220th Webinar On "Alternative Investment Funds (AIFs): Unlocking Strategic Wealth Creation (Video)

As traditional investment avenues become saturated and volatility persists in public markets, discerning investors are increasingly turning to Alternative Investment Funds (AIFs) to diversify portfolios and unlock strategic wealth creation opportunities. Governed by SEBI regulations, AIFs encompass a range of asset classes including private equity, venture capital, hedge funds and structured debt—offering access to high-growth and uncorrelated investment themes.

This webinar will provide a comprehensive understanding of AIFs as investment tool in India for high-net-worth individuals (HNIs), family offices, institutional investors and accredited investors. Participants will gain insights into how AIFs can be integrated into a broader investment strategy.

Key Discussion Points in the webinar are:

Introduction to AIFs: Overview & Evolution;

Types of AIFs in India;

Who can invest in an AIF;

Benefits of Investing in AIFs;

Investment Strategy & Asset Classes;

AIFs vs Other Investment Vehicles;

Emerging Trends & Future Outlook in AIFs.

