Due to the Novel Coronavirus (COVID-19) global pandemic, various government bodies are taking stringent step in order to ensure public safety amidst the outbreak. On March 24, 2020 Indian Government took the much-needed measure and announced a 21 days complete lockdown in the country.
In light of the same, vide a public notice dated March 18, 2020, in lieu of the notice dated March 16, 2020, the Intellectual Property Appellate Board has adjourned the hearings in the following matters listed as below:
- Matters listed on March 23, 2020 to April 21, 2020; and
- Matters listed on March 24, 2020 to April 22, 2020 instead of April 02, 2020, being a closed holiday.
Details regarding the notification dated March 16, 2020 remain in force, wherein the Board will entertain only urgent matters and lawyers can contact the Deputy Registrar for listing of urgent matters here.
The Intellectual Property Appellate Board's notice adjourning the hearing can be accessed here.
This important step has been taken by the Board in view of advisory issued by the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, Government of India and the corona virus concerned raised by the stakeholders.
The World Health Organisation (WHO) declared the spread of novel coronavirus (COVID-19) as a pandemic and subsequently many government organisations and bodies have issued advisories and notices in an attempt to contain the virus.
