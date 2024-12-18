The Process Of Filing Complaints With Haryana RERA

Have you ever faced delays in property possession or experienced inconsistency in real estate transactions? Haryana RERA is here to ensure that your rights as a homebuyer are protected. Established under the Real Estate (Regulation and Development) Act, 2016, RERA Haryana plays a pivotal role in regulating the real estate sector, ensuring transparency and resolving disputes. This content explains the comprehensive process of filing complaints with Haryana RERA and the steps involved in resolving these complaints.

RERA Haryana oversees and manages RERA-registered projects in Haryana, providing a safeguard for homebuyers against unethical practices. Authorities at Haryana RERA Gurugram are dedicated to maintaining a transparent process, ensuring developers adhere to the legal requirements. If you face issues such as project delays, false advertisements or other forms of non-compliance, this content will empower you with the necessary knowledge to address and resolve your grievances efficiently by filing complaints with Haryana RERA.

Understanding Haryana RERA

Haryana RERA (Real Estate Regulatory Authority) was established to promote transparency, accountability and efficiency in the real estate sector. The Real Estate (Regulation and Development) Act, 2016 mandates the creation of RERA authorities in each state to regulate and oversee real estate projects. RERA Haryana specifically caters to the real estate sector within Haryana, including prominent areas like Haryana RERA Gurgaon. By filing complaints with Haryana RERA, homebuyers can ensure protection from breaches.

RERA Haryana ensures that all RERA registered projects in Haryana comply with the legal requirements set forth by the Act. This includes providing accurate project details, adhering to timelines and maintaining transparency in financial transactions. The authority monitors the progress of real estate projects and enforces compliance to protect the interests of homebuyers. Filing complaints with Haryana RERA further strengthens the legal recourse available.

Legal Perspective of Filing complaints with Haryana RERA

From a legal standpoint, filing complaints with Haryana RERA serves multiple functions::

Regulation and Promotion: It regulates the real estate market by ensuring that developers register their projects under RERA before advertising or selling. This registration requires comprehensive details about the project, ensuring buyers have access to all necessary information.

Dispute Resolution: RERA Haryana provides a platform for resolving disputes between homebuyers and developers. This includes issues related to delays, discrepancies in the promised amenities, and financial irregularities. Filing complaints with Haryana RERA streamlines the process.

Compliance and Enforcement: The authority has the power to impose penalties on developers who fail to comply with the Act. This includes hefty fines, project de-registration, or blacklisting developers from future projects.

Benefits of Haryana RERA

For homebuyers:

Transparency: Access to detailed information about the project, including timelines, financial disclosures, and legal approvals. If discrepancies arise, filing complaints with Haryana RERA helps in resolution.

Accountability: Developers are held accountable for delays and must compensate buyers if project deadlines are not met.

Developers are held accountable for delays and must compensate buyers if project deadlines are not met. Legal Recourse: Buyers can file complaints and seek resolution through the RERA authority, ensuring their grievances are addressed fairly and promptly.

For developers:

Credibility: RERA registration enhances the credibility of developers and their projects, attracting more buyers. Filing complaints with Haryana RERA gives developers a chance to resolve issues legally.

Structured Process: Clear guidelines and procedures help developers navigate the legal requirements efficiently, reducing the risk of legal disputes.

Eligibility for Filing a Complaint with Haryana RERA

RERA Haryana provides a robust framework for addressing grievances related to real estate transactions. Understanding who is eligible to file a complaint and under what circumstances is crucial. The Real Estate (Regulation and Development) Act, 2016 outlines specific criteria for eligibility, ensuring that the complaint process is accessible and fair.

Who Can File a Complaint With Haryana RERA?

Homebuyers: Any homebuyer who has purchased property in a RERA registered project in Haryana can file a complaint. This includes issues like delays in possession, discrepancies in the promised amenities or any other breach of the agreement by the developer.

Developers: Developers can file complaints against homebuyers or other developers. For instance, if a buyer defaults on payment or if there is a dispute between developers over project boundaries or shared facilities.

Real Estate Agents: Agents registered with Haryana RERA can also file complaints. This could be against developers for non-payment of commissions or against buyers for breach of contract. Filing complaints with Haryana RERA protects the rights of all parties involved.

Types of Complaints Under Haryana RERA

Haryana RERA allows for a wide range of complaints to be filed, ensuring comprehensive coverage of potential issues. Filing complaints with Haryana RERA helps address these:

Delay in Possession : If the developer fails to deliver possession of the property within the agreed timeframe, the buyer can file a complaint. This is one of the most common issues and is taken very seriously by RERA Haryana.

False Advertising : Buyers can file complaints if the property is not as advertised. This includes discrepancies in the size of the property, amenities provided, or the overall quality of construction.

: Buyers can file complaints if the property is not as advertised. This includes discrepancies in the size of the property, amenities provided, or the overall quality of construction. Financial Discrepancies : Any irregularities in the financial dealings, such as demand for additional charges not specified in the agreement, can be grounds for a complaint. Filing complaints with Haryana RERA helps in addressing these issues effectively.

Structural Defects: Complaints related to structural integrity, such as poor construction quality or failure to adhere to building codes, can also be filed.

Step-by-Step Process to File a Complaint With Haryana RERA

Filing complaints with Haryana RERA involves a structured and legally binding process designed to ensure transparency and fairness. Here is a detailed step-by-step guide to help you navigate the complaint filing procedure effectively.

Step 1: Accessing the Haryana RERA Website

Begin by visiting the official Haryana RERA website. The portal provides all the necessary forms required for filing complaints with Haryana RERA. On the homepage, look for the option "Register a Complaint" and click on it to initiate the process.

Step 2: Completing the Complaint Form

You will be directed to a detailed complaint form. This form requires comprehensive information, including:

Personal details (name, contact information, address)

Project details (project name, developer's name, RERA registration number)

Nature of the complaint (delay in possession, false advertisement, financial discrepancies, etc.)

Ensure all fields are filled accurately to avoid delays in processing. Detailed descriptions and supporting documents strengthen your case, so be thorough.

Step 3: Submission and Payment

Once the form is filled, you will need to make a payment to officially lodge the complaint. Payments can be made online through the RERA Haryana portal via demand draft or other approved methods.

Step 4: Generating the Complaint Number

After submitting the form and payment, an online complaint number will be generated. This unique identifier is crucial for tracking the status of your complaint. Make sure to note it down and keep it accessible for future reference.

Step 5: Printing the Acknowledgment Page

Print the acknowledgment page that confirms your complaint submission and payment. This page serves as a reference and proof of your filing. It is important to retain this document for any future correspondence with Haryana RERA.

Step 6: Printing Performa B

Performa B is a detailed form available on the RERA Haryana portal. Print multiple copies of this form (up to five) as they will be needed for various purposes during the complaint resolution process.

Step 7: Attaching the HRERA Certificate

Include a copy of your Haryana RERA certificate, which declares that you have sent a self-signed copy of the complaint to the respondent (developer or agent) directly. This certificate must be attached to your complaint as supporting documentation.

Step 8: Physical Submission of the Complaint Set

Deliver three sets of the complaint package to the Haryana RERA Gurgaon office. This package includes:

Complaint Registration Form

Annexures

Demand Draft receipt

Detailed typed complaint

Self-declared certificate

The submission can be done either by hand or through postal services. Refer to the official Haryana RERA address for submission details.

Conclusion

Navigating the process of filing complaints with Haryana RERA can significantly protect your interests as a homebuyer, developer or real estate agent. By adhering to the structured legal framework set by the Real Estate (Regulation and Development) Act, 2016, RERA Haryana ensures transparency, accountability and efficiency in the real estate sector. Understanding the eligibility criteria, required documentation and step-by-step procedure to file a complaint can help you address and resolve disputes effectively.

FAQs on Filing complaints with Haryana RERA

1. What is the role of Haryana RERA in the real estate sector?

Haryana RERA (Real Estate Regulatory Authority) plays a crucial role in regulating and promoting transparency in the real estate sector. It ensures that developers adhere to the legal requirements, protecting the interests of homebuyers. RERA Haryana oversees RERA-registered projects in Haryana, ensuring compliance with timelines, financial disclosures and project quality.

2. Who can file a complaint with Haryana RERA?

Any homebuyer, developer or real estate agent involved in a RERA registered project in Haryana can file a complaint with Haryana RERA. Homebuyers can file complaints regarding delays in possession, false advertising, or financial discrepancies. Developers can file complaints against buyers or other developers, while agents can file complaints regarding non-payment or breach of contract.

3. How do I file a complaint with Haryana RERA?

Filing complaints with Haryana RERA, follow these steps:

Visit the Haryana RERA website and select "Register a Complaint."

Complete the complaint form with detailed information and attach necessary documents.

Make the required payment online.

Generate and note down the complaint number.

Print the acknowledgment page and Performa B.

Attach the HRERA certificate and physically submit the complaint set to Haryana RERA Gurugram or Haryana RERA Gurgaon office.

4. What should I do if my complaint is not resolved satisfactorily by Haryana RERA?

If your complaint is not resolved to your satisfaction, you can appeal to the Haryana Real Estate Appellate Tribunal (HREAT). This tribunal reviews decisions made by Haryana RERA and provides an additional layer of legal recourse for complainants. Ensure you have all documentation and evidence to support your appeal.

5 How does Haryana RERA ensure transparency in real estate transactions?

Haryana RERA ensures transparency by mandating that all real estate projects are registered and provides detailed information about project timelines, financials and legal approvals. Regular updates and disclosures are required, and all information is made accessible to the public through the Haryana RERA portal. This transparency helps homebuyers make informed decisions and holds developers accountable for their commitments.

Originally published 12 September 2024

