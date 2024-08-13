ARTICLE
13 August 2024

Clarification Issued In Relation To Assignment And Usage Of 'BH' Series Registration Mark

JSA

JSA is a leading national law firm in India with over 400 professionals operating out of 7 offices located in: Ahmedabad, Bengaluru, Chennai, Gurugram, Hyderabad, Mumbai and New Delhi.
MoRTH issued an advisory dated March 18, 2024, in relation to the usage of the 'BH' series of vehicle registration under the Central Motor Vehicles Rules, 1989 ("CMVR"). MoRTH observed that it is receiving several grievances from vehicle owners that State vehicle registering authorities have been refusing to assign 'BH' registration number to their vehicles.

In this regard, MoRTH in its clarification reiterated that Rule 51B was included in the CMVR for extending the provision and usage of BH series vehicle registration mark to eligible vehicle owners employed in government offices and in private sector having their offices in four States / Union Territories or more. Considering the same, MoRTH urged the State vehicle registering authorities to comply with Rule 51B of the CMVR in letter and spirit and assign the BH series registration mark to eligible applicants/ vehicle owners.

