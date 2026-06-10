One Enterprise, Many Shells And The Emergence Of Group Insolvency In India: The Hon’ble Supreme Court’s Ruling In Alpha Corp Development Private Limited vs Greater Noida Industrial Development Authority (GNIDA) And Others, 2026 SCC Online SC 806

The real estate sector in India has long been plagued by multiple structural problems, such as developers holding land through special purpose vehicles or subsidiaries while undertaking construction, marketing, and fund collection through a parent or associate entity.

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Introduction

The real estate sector in India has long been plagued by multiple structural problems, such as developers holding land through special purpose vehicles or subsidiaries while undertaking construction, marketing, and fund collection through a parent or associate entity. When such projects fail, homebuyers find themselves trapped; the enterprise/entity that collected their money owns no land, and the entity that actually owns the land owes them nothing. On 5th May 2026, the Supreme Court addressed this issue in the matter of Alpha Corp Development Pvt. Ltd. v. Greater Noida Industrial Development Authority1 (“Alpha Corp Judgment / present Judgment”). The Bench was presided over by Hon’ble Justice Sanjay Kumar and Hon’ble Justice Alok Aradhe, wherein it was held that the corporate veil of subsidiary or associated companies may be lifted during on-going Corporate Insolvency Resolution Process (“CIRP”) where such entities are “inextricably connected” to the corporate debtor and form “one concern.” The said decision restored resolution plans for stalled projects and provided relief to approximately 4,000 homebuyers. The present judgment lays down the judicial foundation for group insolvency treatment in India.

The Earth Infrastructures Collapse: Facts behind the Dispute

Earth Infrastructures Limited (“EIL”) was a developer behind residential projects in Greater Noida, Earth Towne, Earth TechOne, and Earth Sapphire Court, among them. Insolvency proceedings were initiated against EIL under Section 7 of the Insolvency and Bankruptcy Code, 2016 (“IBC”). The project lands were not in the name of EIL. The Greater Noida Industrial Development Authority (“GNIDA”) had leased those lands to separate companies, mainly the subsidiaries or associates controlled by the same promoter group. Despite this formal separation, EIL had undertaken all development, marketing, and collection of homebuyer payments. When the projects stalled around 2016, over 4,000 homebuyers stood stranded. The buyers were left with agreements executed by a company that did not own any land, while the land-owning entities had no direct obligations toward the said homebuyers. When EIL was admitted into CIRP, these lands were being included in EIL’s CIRP. A resolution plan was approved by the Committee of Creditors (“CoC”), considering these lands in EIL’s CIRP. GNIDA objected to the inclusion of these lands in EIL’s CIRP, arguing that EIL was not the lessee and had no legal right over the project lands because the leases belonged to other companies. The National Company Law Appellate Tribunal (“NCLAT”) agreed and struck down the plans. The matter was challenged before the Hon’ble Supreme Court of India.

The Ruling: Substance Over Structure

The Supreme Court held that the corporate veil of subsidiary or associated companies may be lifted during CIRP where such entities are “inextricably connected” to the corporate debtor and effectively form part of “one concern.” The doctrine of separate legal personality, while fundamental, is not a licence to fragment a single enterprise into multiple shells and then claim that each is untouchable in an insolvency proceeding.

The Hon’ble Supreme Court identified the markers of inextricable connection, such as common promoters, commingled funds, unified marketing, shared offices, and a single business purpose. Where these factors are present, the Hon’ble Adjudicating Authority may treat assets held by associated entities as part of the corporate debtor’s insolvency estate. GNIDA could not defeat the resolution plans merely because the leases were formally held by different entities. Furthermore, in such an event, treating subsidiaries as independent third parties would defeat the IBC’s core objective of value maximisation and creditor protection. The economic reality that EIL and its land-owning subsidiaries operated as one integrated enterprise was determinative. The Hon’ble Supreme Court restored the CoC-approved plans and provided immediate relief to the stranded homebuyers.

Why this Judgment is Important

The present judgment is significant because it addresses a recurring weakness in real estate insolvency, fragmented corporate structures. Developers often use multiple companies for different parcels of land, phases, permissions, loans, construction agreements, or development rights. When one entity enters insolvency, the resolution professional and resolution applicant may discover that the project cannot be revived unless assets or rights held by related companies are also considered.

Before this ruling, there was uncertainty on whether a resolution plan could practically deal with such group-company rights. The Alpha Corp judgment gives courts and tribunals a stronger basis to examine the real relationship between the entities and to prevent technical corporate separation from defeating genuine resolution.

