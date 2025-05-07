Awareness On Intellectual Property And INTA Unreal Campaign

Our Senior Associate, Mr. Girish Bhatia, conducted an insightful session on "Intellectual Property and the INTA Unreal Campaign" on 2nd April 2025, hosted virtually by Vinayaka Mission's Law School (VMLS). The session witnessed active participation from over 80 students, all specializing in Intellectual Property Law. The discussion centered around the global challenge of counterfeit goods, focusing on the actions taken by governments to curb their import and export, and the importance of international cooperation in tackling this issue. Mr. Bhatia also explored how technology is revolutionizing IP protection, highlighting innovations such as unique source identifiers and blockchain solutions used by brands to secure their rights and ensure authenticity. Students showed keen interest and raised thoughtful questions about the strategies adopted by brands to safeguard their intellectual property. The session was highly interactive, reflecting the enthusiasm and curiosity of the attendees. Participants walked away with valuable insights into the complexities of counterfeiting and the collaborative efforts between governments and industries to uphold the integrity of intellectual property.

