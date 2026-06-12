Rewriting The Rules Of Distress: What The IBC Amendment Act, 2026 Actually Changes — And What It Doesn't

In 2016, Parliament enacted an ambitious statute, the Insolvency and Bankruptcy Code, 2016 ("IBC"), with the stated objective of achieving time-bound resolution of corporate insolvency within 180 days with one-time extension of up to 90 days i.e. 270 days.

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Introduction: A Law That Could Not Keep Up With Itself

In 2016, Parliament enacted an ambitious statute, the Insolvency and Bankruptcy Code, 2016 ("IBC"), with the stated objective of achieving time-bound resolution of corporate insolvency within 180 days with one-time extension of up to 90 days i.e. 270 days. A decade later, the average time taken for closure of Corporate Insolvency Resolution Process (“CIRP”) had stretched to 744 days, as per the data published by the Insolvency and Bankruptcy Board of India ("IBBI"). The CIRP process had become a tool of delay rather than resolution, with promoters exploiting procedural gaps to stall creditor recoveries.

Since the IBC's enactment, three structural infirmities had developed. First, the Supreme Court's judgment in Vidarbha Industries Power Ltd. v. Axis Bank Ltd., (2022) 8 SCC 352, had introduced judicial discretion at the admission stage by allowing corporate debtors to challenge CIRP initiation on the basis of financial health and extraneous considerations, thereby eroding the Code's core twin-test framework. Second, the Supreme Court's ruling in State Tax Officer v. Rainbow Papers Ltd., (2022) SCC OnLine SC 1162, had elevated certain government statutory dues to the status of secured creditors in the Section 53 liquidation waterfall, disrupting the hierarchy Parliament had deliberately designed. Third, the ambit of the "clean slate" doctrine as firmly established in Ghanashyam Mishra and Sons Pvt. Ltd. v. Edelweiss Asset Reconstruction Co. Ltd., (2021) 9 SCC 657 and Committee of Creditors of Essar Steel India Ltd. v. Satish Kumar Gupta, (2020) 8 SCC 531 while legally settled, continued to interact uneasily with outstanding statutory dues and post-resolution claims, creating residual uncertainty for resolution applicants.

With the passage of the Insolvency and Bankruptcy Code (Amendment) Act, 2026 on April 6th, 2026, the Parliament has addressed these identifiable points through legislative amendments. The question this article seeks to answer is whether the Parliament has acted decisively enough to fix these issues.

Legal Analysis: What the Act Actually Does

Mandatory Admission of CIRP Applications: Overturning the Vidarbha Line

The most consequential procedural change in the 2026 Amendment under Section 7 (5) (a) is the admission of a complete CIRP application by the NCLT becoming mandatory upon satisfaction of the twin test of debt and default. In Vidarbha Industries Power Ltd (supra), a two-judge bench of the Supreme Court held that by a literal interpretation of the word "may" in Section 7(5)(a), the NCLT possesses a discretionary power to decline admission of a CIRP application even where the twin test of debt and default is satisfied. This represented a significant departure from the settled position established in Innoventive Industries Ltd. v. ICICI Bank, (2018) 1 SCC 407 and E.S. Krishnamurthy v. Bharath Hi-Tech Builders Pvt. Ltd., (2022) 3 SCC 161, where the Supreme Court had consistently held that the NCLT's inquiry under Section 7 must be confined to verifying the existence of debt and default and nothing more. The Vidarbha judgment opened a floodgate of debtor-side arguments on financial viability, pending regulatory recoveries, and going-concern considerations that had no place in a threshold admission hearing.

Prior to the 2026 Amendment, the Supreme Court had substantially confined the scope of Vidarbha (supra). In M. Suresh Kumar Reddy v. Canara Bank, (2023) 8 SCC 387 (decided 11 May 2023), a coordinate bench distinguished Vidarbha on facts and held that once debt and default are proved, the NCLT is bound to admit the application, re-affirming the position prior to Vidarbha. The practical consequence was a divergence of NCLT orders across benches as some were following Vidarbha broadly and others reading it narrowly creating jurisdictional uncertainty that the Code was designed to eliminate.

The 2026 Amendment eliminates this uncertainty definitively. Section 7(5)(a) now mandates that upon satisfaction that (i) default has occurred, (ii) the application is complete, and (iii) no disciplinary proceedings are pending against the proposed Resolution Professional, the NCLT shall admit the application. There is no residual discretion. Where the NCLT fails to pass an admission order within 14 days of a complete application, it is required to record reasons in writing. This codification is consistent with Parliament's original intent as articulated in the Bankruptcy Law Reforms Committee Report. This revision will effectively remove as a source of delay the line of Vidarbha Industries cases that enabled debtors to manipulate the courts and induce delays in the commencement of their insolvency proceedings, thus causing the erosion of enterprise value pending commencement of the proceedings.