Broadening the Contours of Group Insolvency Jurisprudence

The Alpha Corp Judgment establishes that the Adjudicating Authority, while adjudicating a resolution plan under Section 31 of IBC, has the power to examine whether assets formally owned by associated entities are, in substance, assets of the corporate debtor. This is a fact-intensive inquiry; the Hon’ble Supreme Court did not lay down a universal rule that all group-company assets become available in every CIRP. The present judgment also clarified that a development authority cannot resist a resolution plan merely because the lease was granted to a different entity; where functional integration between the developer and the land owning entity is established, the plan may deal with those lands. This resolves a long-standing uncertainty in real estate CIRPs where development authorities routinely objected to plans dealing with leasehold interests held by non-debtor group entities.

Transformative Implication of the Judgment

The present judgment will develop as a reference point for every real estate insolvency engaged in multi-entity corporate structures. It strengthens the hand of resolution professionals and CoC seeking to articulate resolution plans that encompass the entire project rather than being constrained by formal land ownership.

Beyond real estate, the present judgment also influences holding company and subsidiary company insolvencies in sectors such as infrastructure, hospitality, and manufacturing, where assets are routinely routed through subsidiaries for tax and/or regulatory reasons. When the parent company enters CIRP, whether subsidiary assets can be brought within the resolution framework will now be answered by the Alpha Corp test.

The ruling creates a strong disincentive for promoters who fragment asset ownership to insulate assets from creditors. If the Hon’ble Tribunal can look through the structure, the incentive for asset-protection structuring diminishes. From a homebuyer protection point-of-view, the present judgment signals that the Hon’ble Courts will prioritise substance over form, ensuring that structural fragmentation does not permanently frustrate the resolution of stalled projects affecting millions of buyers across India. Thus, for the homebuyers, this is perhaps the most consequential IBC judgment since the judgment passed by the Hon’ble Supreme Court in Pioneer Urban Land and Infrastructure Ltd. v. Union of India2.

A Legislative Reform on Group Insolvency

The present judgment may also accelerate legislative reform on group insolvency. The Insolvency Law Committee and Insolvency and Bankruptcy Board of India (“IBBI”) have been discussing a group insolvency framework for years without enacting any statutory provision. The present judgment demonstrates that courts are filling the vacuum through judicial innovation, which may prompt the legislature to introduce a formal framework with clearer procedural safeguards.

The ruling in the present judgment also influences the provision of avoidance transaction proceedings from Sections 43 to 51 of the IBC. If a corporate debtor transferred assets to a connected subsidiary before insolvency, and that subsidiary is found to be inextricably connected, the Hon’ble Tribunal may more readily characterise the transaction as preferential or undervalued, treating such transfers as internal movements within one economic unit rather than arm’s-length dealings.

The key practical implications are:

Resolution plans can encompass assets held by connected non-debtor entities. Development Authorities cannot block plans merely on formal lease ownership. Asset protection structuring through subsidiaries loses its insolvency-proofing function. Avoidance applications against connected entity transfers are strengthened.

The Limits of Judicially Created Consolidation

Despite its progressive outcome, Alpha Corp leaves important questions unanswered. The threshold of “inextricable connection” remains undefined; the present judgment provides indicators but no definitive test. Different Hon’ble Benches may apply the standard inconsistently until further appellate guidance emerges. The rights of independent creditors of the subsidiary are unclear. If a subsidiary’s assets are brought into the parent’s CIRP, do its creditors participate in the CoC? Are they subordinated? The present judgment does not address this.

The absence of a statutory procedure is the most significant concern. The IBC contains no express provision authorising substantive consolidation of group companies. While Section 60(5) of the IBC provides broad jurisdiction, relying on equitable principles for what is essentially a structural intervention in property rights raises questions of predictability and due process. The subsidiary whose assets are taken may argue it was never given a proper opportunity to demonstrate genuine independence. Similarly, what if the subsidiary had sold or mortgaged the land to a bona fide third party before the commencement of the CIRP? Can the resolution plan override such interests? These questions will inevitably generate satellite litigation.

Conclusion

Alpha Corp Development v. GNIDA and Ors, fills a critical gap in India’s insolvency framework. In the absence of a statutory group insolvency mechanism, the Hon’ble Supreme Court has permitted the Hon’ble Adjudicating Authority to look beyond formal corporate structures and bring subsidiary assets within the resolution estate where entities are inextricably connected. The ruling is best understood as a necessary judicial intervention, where, until this judgment the trend of promoters insulating assets through corporate fragmentation while homebuyers suffering indefinitely was unconscionable.

However, the long-term solution lies in legislation, a properly designed group insolvency framework with substantive consolidation provisions, procedural safeguards, and clear rules on inter-creditor priority. Until that legislation arrives, Alpha Corp will remain the primary judicial tool for addressing group company asset fragmentation in insolvency proceedings.

Footnotes

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.