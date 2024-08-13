ARTICLE
13 August 2024

MoRTH Issues Revised Request For Proposal For Consultants For Preparation Of Detailed Project Reports

India Transport
MoRTH issued a revised model Request for Proposal ("RFP") document for the appointment of consultants for preparing Detailed Project Reports ("DPRs") for national highways and centrally sponsored road projects. The key highlight in the revised RFP is that for evaluation of technical bid submitted by consultants, quality of past performance in the last 5 (five) DPRs is taken into account. A dynamic database is maintained by MoRTH after taking inputs from all executing agencies of MoRTH. The database will provide realtime analysis of the performance of each consultant based on their last 5 (five) DPRs.

Further, MoRTH issued a clarification dated February 9, 2024, whereby it is recognized that timely approval of the DRPs submitted by DPR consultants to project implementing agencies such as NHAI is of critical importance. In this regard, a provision of deemed approval is included in the RFP document whereby if no approval/comments are provided by the project implementing agency within the timelines indicated in the RFP document, the DPR is deemed to be approved by the project implementing agency.

