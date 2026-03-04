Supreme Court Of The United States [Learning Resources Inc., ET AL. v. Trump, President Of The United States, ET AL.] Dated 20.02.2026

Vishal Gada’s articles from Aurtus Consulting LLP are most popular:
Supreme Court strikes down President Trump's use of the International Emergency Economic Powers Act [IEEPA] to levy broad tariffs on imports during declared National Emergencies
BRIEF FACTS OF THE CASE
- International Emergency Economic Powers Act [IEEPA] empowers the President of the United States, after declaring the National Emergency for an "unusual and extraordinary threat" to the U.S. national security, foreign policy, or economy, to regulate international economic transactions, including investigating, blocking, preventing, directing, compelling, nullifying, or regulating imports/ exports of property linked to foreign countries or nationals.
- IEEPA lists nine specific verbs in §1702(a)(1)(B) focused on non-revenue controls over foreign assets/transactions, enacted in 1977 to curb TWEA's overreach while enabling sanctions during ~60 ongoing emergencies.
- In early 2025, shortly after his January 20 inauguration, President Trump declared two national emergencies under the National Emergencies Act, invoking IEEPA authorities. First, it was linked to the fentanyl/opioid public health crisis killing over 100,000 Americans annually via cartel smuggling routes through Canada, Mexico (precursors/finished drugs), and China. Second, was the "large and persistent" $1.2 trillion goods trade deficit (2024 data) "hollowing out" U.S. manufacturing and led to the country being dependent on foreign suppliers for critical sectors like semiconductors, EVs, and pharmaceuticals, empowering such adversaries as the prior Section 301/232 tariffs proved insufficient.
- The US Supreme Court in Learning Resources, Inc. v. Trump [607 U.S. 2026] scrutinized whether the International Emergency Economic Powers Act [IEEPA] "Regulate..... importation" clause [50 U.S.C. 1702 (a)(1)(B)] empowers the President to unilaterally levy tariffs without explicit limits.
KEY OBSERVATIONS OF THE HON'BLE SUPREME COURT
- The Supreme Court's 6-3 ruling featured a splintered bench reflecting ideological and methodological divides. The Supreme Court ultimately, through a majority decision, held that the IEEPA does not empower the President to impose tariffs, even during declared emergencies. The Court emphasized that tariffs constitute a "distinct taxing power" targeting domestic importers for Treasury revenue, absent from IEEPA's list of 99 non-revenue actions [e.g. investigate, block, prevent foreign property transactions]. "Regulate...importation" lacks the ordinary meaning of U.S. Code precedent for taxation, rendering the President's unilateral, unlimited tariffs invalid under the major questions doctrine.
- The Supreme Court rigorously applied its major questions doctrine, mandating "clear congressional authorization" for extraordinary executive delegations of core Article I legislative powers, particularly the "power of the purse" over taxation and tariffs. The Court stressed that tariffs, as revenue-raising measures on domestic importers, demand unambiguous statutory language given their profound economic impact (projected $4T deficit reduction here) and historical vesting in Congress alone.
- IEEPA's vague "regulate... importation" falls short when contrasted with Title 19's precise tariff delegations. Examples include: Section 232 (50% duty cap post-ITC/DOD probe); Section 201 (safeguard duties with hearings, 4-year limit); Section 301 (USTR investigation, consultations, phasedown); Section 338 (15% surcharge, 150 days max). These features include explicit "duty"/"tariff" terms, monetary ceilings, agency findings, public input, and sunset clauses; none of which are present in IEEPA, which lists non-tax controls instead.
- The government urged deference for national security/trade crises (like fentanyl/trade deficits), but the Court rejected broader readings of emergency statutes (contra Biden v. Nebraska), noting ~60 perpetual IEEPA emergencies (e.g., Iran 1979) risk pretextual overreach. Peacetime tariff claims fail despite Nixon/Ford analogies; Presidents lack inherent authority, absent a situation like war.
- IEEPA's §1702(a)(1)(B) enumerates nine precise verbs — investigate, block (pending investigation), regulate, direct and compel, nullify, void, prevent, or prohibit—paired with 11 objects like importation, acquisition, transfer, or withdrawal of foreign-linked property, yielding 99 targeted actions uniformly aimed at non-revenue controls such as freezing assets, blocking transactions, or imposing sanctions on foreign nationals/countries. These focus exclusively on constraining foreign economic influence (e.g., Exec. Order 13194 blocking Sierra Leone diamonds; EO 12947 prohibiting Middle East disruptors), not on generating Treasury revenue from U.S. importers—a mismatch that renders "regulate... importation" an awkward fit for tariffs.
- Congress consistently distinguishes "regulate" (governing conduct/rules) from explicit taxing terms like "duty," "tariff," or "surcharge," treating commerce regulation as "entirely distinct" from taxation. No U.S. Code provision equates "regulate" with taxing (e.g., SEC regulates securities trading sans tax power); dual grants specify both separately (e.g., 16 U.S.C. §460bbb-9a). Export tax ban (Art. I, §9, cl. 5) further confirms "regulate... importation or exportation" excludes revenue measures.
- Zero presidents invoked IEEPA for tariffs across 47 years (1977–2024), despite ~60 emergencies; all turned to Title 19 instead (e.g., Bush/Obama/Biden tires/washing machines via Section 421/201).
- In view of the foregoing the Supreme Court ruled 6-3 that the International Emergency Economic Powers Act does not authorize President Trump to impose tariffs, affirming the Federal Circuit and vacating/remanding the D.C. District Court for lack of jurisdiction. The Court has said that only Congress has the constitutional power to impose taxes and tariffs, and any extraordinary delegation requires a Chief Justice Roberts's opinion (joined variably) applied the major questions doctrine, requiring "clear congressional authorisation" of Congress's core Article I taxing power. The term "regulate... importation" in IEEPA is more focused on foreign-asset controls like blocking/freezing and lacks the textual fit for revenue-raising tariffs.
AURTUS COMMENTS
- The U.S. Supreme Court's decision fundamentally alters the landscape of U.S. tariff authority by invalidating reciprocal tariffs imposed under IEEPA, making all IEEPA-based levies legally questionable going forward. This ruling will reset the tariff structure and may force the U.S. administration to fall back on other temporary authorities/sanctions.
- However, it is relevant to note that this judgment does not invalidate tariff frameworks created under other legal authorities. In the India–U.S. context, the 25% and now proposed 18% reciprocal tariff were imposed under the IEEPA and hence are effectively invalid, however the other sanctions under section 232 of the Trade Expansion Act, 1962 and section 301 of the Trade Act, 1974 are not grounded in IEEPA, as a result, the Supreme Court ruling does not affect the legal validity of such actions and tariffs imposed by the USA. The Presidential proclamation under section 122 [dated 20 February 2026] of the Trade Act imposed a 10% temporary import surge effective from 24 February 2026 [12 AM EST] until 24 July 2026, which as per various news reports have been increased to 15%1 , which is the maximum surcharge allowed under section 122. This
- As for the key next steps, since the Supreme Court has not provided any clarity on refunds, Indian exporters will need to closely coordinate with their US importers to ascertain the process, eligibility, and mechanics for claiming refunds. At the same time, tariff uncertainty is expected to continue, with frequent changes not only in rates but also in their legal sustainability. Exporters should therefore remain vigilant and monitor developments in real time. In this environment, it is critical that all future contracts expressly incorporate a "tariff change" clause to mitigate the commercial impact of sudden duty changes or legal shifts.
The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter.