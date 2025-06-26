Patentee 101: Key Rights And Obligations You Need To Know

India's growing innovation sector is making it a key global player for new tech and creative ideas. Central to this progress is the patent system, designed to protect inventors' rights and encourage further innovation

India's growing innovation sector is making it a key global player for new tech and creative ideas. Central to this progress is the patent system, designed to protect inventors' rights and encourage further innovation. While patents grant inventors exclusive rights to their creations, they also impose certain obligations to ensure these rights are exercised responsibly and ethically. Understanding these obligations is crucial for patentees to maintain compliance with Indian law and to foster an environment of fair competition and public welfare.

Obligations of a Patentee

While patents grant exclusive rights, they also impose specific obligations on the patentee to ensure ethical use, compliance with the law, and public interest protection.

Payment of Renewal Fees (Section 53, Rule 80):

The patentee must pay annual renewal fees to keep the patent in force. Failure to pay results in the lapse of the patent.

Fees are payable from the third year onwards, with provisions for restoration if the patent lapses due to non-payment.

Application for restoration can be filed in Form 15 within eighteen months from the date on which the patent ceased to have effect.

Upon Hearing the Applicant and/ or Opponent, if the Controller is satisfied that the failure to pay the renewal fee was unintentional and there has been no undue delay from the Applicant's end, he will restore the patent on payment of unpaid renewal fees and any other additional fees.

It should be noted that no suit shall be commenced in respect of infringement of a patent committed between the date on which the patent ceased to have effect and the date of publication of the application for restoration of the patent.

Submission of Working Statement (Section 146, Rule 131):

The patentee must periodically submit a statement (Form 27) to the Patent Office detailing how the patent is being worked in India, including whether it is manufactured locally or imported.

The timeline for filing this statement has been relaxed post the rule amendments effective from 15 March 2024. Now, this statement is typically required once every three financial years as opposed to once in every financial year as required before.

The quantity of information to be furnished in Form 27 has also been reduced, simplifying the process.

Obligation to Maintain Patent Validity:

The patentee must ensure the patent remains valid by addressing any oppositions, revocation proceedings, or rectifications raised by third parties or the Patent Office.

Key Rights of a Patentee in India

While obligations are paramount, it is equally important to understand the rights conferred upon a patentee. Section 48 of the Indian Patents Act covers the key rights of a patentee.

They are:

Exclusive Right to Exploit the Invention (Section 48):

The patentee has the exclusive right to make, use, sell, offer for sale, or import the patented invention in India.

For a product patent, the patentee can prevent others from making, using, selling, offering for sale, or importing the patented product without permission.

For a process patent, the patentee can prevent others from using the process or using, selling, offering for sale, or importing the product directly obtained from the process.

Right to License or Assign the Patent (Section 70):

The patentee can assign, license, or transfer the patent rights to another party through a written agreement, subject to registration with the Patent Office.

Right to Sue for Infringement (Section 104-108):

The patentee can initiate legal proceedings against any person or entity infringing the patent rights in a court of law.

Right to Surrender the Patent (Section 63):

The patentee has the right to voluntarily surrender the patent by giving notice to the Controller of Patents.

Right to Amend (Section 57)

Under Section 57, a patentee can apply to amend the patent specification to correct errors or clarify claims, provided the amendments do not broaden the scope of the original claims.

Right to Defend the Validation of the Patent:

The patentee can defend their rights in cases where a third party applies for a compulsory license or counterclaims for revocation of the Patent, ensuring their interests are protected.

Balancing Rights and Obligations

While Indian patent law provides strong enforcement mechanisms to protect patentees' rights, it also embeds checks to prevent the abuse of these rights. Patentees must comply with obligations, including:

Timely payment of renewal fees (Patent Maintenance Requirements)

Disclosure of information about the working of patents (Form 27 compliance) 1

Ethical use of patents ensures that inventions are affordable and accessible to the broader population.

Failure to comply with these obligations may lead to:

Revocation of the patent

Granting of compulsory licenses

Refusal of enforcement by the courts

Patent rights in India offer powerful protection to innovators, enabling them to commercialise their inventions and gain a competitive advantage. However, these rights are not absolute. They are balanced with legal obligations designed to promote public interest, foster industrial development, and prevent misuse.

Patentees in India must, therefore, not only enforce their rights through litigation when necessary but also ensure compliance with the obligations under patent law. Ultimately, the enforcement of patent rights must go hand-in-hand with ethical use, transparency, and contribution to the broader public good.

FAQs

1. What are the primary obligations of a patentee under patent law?

A patentee must pay renewal fees periodically, file the Statement of Working (For 27), and ensure the patented invention does not harm public interest.

2. How can patentees ensure compliance with maintenance and renewal requirements?

Patentees should track due dates, file Form 27 (statement of working), and pay annual renewal fees as prescribed under the Patents Act.

3. Are there any international obligations for patent holders?

Yes, under international agreements like TRIPS, patentees must ensure non-discriminatory access, fair licensing, and adherence to public interest provisions.

4. What steps should a patentee take to prevent patent infringement?

Conduct regular IP audits, monitor the market, issue cease-and-desist notices, and register licensing agreements to enforce rights effectively.

5. Can a patentee delegate their obligations to a third party?

Yes, through licensing or contractual agreements, but the patentee remains ultimately responsible for compliance under patent law.