The CIIRP: A Creditor-Initiated Debtor-in-Possession Framework

The most innovative provision of the 2026 Amendment is the introduction of the Creditor-Initiated Insolvency Resolution Process ("CIIRP") through Chapter IV-A (Sections 58A to 58K) of the Code. The CIIRP is a pre-insolvency, out-of-court restructuring mechanism available to financial creditors holding at least 51% of the total financial debt of the corporate debtor. Eligible creditors may initiate the CIIRP by issuing a 30-day notice atleast to the debtor. Pursuant to the notice, the debtor's existing board retains operational control under the oversight of a Resolution Professional, unlike a regular CIRP where the Interim Resolution Professional displaces the board and management of the corporate debtor upon admission. The CIIRP process operates for 150 days, extendable by 45 days. If the debtor fails to submit a resolution plan or otherwise obstructs the process, the NCLT may convert the CIIRP into a regular CIRP. This conversion mechanism provides an important failsafe against debtor non-cooperation, which had been a source of value destruction in the pre-CIIRP regime. The CIIRP resembles the debtor-in-possession ("DIP") model under Chapter 11 of the United States Bankruptcy Code, but with important structural differences.

Statutory Dues and the Rainbow Papers Correction

In State Tax Officer v. Rainbow Papers Ltd., (2023) 9 SCC 545 (decided 6 September 2022), a two-judge bench of the Supreme Court held that the statutory first charge created under Section 48 of the Gujarat Value Added Tax Act, 2003 ("GVAT Act") constituted a "security interest" under Section 3(31) of the IBC, thereby elevating the State Government to the status of a "secured creditor" for the purposes of the Section 53 liquidation waterfall. The practical consequence was an immediate and widespread disruption as state tax departments began filing or reviving claims in ongoing liquidation proceedings, asserting secured creditor status and threatening the viability of resolution plans already approved or in advanced stages of approval.

In Paschimanchal Vidyut Vitran Nigam Ltd. v. Raman Ispat Pvt. Ltd., (2023) SCC OnLine SC 842 , a coordinate bench of the Supreme Court sought to limit Rainbow Papers, observing that the waterfall mechanism under Section 53 had not been fully adverted to in Rainbow Papers, and that government dues rank below secured creditors and even unsecured and operational creditors in the hierarchy as per Section 53. The bench was unable to overrule Rainbow Papers, being of equal strength. The subsequent dismissal of review petitions against Rainbow Papers on the ground that the original judgment had in fact considered Section 53 meant that two conflicting lines of authority from equal benches of the Supreme Court coexisted. This was the legal impasse requiring legislative intervention.

The 2026 Amendment now definitively clarifies that government statutory dues created by operation of any law do not constitute "security interests" under Section 3(31) of the IBC for the purposes of Section 53 waterfall. This restores the Section 53 hierarchy Parliament had originally designed, placing government dues below secured creditors, unsecured financial creditors, and even operational creditors in the liquidation distribution. The Amendment is consistent with the Preamble to the IBC, which explicitly states Parliament's intent to "alter the order of priority of payment of Government dues", signaling that the elevation of government dues above private secured creditors was never the legislative purpose.

The Clean Slate Doctrine and Its Statutory Incorporation

This doctrine is, in fact, one of the most authoritatively settled areas of IBC jurisprudence, though its interaction with government dues and contingent claims had created downstream complexity.

In Committee of Creditors of Essar Steel India Ltd. v. Satish Kumar Gupta, (2020) 8 SCC 531, the Supreme Court held that a successful resolution applicant must be able to start running the business on a "fresh slate" and that it cannot be suddenly confronted with undecided claims after the resolution plan has been approved. The Court described such belated claims as a "hydra head popping up" that would destroy the value and predictability of the resolution process. This position was authoritatively affirmed and extended in Ghanashyam Mishra and Sons Pvt. Ltd. v. Edelweiss Asset Reconstruction Co. Ltd., (2021) 9 SCC 657, where a three-judge bench held that once a resolution plan is duly approved by the Adjudicating Authority under Section 31(1), the claims as provided in the resolution plan shall stand frozen and will be binding on the Corporate Debtor and its employees, members, creditors, including the Central Government, any State Government or any local authority, guarantors and other stakeholders. At the same time, all such claims which are not a part of the resolution plan shall stand extinguished.

