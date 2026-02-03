ARTICLE
3 February 2026

SEBI Introduces SWAGAT-FI And Revised Fee Framework

AP
AZB & Partners

Contributor

AZB & Partners logo
AZB & Partners is one of India's premier law firms with 500+ lawyers and offices across the country. The firm was founded in 2004 with a clear purpose to provide reliable, practical and full–service advice to clients, across all sectors. Having grown steadily since its inception, AZB & Partners now has offices across Mumbai, Delhi, Bangalore, Pune and Chennai. We are recognized by most international publications for our legal expertise.
Explore Firm Details
SEBI, by way of the SEBI (Foreign Portfolio Investors) (Second Amendment) Regulations, 2025, dated December 1, 2025, has introduced the ‘Single Window Automatic and Generalised Access for Trusted Foreign Investor'...
India Government, Public Sector
AZB & Partners
Your Author LinkedIn Connections
AZB & Partners are most popular:
  • within International Law, Environment and Criminal Law topic(s)
  • in India
  • with readers working within the Law Firm industries

SEBI, by way of the SEBI (Foreign Portfolio Investors) (Second Amendment) Regulations, 2025, dated December 1, 2025, has introduced the 'Single Window Automatic and Generalised Access for Trusted Foreign Investor' or 'SWAGAT‑FI' category under the SEBI (Foreign Portfolio Investors) Regulations, 2019 ('FPI Regulations'). SWAGAT‑FI has been defined to include Government and Government‑related investors and public retail funds, as defined in the FPI Regulations. The condition of having less than 50% aggregate contribution by Resident Indians/Overseas Citizens of India/Non-Resident Indians in the corpus of a Foreign Portfolio Investor ('FPI') will not be applicable for a SWAGAT-FI. Further, MFs registered with SEBI and retail schemes registered with the IFSCA are now permitted to be a constituent of an FPI applicant, subject to specific thresholds enumerated by SEBI. Separately, the fee schedule for a SWAGAT‑FIs has been relaxed, with all such SWAGAT-FIs required to pay renewal fees for every block of 10 years instead of three years.

Originally published 30 January 2026.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.



[View Source]
Authors
Person photo placeholder
AZB & Partners
Your Author LinkedIn Connections
See More Popular Content From

Mondaq uses cookies on this website. By using our website you agree to our use of cookies as set out in our Privacy Policy.

Learn More