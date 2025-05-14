Analyzing The Interplay Between PMLA And IBC: Supreme Court's Perspective On Section 32A And Property Protection For Corporate Debtors

Introduction

India's legal framework is a tapestry woven with the intricate threads of various statutes, the intersection of the Prevention of Money Laundering Act, 2002 (PMLA), and the Insolvency and Bankruptcy Code, 2016 (IBC), presents a particularly knotty point. Consider this: while the PMLA vigorously pursues the prevention and punishment of those who disguise the proceeds of crime, the IBC offers a structured pathway for rescuing financially distressed companies and maximizing value for those involved. So, what happens when these two distinct legal worlds collide, each with its own goals and operational logic? This convergence naturally raises a crucial question: when a company successfully navigates the IBC's resolution process, can it still face prosecution under the PMLA for past offenses?

Recently, the Delhi High Court in Bhushan Power & Steel Limited Versus Union Of India & Anr., has reaffirmed a significant principle, stating clearly that under Section 32A(1) of the IBC, a Corporate Debtor that has emerged from a successful resolution under Section 31 of the IBC is shielded from PMLA prosecution for offenses committed before the insolvency proceedings began. This judgment once again provides a platform to delve into the already established legal understanding surrounding these seemingly contrasting laws. This article will therefore meticulously dissect the established legal interpretations and judicial pronouncements that navigate the interplay between the PMLA and the IBC.

The corporate insolvency resolution process under India's Insolvency and Bankruptcy Code, 2016 (IBC), kicks off at the National Company Law Tribunal (NCLT), which can initiate the Corporate Insolvency Resolution Process (CIRP) upon the request of financial or operational creditors. Once CIRP commences, a moratorium kicks in under Section 14 of the IBC, and a Resolution Professional (RP) steps in to steer the Corporate Debtor through this turbulent phase. The RP then invites potential Resolution Applicants to submit plans aimed at rescuing the insolvent entity. Following this, the Committee of Creditors (CoC) evaluates these plans, ultimately approving one and directing the RP to seek the NCLT's final stamp of approval. If the NCLT is satisfied, the resolution plan gets the green light, and the Successful Resolution Applicant takes the reins of the Corporate Debtor.

But what happens if, alongside these insolvency proceedings, allegations of money laundering surface against the Corporate Debtor's management? In such scenarios, the Enforcement Directorate (ED) might initiate parallel proceedings under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act, 2002 (PMLA). This could lead to the ED issuing a Provisional Attachment Order, targeting assets believed to be the proceeds of criminal activity linked to offenses listed under the PMLA. These attachments are, however, subject to confirmation by the Adjudicating Authority under the PMLA.

This is where the paths of the IBC and PMLA intersect, often creating significant friction. Imagine the Corporate Debtor's assets, crucial for the CIRP or liquidation process, suddenly being attached under the PMLA. Conversely, could assets attached under the PMLA become part of the IBC's resolution or liquidation estate? Since the IBC's inception, the attachment of assets involved in the CIRP or liquidation under the PMLA's authority has sparked considerable debate. The crucial question that has repeatedly come under judicial scrutiny is this: are the assets of a Corporate Debtor undergoing the IBC process immune from attachment under the PMLA?

The Bombay High Court emphasised on Section 32A of the IBC, as seen in recent judgments, is a key development, essentially providing a clean slate for the Corporate Debtor post-resolution. But what exactly does this "clean slate" entail? Courts have generally favored the IBC in conflicts with the PMLA, often citing the IBC's overriding provisions, a principle echoed by PMLA's Section 71. This raises a fundamental question: in a tug-of-war between laws aimed at rescuing distressed companies and those targeting financial crime, which one typically holds sway?

One significant judicial interpretation, as highlighted in Rajiv Chakraborty RP of EIEL Vs Directorate of Enforcement and relying on Nitin Jain Liquidator PSL Ltd. v. Directorate of Enforcement, clarified that the Corporate Debtor's properties are generally protected from PMLA actions for offenses predating the CIRP's commencement. Why is this distinction important? This stance aims to ensure that the resolution or liquidation process proceeds smoothly. Imagine the chaos if every asset considered for resolution could suddenly be attached due to past wrongdoings. Wouldn't this deter potential rescuers? This interpretation of Section 32A is seen as crucial for attracting resolution applicants.

