Repudiation Of Life Insurance Policies: An Analysis Of Section 45 Of The Insurance Act And Legal Remedies

Introduction:

Life insurance contracts, like all insurance agreements, are considered contracts of uberrimae fidei, a Latin phrase that translates to "utmost good faith." It is a fundamental principle in insurance law, particularly in life insurance contracts. This means that both parties i.e., the Insurance Company ("insurer") and the policyholder ("insured") are expected to disclose all material facts that could influence the other party's decision. When either party fails to disclose relevant information, it can lead to disputes, especially during the life insurance claims. The primary issues typically arise when the insurer refuses to pay claims, citing grounds such as non-disclosure, misstatement, suppression of fact or fraud during the policy application process.

What Is Repudiation of Life Insurance Policies?

Repudiation of a life insurance contract refers to an insurer's refusal to honour its obligations under the policy. In this context, if the insurer refuses to pay the claim on death of the insured individual and terminates the contract. This can occur when the insurer believes that the contract has been breached, usually due to fraudulent behaviour or significant misrepresentation or non-disclosure of material facts. When repudiation occurs, the insurer usually notifies the insured (or their representatives/ beneficiaries) of the decision, stating the reasons for rescinding the contract1.

Section 45 of the Insurance Act, 1938: A Protection Against Unjust Repudiations:

Section 45 of the Insurance Act, 1938 provides important safeguards to prevent the unjust repudiation of life insurance policies. It specifically limits the grounds and timeframe within which an insurer can challenge a policy.

Time Limit for Repudiation:

As per Section 45(1), a life insurance policy can only be called into question within three years from the following dates, whichever is later:

The date of issuance of the The date of commencement of The date of revival of the The date of addition of a rider to the

This provision essentially means that after three years, a policy cannot be repudiated by the insurer on most grounds, providing policyholders with a degree of security against long-term uncertainty.

Repudiation under Section 45(2): Fraud as a Ground for Repudiation:

Section 45(2) allows an insurer to repudiate a policy within three years on the grounds of fraud. Fraud, in this context, refers to actions that intentionally mislead or deceive the insurer, such as:

The insured knowingly provides information that is The insured hides important facts that could affect the insurer's Any other action that induces the insurer to issue a policy based on false or incomplete

In such repudiations the onus of disproving the fraud lies upon the insured and, upon the beneficiaries, in case the insured is not alive. The section further provides that while repudiating a life insurance policy on the ground of fraud, the insurer must provide written communication to the insured (or their legal representatives/ beneficiary) detailing the grounds and evidence for repudiating the policy.

Repudiation under Section 45(4): Misstatement or Suppression of Material Facts:

Under Section 45(4), a policy can be contested within three years if misstatement or suppression of material facts is established. This refers to the case where the insured makes incorrect or incomplete statements about facts that are material to the insurer's risk assessment. If the insurer repudiates the policy on these grounds (i.e., on grounds other than fraud), they are obligated to refund the premiums paid, minus any administrative charges. Such an obligation does not arise in case of repudiation under section 45(2). The refund must be made to the insured/ the representatives/ the beneficiary within 90 days from the date of repudiation.

Legal Defences Against Repudiation: Section 45(3)

Section 45(3) offers a valid defence for the insured in case of repudiation. Even if a misstatement or suppression of material facts is prima facie found, the insured or beneficiary can defend themselves by proving:

That the misstatement or suppression was true to the best of the insured person's That there was no deliberate intention to deceive or suppress material That the misstatement or suppression was known to the

Types of Repudiation:

From the discussion above, we can now identify three main types of repudiation:

Repudiation without Return of Premium: If the insurer finds fraud or deliberate misrepresentation under Section 45(2), the policy is repudiated, and no premiums are Repudiation with Return of Premium: In cases of misstatement or suppression of facts (without fraud), the insurer repudiates the policy under Section 45(4) but refunds the premiums paid, minus any administrative fees. Cancellation from Inception: This occurs when the contract is deemed void from the beginning due to a lack of essentials of a contract such as offer, acceptance or In such cases, the insurer typically refunds the premiums.

Role of Third-Party Investigators in Repudiation of Life Insurance Policies:

As part of the repudiation process, insurers often carry out an internal investigation to verify the facts before rejecting a claim. This investigation ensures that the repudiation is based on legitimate grounds such as fraud, misrepresentation, or non-disclosure of material facts.

