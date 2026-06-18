IBC Updates May (2026) IBC Updates And Judgments

NOTABLE UPDATES MAY 2026

1. Supreme Court Reinforces Sanctity of CoC-Approved Resolution Plans: Successful Resolution Applicant Cannot Backtrack After Approval

Impacted Stakeholders - Successful Resolution Applicants, Committee of Creditors, Resolution Professionals (RPs), Financial Creditors and Banks, Corporate Debtors undergoing CIRP and Liquidators

The Hon’ble Supreme Court dismissed the appeals filed by Sanjay Dave, promoter and successful resolution applicant of Oracle Home Textiles Ltd., challenging the forfeiture of his Earnest Money Deposit (EMD), rejection of his resolution plan, and subsequent liquidation of the corporate debtor. The appellant argued that the Letters of Intent (LoIs) issued by the RP were conditional because they were made subject to the outcome of pending applications filed by prospective resolution applicants and because certain employee-related liabilities were placed upon him. The Court held that such stipulations did not render the LoIs conditional. They merely reflected existing litigation risks and legal realities already known to the appellant. The Court noted that the appellant had participated in several CoC meetings where these issues were openly discussed and had expressly agreed to bear such risks. Having accepted the benefits of the resolution process, he could not later challenge the same conditions. Relying upon the doctrines of acquiescence, approbation and reprobation, the Court held that the appellant was estopped from taking inconsistent positions. The Court reiterated that once a resolution plan is approved by the CoC, the successful resolution applicant cannot seek withdrawal or renegotiation except within the limited framework of the IBC. The judgment heavily relied on Ebix Singapore Pvt. Ltd. v. CoC of Educomp Solutions Ltd. and reaffirmed that a CoC-approved plan is binding and irrevocable. Since the appellant failed to accept the LoI and furnish the performance guarantee, forfeiture of the EMD was held valid under the Request for Resolution Plan (RFRP). The Court further upheld the CoC's decision to liquidate the corporate debtor under Section 33 of the Insolvency and Bankruptcy Code, emphasizing that the commercial wisdom of the CoC is largely non-justiciable. Consequently, the appeals were dismissed and the liquidation process was directed to continue.

Analysis

This judgment is a significant reaffirmation of the Hon’ble Supreme Court's pro-certainty approach under the Insolvency and Bankruptcy Code. The Court has sent a strong message that successful resolution applicants cannot use technical objections to evade obligations after obtaining CoC approval. By relying on Ebix Singapore, the Court further strengthens the principle that CoC-approved plans are binding and not subject to post-approval negotiations. The decision protects the time-bound framework of insolvency resolution and discourages strategic delays by resolution applicants. Importantly, the Hon’ble Court treated awareness of litigation risks and participation in CoC deliberations as sufficient grounds to reject later objections. The ruling also reinforces the doctrine of commercial wisdom by limiting judicial interference in liquidation decisions taken by creditors. From a policy perspective, the judgment enhances predictability and creditor confidence in the insolvency ecosystem. It prevents erosion of asset value caused by prolonged disputes after plan approval. The decision is likely to serve as an important precedent in future cases involving withdrawal from approved resolution plans and forfeiture of bid security or EMD by defaulting resolution applicants.

2. Supreme Court Protects Homebuyers and Resolution Plans: GNIDA’S Inaction Cannot Derail Real Estate Insolvency Resolution

Impacted Stakeholders- Homebuyers and Allottees of stalled real estate projects, Greater Noida Industrial Development Authority (GNIDA), Real Estate Developers undergoing CIRP The Hon’ble Supreme Court examined a series of appeals arising from the insolvency resolution of Earth Infrastructures Ltd. (EIL), a real estate developer responsible for several stalled housing and commercial projects. The principal controversy concerned whether GNIDA could challenge resolution plans approved in favour of Alpha Corp and Roma Consortium on the ground that the underlying lands belonged to subsidiary companies and could not be dealt with in the CIRP of EIL. The Hon’ble Court observed that although the leasehold lands were held by subsidiaries and special purpose vehicles, the development rights over those projects were exercised by EIL and were expressly included in the CIRP process. The Court found that GNIDA had full knowledge of EIL's role as developer and had been informed of the CIRP proceedings by both the Interim Resolution Professional and the Resolution Professional. Despite such knowledge, GNIDA failed to timely submit its claims or participate effectively in the insolvency proceedings. The Hon’ble Court criticized GNIDA's prolonged inaction, inconsistent conduct, and failure to monitor project development despite contractual obligations under the lease deeds. It held that GNIDA could not later seek to derail resolution plans after remaining inactive throughout the process. The Hon’ble Court also highlighted the severe prejudice caused to thousands of homebuyers whose projects had remained stalled for years. While recognizing GNIDA's entitlement to recover legitimate dues, the Hon’ble Court upheld the Hon’ble NCLAT's view that GNIDA's own negligence disentitled it from insisting upon penal interest and punitive charges. The judgment emphasized that insolvency resolution in real estate matters must prioritize completion of projects and protection of homebuyers. The Hon’ble Court further recognized project-specific resolution as an appropriate mechanism for real estate insolvencies. Importantly, it held that minority dissenting homebuyers could not override the collective decision of the class represented through the authorized representative in the CoC. The Hon’ble Supreme Court consequently restored certainty to the resolution process and sought to facilitate completion of the stalled projects while balancing the rights of GNIDA and the affected homebuyers.

