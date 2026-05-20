The Department for Promotion of Industry and Internal Trade (“DPIIT”), on 04.05.2026, has issued the revised Standard Operating Procedure (“SOP”) for processing Foreign Direct Investment (“FDI”) proposals (“Revised SOP”).

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DPIIT issues revised SOP for processing FDI proposals.

The Department for Promotion of Industry and Internal Trade (“DPIIT”), on 04.05.2026, has issued the revised Standard Operating Procedure (“SOP”) for processing Foreign Direct Investment (“FDI”) proposals (“Revised SOP”).1

Under the Revised SOP, the time limits for processing FDI proposals have been revised wherein the dissemination of proposal by DPIIT to concerned ministries and/or departments and RBI, Ministry of Home Affairs (“MHA”) and Ministry of External Affairs (“MEA”) shall be completed within 2 days; initial scrutiny of the proposal and documents attached to the proposal shall be completed within 12 days, submission of clarification by DPIIT on specific issues of FDI policy shall be completed within 2 weeks, the concerned ministry and/or department and RBI, MHA and MEA shall submit their comments within 6 weeks and the approval on proposals by competent authority for grant of approval shall be completed within 4 weeks, with the cumulative time period for the completion of the whole process now being 12 weeks, which was 10 weeks as per the previous SOP.

Additionally, 2 weeks’ time shall be given to DPIIT for consideration of those proposals which are proposed for rejection or where additional conditions are proposed to be imposed by the competent authority.

Footnotes

1 Standard Operating Procedure (SOP) for Processing Foreign Direct Investment.

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