Furthermore, some legal perspectives, drawing from Biswanath Bhattacharya v. Union of India, view the PMLA's attachment powers as a form of "civil forfeiture" against illegally acquired property. So, if a company's assets are tainted, does the IBC's resolution framework override this principle of preventing the enjoyment of illicit gains? Interestingly, the case of Directorate of Enforcement v. Axis Bank asserted that the PMLA and IBC aren't necessarily in conflict, especially concerning bona fide third-party purchasers. This begs the question: can someone who innocently acquires assets from a distressed company be protected from PMLA attachments?

Regarding the IBC's moratorium, the Rajiv Chakraborty judgment clarified that it primarily applies to debt recovery proceedings against the Corporate Debtor, not necessarily to criminal proceedings related to the proceeds of crime. Does this mean the ED can still pursue tainted assets even during the moratorium? This distinction highlights the separate objectives of the two laws.

Considering the impact on insolvency resolution, as articulated in the context of JSW Steel Ltd. vs. Mahendra Kumar Khandelwal, wouldn't the attachment of a Corporate Debtor's assets under the PMLA severely impede the chances of a successful resolution? Why would anyone want to invest in a company whose assets could be seized at any moment? This concern underscores the potential conflict between the two legal regimes.

The judiciary, as seen in the JSW Steel case and the MCA's submissions therein, has considered the legislative intent behind the IBC, emphasizing the need to attract resolution applicants by offering a "clean slate" to the new management. But does this "clean slate," as examined in Manish Kumar vs. Union of India, extend to shielding the actual wrongdoers? The Supreme Court clarified that while the Corporate Debtor might gain immunity for past offenses post-resolution under Section 32A, the individuals responsible for the illegal activities typically remain liable. Moreover, this immunity often comes with conditions that must be met under the IBC. So, it's not an absolute free pass, is it?

In harmonizing the objectives of both laws, rulings by the NCLT Mumbai, later discussed in Directorate of Enforcement vs. Sh. Manoj Kumar Agarwal & Ors., has even deemed PMLA attachment orders as potentially not applicable during the IBC's moratorium, recognizing the IBC's aim to protect the Corporate Debtor's assets during the resolution process. This raises a crucial point: when both laws have non-obstante clauses, as noted in the SREI Infra case, which one ultimately takes precedence? The prevailing legal view, as also stated in the Rajiv Chakraborty judgment, often leans towards the IBC as the later statute.

Conclusion

In conclusion, the interplay between the PMLA and the IBC represents a complex balancing act within India's legal framework. Judicial pronouncements, particularly the emphasis on Section 32A of the IBC, signal a move towards protecting Corporate Debtors undergoing successful resolution from the long arm of PMLA prosecution for past offenses. This approach aims to foster a conducive environment for insolvency resolution, encouraging prospective applicants by offering a degree of certainty regarding the assets of the Corporate Debtor. However, this protection is not absolute, as the liability of individuals involved in the commission of offenses generally remains, and the immunity granted to the Corporate Debtor is often contingent upon fulfilling specific IBC provisions.

Looking ahead, the jurisprudence surrounding this intersection will likely continue to evolve as more cases come before the courts. The consistent inclination towards prioritizing the IBC in specific scenarios highlights the legislative intent behind creating a robust and efficient mechanism for corporate rescue. Yet, the fundamental objectives of the PMLA in combating money laundering cannot be entirely disregarded. This necessitates a continued refinement of the legal principles to ensure both the successful resolution of corporate insolvency and the effective prosecution of financial crimes. An open question remains: how can the legal framework further streamline the interaction between these two crucial statutes to minimize conflicts and ensure both economic stability through successful insolvency resolution and a strong deterrent against financial malfeasance?

Footnotes

1 W.P.(CRL) 1261/2024

2 Manish Kumar vs. Union of India (2021)

3 2022 SCC OnLine Del 3703

4 2021 SCC OnLine Del 5281

5 (2014) 4 SCC 392

6 2019 SCC OnLine Del 7854

7 Company Appeal (AT) (Insolvency) No. 957 of 2019

8 Company Appeal (AT) Insolvency No. 575/2019)

