Understanding The Conformity Assessment Schemes Of BIS

The Bureau of Indian Standards (BIS), as India's national standards body, is responsible for maintaining the quality, safety, and reliability of products and services in India. Through the BIS (Conformity Assessment) Regulations, 2018, BIS formalized ten distinct conformity assessment schemes, each aimed at facilitating compliance with Indian Standards (IS) across various sectors. These schemes not only protect consumer interests but also support India's regulatory framework and export market competitiveness.

In this article, we shall dive into an in-depth analysis of each scheme, its legal scope, and significant updates.

Conformity Assessment by BIS

In a wider sense, different schemes of BIS are as follows:

Domestic Manufacturer Certification Scheme;

Foreign Manufacturer Certification Scheme;

Compulsory Registration Scheme;

BIS Hallmarking Scheme; and

Eco Mark Scheme.

However, the Bureau of Indian Standards (Conformity Assessment) Regulations, 2018, along with its subsequent amendments, lay down ten different kinds of conformity assessment schemes that align with specific types of goods and articles.

Schedule I of the said regulations provides a layout of different types of conformity assessment schemes and their respective types of goods and articles, whereas Schedule II lays down each conformity assessment scheme in detail.

An application for grant of licence to use or apply a Standard Mark shall be made to the Bureau in the form and manner specified in the applicable Scheme in Schedule-II. It further specifies the processes involved in grant of licence, conditions of licence, provisions pertaining to validity, renewal, and cancellation of licence, etc.

Let's go over each scheme through a birds-eye view.

Ten different Conformity Assessment Schemes

Scheme I

Conformity assessment scheme for grant of licence to use or apply Standard Mark on goods and articles as per Indian Standard.

Applicable Standard Mark:



It is the product certification scheme which covers maximum number of daily use as well as industrial products. At present. 174 Quality Control Orders (QCOs) have been issued under Scheme I of BIS, covering 688+ products.

Examples include copper products, hinges, stainless steel utensils, chemicals, textile products, pneumatic tyres, etc.

Scheme II

Conformity assessment scheme for grant of licence to use or apply Standard Mark through registration based on self-declaration of conformity for goods and articles as per Indian Standard.

Applicable Standard Mark:



It is the Registration Scheme of BIS. At present, 6 QCOs have been issued under this scheme covering 73+ products.

Examples include Electronics & IT goods such as laptops, electronic video games, along with cotton bales, solar photovoltaics, etc.

Scheme III

Conformity assessment scheme for grant of licence to use Standard Mark or certificate of

conformity for management system as per Indian Standard.

Applicable Standard Mark:



Scheme IV

Conformity assessment scheme for Grant of certificate of conformity for goods and articles as per any standard.

Scheme V

Conformity assessment scheme for grant of certificate of conformity for a batch or lot of goods and articles as per any standard.

Scheme VI

Conformity assessment scheme for grant of certificate of conformity for services as per any standard.

Scheme VII

Conformity assessment scheme for grant of certificate of conformity for type approval of goods and articles.

Scheme VIII

Conformity assessment scheme for grant of licence or certificate of conformity for process as per Standard(s).

This scheme was introduced under Bureau of Indian Standards (Conformity Assessment) Amendment Regulations, 2020 vide a notification by BIS dated 21 February 2020.

Scheme IX

Conformity Assessment Scheme for grant of licence to use or apply Standard Mark for goods and articles conforming to Indian Standard combined with conformity of management system to Indian Standard and conformity of process requirements, as specified.

This scheme was introduced under Bureau of Indian Standards (Conformity Assessment) (Sixth Amendment) Regulations, 2021 vide a notification by BIS dated 8 December 2021.

Scheme X

Conformity assessment scheme for grant of licence to use or apply Standard Mark for goods and articles as per the specified requirements.

This scheme was introduced under Bureau of Indian Standards (Conformity Assessment) Amendment Regulations, 2022 vide a notification by BIS dated 16 March 2022.

At present, 2 QCOs have been issued under this Scheme by the Ministry of Heavy Industries for various kinds of electrical equipment and machinery.

LKS Comments

The ten conformity assessment schemes under the BIS Conformity Assessment Regulations form the foundation of India's quality and standards regulatory landscape. By systematically categorizing certification schemes based on product types and sectors, BIS not only facilitates compliance but also promotes a culture of quality assurance in Indian industries.

For manufacturers and businesses, understanding the specific requirements and legal mandates of each scheme is essential for both regulatory compliance and market credibility.

