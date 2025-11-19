Blockchain-based Procurement Traceability In India For Food Safety

Every morning, millions of families across India sit down to meals that have traveled hundreds, sometimes thousands, of kilometers from farms to processors to markets. For big food companies like PepsiCo, Nestlé, or Amul, this journey is carefully tracked using ERP systems, automated quality checks, and internal audits. Yet even these robust systems face a blind spot: multi-tiered suppliers and small farmers who are part of the value chain but not fully connected digitally. Ensuring the safety, authenticity, and certification of produce from these suppliers is a daily challenge for procurement teams.

This is where blockchain is making a difference. By providing a shared, immutable ledger, it enables all participants in the supply chain such as farmers, aggregators, processors, and retailers: to record, verify, and share data about a product's origin, certifications, and journey. It does not replace ERPs; it complements them, filling gaps in visibility, traceability, and consumer trust.

Why traceability is essential

Consider spices, seafood, or packaged foods destined for export. Buyers, regulators, and consumers demand proof that products are authentic, pesticide-free, and stored under safe conditions. Traditional systems, even those backed by ERP, struggle when multiple smallholder farmers or local aggregators are involved. Procurement teams often need to verify certifications manually, collect shipment documents, or rely on records (a mix of digital and paper records, usually unorganized) submitted from farmers/producers. Errors, delays, or missing documents can result in regulatory fines, rejected shipments, or product recalls. Blockchain, however, empowers these small players by providing a platform for them to record and share their data, thereby enhancing their visibility and credibility in the supply chain.

Blockchain adds confidence and speed. When each participant enters verified data, such as harvest dates, lab certificates, or cold-chain logs, it creates a tamper-proof record accessible to all authorized parties. In a recall scenario, teams can instantly identify affected batches and their source, reducing both risk and response time. More importantly, blockchain strengthens consumer assurance by offering transparent and verifiable product information.

Blockchain traceability process flow

The blockchain traceability process in the food supply chain begins with the farmer or producer, who grows the food and records essential batch information such as quantity and date. Next, the processor or quality checker evaluates the product's quality and adds lab results or packaging details to the blockchain. Logistics providers then update shipment and transit information, ensuring transparency throughout the transportation process. Following this, the trader or exporter confirms delivery, verifies compliance, and updates sales data. Finally, consumers or retailers can view verified details about a product's origin and quality through QR codes or blockchain systems, reinforcing transparency and assurance.

The procurement perspective

Procurement plays a crucial role in the success of blockchain traceability by defining participation criteria for suppliers, establishing data-sharing protocols, and setting certification standards. Seamless integration of blockchain with ERP and supply chain systems ensures efficient data flow. To maintain data integrity, digital records should be backed by periodic physical audits. Including small-scale farmers requires simple onboarding methods, such as mobile apps or aggregator support, to facilitate seamless integration. Regularly monitoring key indicators such as traceability coverage, recall responsiveness, and supplier engagement helps assess and improve the system's effectiveness.

By treating blockchain as a tool that complements existing processes, procurement leaders can build systems that are both technologically advanced and human centric.

Practical vision

Blockchain isn't a magic fix and isn't needed for every vendor in the informal market. Its real power is in making supply chains more transparent and more trustworthy. It helps track products, speed up recalls, check certifications, and lets consumers feel confident about what they're buying.

For procurement leaders in India, the opportunity is clear. Start with high-impact SKUs and key suppliers, integrate blockchain with ERP and certification processes, and expand progressively. By doing so, they can turn a complex supply chain into one that is transparent, trusted, and safe - from farm to plate.

Originally published by ET - Hospitality World

