of the project registration under Sections 59 and 64 of the Real Estate (Regulation and Development) Act, 2016.

For homebuyers, these legal rights of homebuyers under Haryana RERA translate into a more secure and informed investment process. By having access to all necessary project details, buyers can compare different projects more effectively and make decisions based on accurate and comprehensive data. The emphasis on transparency also discourages fraudulent practices and enhances the credibility of the real estate market in Haryana, including prominent areas such as Gurgaon RERA.

Protection Against Delays and Financial Security

The Haryana Real Estate Regulatory Authority (Haryana RERA) has put in place robust mechanisms to protect homebuyers from project delays and ensure financial security. These provisions are essential for fostering trust and accountability in the real estate sector.

Timely Possession

The legal rights of homebuyers under Haryana RERA include robust mechanisms to protect homebuyers from project delays and ensure financial security. Under Section 19(3) of the Real Estate (Regulation and Development) Act, 2016, developers are legally obligated to adhere to the possession timelines agreed upon in the sale agreement. If a developer fails to hand over possession of the property within the stipulated period, the homebuyer has the right to withdraw from the project and seek a refund. This includes the amount paid along with interest at the prescribed rate and any compensation as specified under the act. This provision is crucial for high-demand areas like Gurgaon RERA, where timely project completion is vital for maintaining buyer confidence.

Right to Refund

Section 18 of the Act provides homebuyers with legal rights of homebuyers under Haryana RERA to claim a refund of the amount paid if the developer fails to complete or deliver the project as per the terms of the agreement. The refund must include interest and compensation for any losses incurred due to the delay. This ensures that homebuyers are not financially disadvantaged due to the developer's non-compliance.

Escrow Accounts for Financial Security

A key feature of legal rights of homebuyers under Haryana RERA is the requirement for developers to maintain separate escrow accounts for each project. As per Section 4(2)(l)(D), 70% of the funds collected from buyers must be deposited into these accounts and can only be used for the construction and land costs of that specific project. This prevents the misuse of funds and ensures that money is available to complete the project on time.

For homebuyers, these protections mean greater financial security and assurance that their investments are safeguarded. The legal requirement for timely possession and the right to a refund provide significant leverage against potential project delays. Additionally, the escrow account system ensures that the funds collected are used appropriately, reducing the risk of incomplete projects.

Conclusion

The Haryana Real Estate Regulatory Authority (Haryana RERA) has significantly transformed the real estate landscape in Haryana, instilling a sense of transparency and accountability that was previously lacking. By mandating project registration, enforcing strict financial regulations, and providing robust grievance redressal mechanisms, Haryana RERA ensures that homebuyers are well-protected and informed. This legal framework not only protects the interests of homebuyers but also fosters a more reliable and ethical real estate market. Developers are now held to higher standards, which ultimately benefits the entire sector by promoting trust and stability.

Secure Your Homebuying Rights with Expert RERA Lawyers at MAHESHWARI & CO.

If you are a homebuyer seeking to understand and protect your legal rights under Haryana RERA consult MAHESHWARI & CO. Our team of expert RERA lawyers in Haryana offers comprehensive legal services to ensure your investments are safeguarded. Whether you need assistance with project disclosures, filing complaints or navigating the complexities of the Gurgaon RERA landscape, we are here to help.

For personalized legal assistance consult MAHESHWARI & CO. and find experienced "RERA lawyers near me"

FAQs on Legal Rights of Homebuyers under Haryana RERA

1. What are the key legal rights of homebuyers under Haryana RERA?

Under the Haryana Real Estate Regulatory Authority (Haryana RERA), there are several legal rights of homebuyers under Haryana RERA. These include the right to detailed project information, timely possession, and financial security. Developers must disclose project plans, approvals and timelines, ensuring transparency. Additionally, homebuyers have the right to claim refunds with interest if the developer fails to meet possession deadlines.

2. How does Haryana RERA ensure transparency in real estate transactions?

Haryana RERA promotes transparency through mandatory project registration and detailed disclosures. Developers must register all projects exceeding specific dimensions with the Haryana Real Estate Regulatory Authority. They are also required to provide comprehensive information about project plans, approvals, and stage-wise completion schedules. This transparency extends to ongoing legal proceedings related to the project, which must be disclosed to potential buyers. Such measures ensure that homebuyers are well-informed, reducing the risk of fraud and enhancing trust in the Haryana real estate market, including areas under Gurgaon RERA.

3. What protections does Haryana RERA offer against project delays?

Haryana RERA provides robust protections against project delays by legally obligating developers to adhere to possession timelines agreed upon in the sale agreement. If a developer fails to deliver possession within the stipulated period, homebuyers have the right to withdraw from the project and seek a refund, including interest and compensation for any losses incurred.

4. How can homebuyers file complaints under Haryana RERA?

Homebuyers can file complaints with the Haryana Real Estate Regulatory Authority (Haryana RERA) under Section 31 of the Real Estate (Regulation and Development) Act, 2016. Complaints can be made against promoters, builders, contractors or real estate agents for any violations of the act. The process involves filing a formal complaint with Haryana RERA or the adjudicating officer, followed by attempts at conciliation. If conciliation fails, the complaint proceeds to adjudication, where an officer conducts a hearing and delivers a binding order. For legal assistance, homebuyers can seek help from RERA lawyers in Haryana or search for "RERA lawyers near me."

5. What penalties do developers face for non-compliance with Haryana RERA regulations?

Developers who fail to comply with Haryana RERA regulations face significant penalties. These include monetary fines, imprisonment and cancellation of the project's registration. Specifically, non-registration of a project delayed possession, and failure to disclose project details can result in hefty fines. In severe cases of continued non-compliance or fraudulent practices, developers may face imprisonment. These stringent penalties ensure that developers adhere to the highest standards of accountability and ethical behaviour, benefiting the entire Haryana real estate market, including Gurgaon RERA.

Originally published 29 August 2024

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.