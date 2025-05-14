Shipping 2025

We are pleased to announce that our firm is the exclusive contributor of the India Chapter in the Chambers Shipping Global Practice Guide 2024.

Phoenix Legal is a full service Indian law firm offering transactional, regulatory, advisory, dispute resolution and tax services. The firm advises a diverse clientele including domestic and international companies, banks and financial institutions, funds, promoter groups and public sector undertakings. Phoenix Legal was formed in 2008 and now has 14 Partners and 65 lawyers in its two offices (New Delhi and Mumbai) making it one of the fastest growing law firms of the country.

We are pleased to announce that our firm is the exclusive contributor of the India Chapter in the Chambers Shipping Global Practice Guide 2024.

The guide provides the latest information on port state control, marine casualties and owners' liability, cargo claims, maritime liens and ship arrests, passenger claims, ship-owners' income tax relief and the implications of environmental regulations, trade sanctions and international conflict.

We invite you to explore our chapter, authored by Gautam Bhatikar (Partner), Deeksha Dev Singh (Associate), and Isha Patil (Associate), along with the complete guide available on our website.

To access the chapter, see here: https://lnkd.in/euEpPGUA

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.