In practice, insurance companies often engage third-party vendors, which may include investigators or private agencies, to carry out an in-depth investigation. These agencies visit hospitals, review medical records and conduct interviews with witnesses to gather evidence that could support allegations of fraud or misrepresentation.

What Is Considered as 'Material Fact' in Life Insurance Policies?

The Supreme Court's decision in the case of Mithoolal Nayak v. LIC2 clarified that a material fact is one that could influence a prudent insurer's decision to issue a policy. For example, the suppression of serious illnesses or concealing medical treatments would constitute material non-disclosure, making it a ground for repudiation.

What Happens When the Insurance Policy is Called into Question After 3 Years?

When an insurance policy is called into question after the stipulated time period under Section 45 of the Insurance Act, 1938, the burden of proof rests on the insurer to establish the materiality of the fact that was suppressed, and the knowledge of the insured about such suppression. This is required to justify the repudiation of the claim.

In the case of Mahakali Sujatha v. Future Generali India Life Insurance Company Limited3, the Supreme Court held that if the policy is called into question after the expiry of the three-year period, the insurer must prove that the fact suppressed was material and that the insured was aware of such suppression.

In Reliance Life Insurance Co Ltd v. Rekhaben Nareshbhai Rathod4, the Supreme Court held that after two years (prior to the amendment) or three years (post-2015 amendment), the insurer cannot repudiate the policy on the grounds of false or inaccurate statements. The court held that the cumulative effect of Section 45 is to restrict the right of the insurer to repudiate a policy of life insurance after a period of two years or three years (post-2015 amendment), of the date on which the policy was effected. Beyond such a time, the burden lies on the insurer to establish the inaccuracy or falsity of a statement on a material matter or the suppression of material facts. Moreover, the insurer has to establish that this non-disclosure or the submission of inaccurate or false information was fraudulently made, and that the policyholder, while making it, knew of the falsity of the statement or of the suppression of facts which were material to disclose.

Grievance Redressal Mechanism Against Unjust Repudiations:

The Grievance Redressal Cell:

The Grievance Redressal Cell in the Policyholder's Protection & Grievance Redressal Department of the Insurance Regulatory and Development Authority (IRDA) addresses complaints and grievances from insured or beneficiaries. This cell works with the respective insurers to resolve such complaints. Insured or beneficiaries with complaints against insurers are required to first approach the Complaints/Grievance Redressal Cell of the insurer concerned. If the complaint is not resolved within a reasonable period of time, or if the insured or beneficiaries are dissatisfied with the response, they may approach the Grievance Redressal Cell in the Policyholder's Protection & Grievance Redressal Department of the IRDA. Registration of Complaints with the IRDA by insured/ beneficiaries: Bima Bharosa Portal:

Policyholders/beneficiaries can register complaints directly via the IRDA Portal at https://bimabharosa.irdai.gov.in and monitor the status of their complaints.

Alternate Legal Remedies for Policyholders/Beneficiaries:

In case of a refusal by an insurer to pay a claim, policyholders or beneficiaries have the following alternate legal remedies:

Insurance Ombudsman:

As per the Master Circular on Life Insurance Products dated 12th June 20245, the Insurance Ombudsman plays a crucial role in resolving disputes between insurers and the insured. The Ombudsman provides a quicker, binding resolution, offering an alternative to litigation.

Under the said guidelines, the insurer is obligated to comply with the award of the Insurance Ombudsman within 30 days from the receipt of the award. If the insurer fails to honour the Ombudsman's award within this period, a penalty of Rs. 5,000/- per day will be imposed on the insurer, payable to the complainant. This penalty is in addition to any penal interest that the insurer may be liable to pay as per the Insurance Ombudsman Rules, 2017. Filing Consumer Complaint:

Under the Consumer Protection Act, 2019, insured or beneficiary can file consumer complaints against unfair trade practices of the insurer and seek claims and compensation.

Conclusion:

Section 45 of the Insurance Act, 1938 serves as a crucial safeguard for life insurance policyholders. It ensures that policies are not unjustly repudiated after three years unless fraud or material misrepresentation is proven. The section upholds fairness in the insurance industry by requiring insurers to establish fraudulent intent before denying a claim. Additionally, policyholders have access to legal avenues like consumer forums, the Insurance Ombudsman, and courts to challenge repudiations, ensuring that life insurance policies are honoured as long as there is no fraudulent activity involved.

By maintaining these protections, Section 45 fosters trust and stability within the life insurance industry, benefiting both insurers and policyholders alike.

