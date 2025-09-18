How Can Law Firms Like LKS Help You In AI Implementation?

Implementing AI in an enterprise is as much a legal and governance challenge as it is a technical one. Lakshmikumaran & Sridharan (LKS), as a leading full-service law firm in India with a keen focus on technology and innovation, is well-positioned to be your partner in this journey. Here's how we can help:

Despite best efforts, sometimes disputes or regulatory questions arise. LKS, being a law firm with strong litigation and regulatory practices, stands ready to represent your interests. This could involve responding to a data protection authority's inquiry about your AI's data handling, or representing you in court if there's a lawsuit alleging harm from an AI decision. Our approach is to first try and prevent issues (through all the proactive measures above), but should a challenge occur, we leverage our knowledge of tech and law to mount a robust defense. For example, in a scenario where an AI-related outcome is challenged, we can articulate to a court how your governance and oversight were responsible (potentially mitigating claims of negligence). Or if a regulator alleges non-compliance, we help demonstrate your compliance efforts or negotiate an acceptable resolution. LKS's credibility and familiarity with Indian regulators and courts can be an asset in such situations. We can also help engage with regulators in the policy realm - if new AI regulations are being discussed, we can represent your industry's voice through consultations, ensuring practical perspectives are considered (a role we often play for industry associations). Leveraging Our In-House AI Experience: LKS is not just advising from the sidelines - we have embraced AI internally. As mentioned, we developed our own AI-driven legal research tool to assist our lawyers in efficiently finding relevant case laws and precedents. This experience of building and deploying an AI solution within a law firm context gave us firsthand insight into the opportunities and challenges of AI adoption. We learned how to train models on specialized legal data, how to validate outputs (to avoid any "hallucinations" or errors), and how to get our professionals comfortable with using the AI as a support tool. We also navigated the ethical considerations (e.g., ensuring the AI's suggestions are reliable and maintaining client confidentiality). This journey means when we come to advise your organization, we can do so with practical understanding, not just theory. We understand the change management aspect - we can share strategies on driving user adoption of AI, as we did with our own attorneys. And importantly, it shows that we are invested in innovation - we are likely to stay at the cutting edge and can be a long-term advisor as new AI developments arise. As one industry article noted, some law firms have built internal AI systems to improve legal work - LKS proudly counts itself among them, and we bring that innovative ethos to client engagements as well.

In summary, LKS aims to be a holistic partner for your enterprise AI initiatives. We combine legal expertise, industry knowledge, and a tech-savvy approach to ensure that you can unlock AI's benefits while staying within the bounds of law and ethical practice. Whether you are just beginning to explore AI or are already deploying advanced systems, we can tailor our services to your stage and needs - from setting up governance to putting out fires, from contract drafting to courtroom defense. As AI transforms the business landscape, LKS is here to help you navigate the journey confidently and responsibly.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.