Analysis

This judgment is one of the most significant insolvency decisions concerning stalled real estate projects and homebuyer protection. The Hon’ble Supreme Court adopted a pragmatic approach by focusing on project completion rather than permitting procedural objections to frustrate resolution efforts. The Hon’ble Court strongly criticized GNIDA for its regulatory inaction and delayed assertion of claims despite having knowledge of both project defaults and CIRP proceedings. The ruling reinforces the principle that public authorities cannot remain passive and subsequently obstruct insolvency resolutions. It also strengthens the emerging jurisprudence favouring project-wise insolvency resolution in real estate matters. The decision underscores that development rights can be commercially resolved even where ownership of land remains with statutory authorities. Equally important is the Hon’ble Court's reaffirmation that dissenting homebuyers are bound by the majority decision taken through the statutory voting framework under the IBC. The judgment seeks to balance creditor rights with the broader public interest of protecting homebuyers. It sends a clear signal that insolvency processes should not be derailed by belated claims or administrative lapses. The ruling is likely to become a leading precedent governing interaction between development authorities, insolvency professionals, and homebuyers in future real estate insolvency cases.

3. Supreme Court Reaffirms: IBC Cannot Be Used as a Debt Recovery Tool for Contractual Property Disputes

Impacted Stakeholders- Banks and Financial Institutions, Real Estate Developers and Builders, Homebuyers and Property Purchasers, Asset Recovery and Insolvency Practitioners, Debt Recovery Tribunals (DRTs)

The Hon’ble Supreme Court examined whether Dhanlaxmi Bank could invoke Section 7 of the Insolvency and Bankruptcy Code against Emerald Mineral Exim Pvt. Ltd. based on a loan transaction connected with the purchase of a commercial property in Kolkata. The Bank had sanctioned a loan of ₹1.50 crore to the Corporate Debtor, but the amount was directly disbursed to the builder under a quadripartite agreement involving the Bank, the Corporate Debtor, the builder and the development authority. Subsequently, disputes arose regarding transfer of the property, repayment obligations and competing claims among the parties. The Bank initiated recovery proceedings before the Ld. Debt Recovery Tribunal and also filed a winding-up petition, which later stood transferred to the Hon’ble NCLT and was treated as a Section 7 IBC application. The Hon’ble NCLT admitted the insolvency petition, holding that debt and default were established. However, the Hon’ble NCLAT set aside the admission order, observing that the transaction could not be viewed as a simple lender-borrower relationship and that the Bank was attempting to use insolvency proceedings as a recovery mechanism. The Hon’ble Supreme Court upheld the Hon’ble NCLAT’s decision. The Hon’ble Court noted that the loan disbursement was intrinsically linked to the builder’s obligations concerning construction, delivery and transfer of the property. The quadripartite agreement imposed substantial obligations on the builder, including refund obligations, restrictions on transfer, and undertakings regarding the property. Therefore, the dispute was not a straightforward case of financial debt and default but a complex contractual dispute involving property rights and performance obligations. The Hon’ble Court emphasized that insolvency proceedings are intended to resolve genuine insolvency and financial distress, not to enforce contractual claims or recover money. Since the dispute was already being adjudicated before the Ld. DRT and substantial security had been deposited pursuant to DRT orders, the appropriate forum remained the recovery proceedings. Accordingly, the Hon’ble Supreme Court held that CIRP could not be invoked and dismissed the Bank’s appeal.