The Ghanashyam Mishra bench further held that the 2019 amendment to Section 31(1) which had expressly made the resolution plan binding on Central and State Governments was declaratory and clarificatory in nature and, therefore, applied retrospectively from the inception of the IBC. Most recently, the Supreme Court in Electrosteel Steel Ltd. v. Ispat Carrier Pvt. Ltd., (2025) SCC OnLine SC 829, extended the doctrine to pending arbitral proceedings, holding that arbitral claims not included in an approved resolution plan stand extinguished and cannot be revived post-plan approval even where a final award has been passed.

The practical conflict that the 2026 Amendment addresses is not the doctrine itself which is settled, but its interaction with government statutory dues which is elevated to secured creditor status in view of Rainbow Papers. By restoring government dues to their proper position in the Section 53 waterfall, the Amendment eliminates one of the principal route through which post-resolution liability disputes continued to arise despite the clean slate principle.

CoC Governance of Liquidation and the Resolution Professional

The Amendment also confers on the Committee of Creditors ("CoC") the power to appoint, remove, and supervise a liquidator in the liquidation process, being a significant governance shift that moves liquidation oversight from a quasi-judicial to a creditor-governed model. This aligns with the broader commercial rationale underlying the IBC: that creditors, not courts or tribunals, are the principal commercial stakeholders with the incentive and information to maximize value.

Cross-Border and Group Insolvency — Enabling Provisions Without Operative Effect

The 2026 Amendment empowers the Central Government to frame rules for group insolvency (including a common NCLT bench and joint CoC) and cross-border insolvency in alignment with the UNCITRAL Model Law on Cross-Border Insolvency. The enabling provision is a step toward international alignment but it is precisely an enabling provision, and not an operative framework. India's continued non-adoption of the operative UNCITRAL Model Law framework is a material constraint for international lenders and foreign creditors. Until subordinate legislation is enacted, Indian creditors with foreign assets and foreign creditors engaged with the Indian process remain in a state of legal uncertainty that has historically been an impediment to inbound investment in distressed debt.

Global Lens: Where India Now Stands

The 2026 Amendment positions India more competitively within the global insolvency landscape, but the gap with leading jurisdictions remains significant. The World Bank Doing Business indicators and the UNCITRAL Legislative Guide on Insolvency Law both emphasize three structural markers of an efficient insolvency regime: predictability of entry into insolvency proceedings, certainty of priority in the distribution waterfall, and recognition of foreign proceedings. The 2026 Amendment strengthens India's position on the first two metrics; the third remains unaddressed operationally.

Practical Implications

For Financial Creditors and Lenders, the mandatory admission under the revised Section 7(5)(a) materially reduces value erosion at the entry stage. The twin test is now a bright-line rule, not a starting point for a broader judicial inquiry. The CIIRP, where available, enables a faster and less adversarial restructuring path for cooperative debtors, preserving management continuity and avoiding the disruption of a full CIRP. The Section 53 waterfall correction removes the Rainbow Papers-era risk of government creditors disrupting resolution plan viability by asserting secured creditor status on the basis of statutory first charges.

For Debtors, the elimination of NCLT admission discretion removes the principal procedural tool available to debtors for pre-admission delay. Strategic options are now effectively limited to the pre-default window. The CIIRP provides a structured path for cooperative debtors to restructure under existing management which is a commercially preferable outcome compared to a standard CIRP where board control is lost at admission.

For Resolution Professionals and Insolvency Practitioners, the separation of the RP and liquidator roles in the same case eliminates a structural conflict of interest but reduces continuity of institutional knowledge in the transition from CIRP to liquidation. The clean slate doctrine, as reinforced by Ghanashyam Mishra and Electrosteel, in combination with the Section 53 waterfall correction, provides greater predictability for resolution plan structuring and post-resolution liability management.

Conclusion: A Significant Step, Not a Complete Answer

The IBC Amendment Act, 2026 is the most significant structural reform to Indian insolvency law since the enactment of the Code itself. It legislatively resolves three judicially created fault lines related to the discretionary admission problem arising from Vidarbha Industries; the waterfall disruption arising from Rainbow Papers ; and the residual uncertainty at the intersection of the clean slate doctrine and government statutory dues. In each case, the Amendment restores the legislative intent that the Hon’ble Supreme Court had, in different ways, departed from or obscured. The CIIRP, as a first-principle innovation, adds a genuinely new instrument to the Code's resolution toolkit.

The Amendment's legacy will ultimately be determined by two things, the speed and comprehensiveness of the subordinate legislation on cross-border and group insolvency, and the willingness of the NCLT to apply the mandatory admission framework with the firmness that Parliament has now, unambiguously, required. The statutory direction has been given. The institutional response is yet to be tested.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.