Signing Under Duress: Discharge Vouchers And Insurance Claim Settlements

In commercial insurance disputes in India, one practice continues despite attracting repeated judicial criticism. After a major loss, the insurer appoints a surveyor, the claim is assessed at a substantially reduced amount, and the insured, at times, is forced to sign a discharge voucher accepting a reduced amount towards “full and final settlement.”

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Introduction

In commercial insurance disputes in India, one practice continues despite attracting repeated judicial criticism. After a major loss, the insurer appoints a surveyor, the claim is assessed at a substantially reduced amount, and the insured, at times, is forced to sign a discharge voucher accepting a reduced amount towards “full and final settlement.” More often than not, the message is clear, which is to sign the voucher or receive nothing at all. By this stage, the insured is usually under severe financial pressure, servicing loans, dealing with operational losses, and facing demands from creditors. Faced with that reality, many sign.

Although discharge vouchers are legitimate where parties genuinely negotiate and settle a dispute, courts have consistently drawn a distinction between voluntary settlements and settlements obtained through financial pressure. This issue is not only about documentation but also about the quality of consent.

Judicial Recognition of Economic Duress

The Hon’ble Supreme Court addressed this distinction in National Insurance Co. Ltd. v. Boghara Polyfab (P) Ltd.1 where it recognised that contracts may validly end through “accord and satisfaction.” However, the Court also clarified that this principle cannot apply where consent is obtained under economic duress. The concern might become particularly serious in insurance claims since insurers control the assessment process, the pace of settlement, and ultimately the release of funds. As a result, the insured often has little practical bargaining power.

This issue was examined further in Oriental Insurance Co. Ltd. v. Dicitex Furnishing Ltd2, wherein the claimant suffered extensive fire damage and was allegedly forced to accept a heavily reduced settlement after prolonged delay and financial strain. Importantly, here the Hon’ble Supreme Court recognized that surrounding circumstances, including financial distress and contemporaneous correspondence, were enough to show that the discharge may not have been voluntary.

Similarly, in Yasho Industries Pvt. Ltd. v. New India Assurance Company Limited,3 the Bombay High Court found prima facie evidence of economic duress after an insured factory owner was allegedly compelled to sign an undated discharge voucher. The Court therefore appointed an arbitrator while leaving the final issue of accord and satisfaction to the tribunal.

Together, these judicial precedents lay down a consistent jurisprudence regarding discharge voucher being signed under economic duress. They recognise a recurring pattern which occurs primarily where the insurers delay settlement, rely heavily on surveyor assessments, and use the insured’s financial vulnerability to secure a discharge at a reduced figure.

At the same time, courts have also clarified that not every discharge voucher can later be challenged. This became clear in ONGC Mangalore Petrochemicals Ltd. v. ANS Constructions Ltd.,4 where the Hon’ble Supreme Court refused to accept allegations of coercion because the contractor had accepted payment without protest and only raised objections much later. The Court effectively distinguished between settlements reached under genuine financial pressure and settlements voluntarily accepted for commercial reasons.

The Legal and Regulatory Gap

It is within this broader judicial framework that the Indian Contract Act, 1872 becomes relevant. Since courts are essentially examining whether consent was truly voluntary, the principles of coercion and undue influence under contract law provide the legal basis for challenging such settlements. Sections 15 and 19 recognise that agreements obtained through coercion are voidable. However, courts have also acknowledged that economic pressure in commercial settings does not always fit neatly within the narrow statutory definition of coercion.

Consequently, in such cases, judicial reasoning has evolved beyond the strict wording of the statute and now focuses more broadly on whether consent was genuine in substance. This approach was reinforced in Union of India v. Master Construction Co.5 and New India Assurance Co. Ltd. v. Genus Power Infrastructure Ltd.,6 where the Hon’ble Supreme Court clarified that a bald allegation of coercion is insufficient. Courts instead look for contemporaneous evidence showing protest, financial pressure, or unequal bargaining conditions. In both the cases, the Court on examining the documents provided by the insured, observed that the parties could not produce any document or evidence that exhibits coercion or undue influence and therefore disallowing their plea for re-adjudication of the insurance claim.

Despite this evolving jurisprudence, regulatory protection remains absent. The Insurance Regulatory and Development Authority of India (Protection of Policyholders’ Interests) Regulations, 2017 require insurers to communicate reasons where the settled amount differs from the claim amount and mandate payment within prescribed timelines after settlement. However, these regulations do not prevent insurers from insisting on discharge vouchers before releasing even the admitted portion of the claim. More importantly, the existing framework imposes no real deterrent against coercive settlement practices. Even where courts later recognise that a discharge voucher was obtained under economic duress, there are no corresponding regulatory consequences or penalties imposed upon insurers for such conduct.

Considering the lack of recognition and deliberation surrounding discharge vouchers and absence of regulatory framework, the proper forum to agitate such dispute is unclear. Although, the consumer protection route is more accessible,7 than is often assumed, it comes with its own complications. The National Consumer Disputes Redressal Commission (“NCDRC”), in line with settled jurisprudence, has held on various occasions that insisting on a full and final discharge voucher as a condition for releasing an admitted amount may constitute deficiency in service.8

Having said so, consumer forums often may not be a perfect substitute for arbitration in high-value cases. The NCDRC handles large claims but is itself burdened with significant backlog, and the practical timeline for a final order is rarely much shorter than arbitration. Timeframe in such cases is crucial considering the financial distress and vulnerability of the insured.

Conclusion

Courts consistently require parties alleging economic duress to substantiate their claims through contemporaneous and robust documentation demonstrating financial distress, unequal bargaining power, protest against the reduced settlement, and the absence of genuine consent. Importantly, such protest cannot emerge as a mere afterthought after acceptance of payment.

The insured must demonstrate a consistent objection both before and immediately after execution of the discharge voucher, without substantial delay in invoking legal remedies, so as to establish that the settlement was not voluntarily accepted. At the same time, courts must remain equally cautious to ensure that non-genuine or commercially motivated attempts to reopen concluded settlements are not permitted under the guise of coercion.

The judicial and legislative framework should therefore seek to balance two competing concerns, which is protecting parties from settlements obtained through economic pressure while also preserving commercial certainty in genuinely negotiated settlements.

Footnotes

1. National Insurance Co. Ltd. v. Boghara Polyfab (P) Ltd., (2009) 1 SCC 267.

2. Oriental Insurance Co. Ltd. v. Dicitex Furnishing Ltd., (2020) 4 SCC 621.

3. Yasho Industries Pvt. Ltd. v. New India Assurance Company Limited, 2015 SCC OnLine Bom 8642.

4. ONGC Mangalore Petrochemicals Ltd. v. ANS Constructions Ltd., (2018) 3 SCC 373.

5. Union of India v. Master Construction Co., (2011) 12 SCC 349.

6. New India Assurance Co. Ltd. v. Genus Power Infrastructure Ltd., (2015) 2 SCC 424.

7. National Insurance Co. Ltd. v. Harsolia Motors and Ors., (2023) 8 SCC 362.

8. Uniworth Ltd. v. United India Insurance Co. Ltd., 2026 SCC OnLine NCDRC 23.

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