Analysis

This judgment strengthens the Supreme Court’s consistent position that the IBC is not a substitute for ordinary recovery proceedings. The Court carefully distinguished between a genuine insolvency default and a dispute arising from a complex commercial transaction involving multiple parties and contractual obligations. The ruling is particularly important for banks financing real estate transactions through structured agreements, as it emphasizes that not every default can be converted into an insolvency proceeding. The decision reinforces the principle that insolvency law is designed to address financial distress of a corporate debtor rather than provide leverage in contractual disputes. By recognizing the continuing proceedings before the Ld. DRT, the Court also discouraged parallel use of insolvency proceedings as a pressure tactic. The judgment serves as a reminder that the substance of a transaction, and not merely the existence of a loan, determines whether a financial debt-default framework under the IBC is attracted. The ruling is likely to influence future cases involving project financing, builder-buyer arrangements and structured lending transactions. It further aligns with earlier Supreme Court precedents cautioning against misuse of the IBC as a debt enforcement mechanism. Overall, the decision promotes the integrity of the insolvency framework by ensuring that it remains a resolution process rather than a recovery forum.

4. NCLAT Protects Binding Resolution Plans: Lenders Cannot Frustrate Revival by Withholding Agreed Banking Facilities

Impacted Stakeholders- Banks and Financial Institutions and Shareholders and Investors infusing revival capital

The Hon’ble NCLAT considered appeals filed by a consortium of banks led by State Bank of India challenging an order of the NCLT directing them to release rolled-over Bank Guarantee (BG) and Letter of Credit (LC) facilities to Jyoti Structures Ltd., a corporate debtor whose resolution plan had already been approved and implemented. Under the approved resolution plan, the lenders had expressly agreed to roll over existing non-fund-based (NFB) facilities, including BGs and LCs, which were essential for the company’s continued operation as an EPC contractor. The successful resolution applicant and shareholders had infused substantial funds in compliance with their obligations under the plan. However, despite repeated requests and judicial directions, the banks failed to operationalize the agreed facilities and instead issued fresh sanction letters containing additional conditions. The corporate debtor and shareholders consequently initiated contempt proceedings before the Hon’ble NCLT alleging wilful non- compliance with the approved resolution plan and earlier judicial orders. The Hon’ble NCLT directed the lenders to release the facilities and threatened civil imprisonment for continued non-compliance. Before the Hon’ble NCLAT, the banks argued that they had acted bona fide, were required to comply with RBI regulations and internal banking norms, and that the issuance of sanction letters could not amount to contempt. The Hon’ble NCLAT examined the nature of contempt jurisdiction and emphasized that contempt proceedings are quasi-criminal in nature requiring strict adherence to procedural safeguards. The Tribunal held that before imposing punishment for contempt, specific contemnors must be identified, precise charges framed, and adequate opportunity provided to defend against allegations. The Tribunal found procedural infirmities in the manner contempt jurisdiction had been exercised. At the same time, the Hon’ble NCLAT reaffirmed the binding nature of approved resolution plans and emphasized that lenders who have voted in favour of a plan cannot subsequently act in a manner that renders the plan unworkable. The Tribunal reiterated that obligations undertaken under a resolution plan must be honored in their true spirit to ensure successful revival of the corporate debtor and preservation of the objectives of the IBC.

Analysis

This decision highlights the tension between banking prudence and the binding obligations flowing from an approved resolution plan. The Hon’ble NCLAT strongly reaffirmed that resolution plans approved by the CoC and NCLT are binding on all stakeholders, including lenders who voted in favour of them. The judgment underscores that creditors cannot selectively honour favourable parts of a resolution plan while delaying or avoiding reciprocal obligations essential for corporate revival. Equally important, the Tribunal emphasized that contempt jurisdiction must be exercised cautiously and in strict compliance with principles of natural justice. By insisting upon identification of individual contemnors and observance of procedural safeguards, the judgment strengthens due process protections in insolvency-related contempt proceedings. The ruling serves as an important reminder that revival of a corporate debtor often depends upon operational banking support, particularly in infrastructure and EPC sectors. The decision is likely to influence future disputes involving post-resolution implementation obligations. It also reinforces the principle that commercial commitments incorporated into an approved resolution plan cannot be frustrated through subsequent administrative or procedural hurdles. Overall, the judgment advances the IBC objective of ensuring effective and meaningful implementation of approved resolution plans while preserving procedural fairness in contempt proceedings.