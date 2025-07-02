New Compliance Directive – She-Box Portal Mandatory For All Workplaces

With a view to prioritize the safety of women at the workplace, the Ministry of Women and Child Development, had introduced a significant regulatory initiative to strengthen the implementation of the Sexual Harassment of Women at Workplace (Prevention, Prohibition and Redressal) Act, 2013.

1. INTRODUCTION

With a view to prioritize the safety of women at the workplace, the Ministry of Women and Child Development ("MWCD"), had introduced a significant regulatory initiative to strengthen the implementation of the Sexual Harassment of Women at Workplace (Prevention, Prohibition and Redressal) Act, 2013 ("Act"). On 29th August 2024, MWCD had launched an enhanced version of the Sexual Harassment Electronic-Box ("SHe-Box Portal"). The SHe-Box Portal streamlines the process for filing and tracking sexual harassment complaints. With increased focus on accountability and transparency, SHe-Box Portal is now positioned as both a platform for aggrieved women to file complaints, and a mandatory compliance tool for employers.

2. CONCEPT OF SHE-BOX PORTAL

It is mandatory for all workplaces including private entities/ bodies to onboard the SHe-Box Portal. As per Section 4 of the Act, employer of every workplace employing 10 or more employees shall establish an Internal Complaints Committee ("ICC"). SHe-Box Portal is designed to allow women employees to register and monitor complaints related to sexual harassment at workplace, irrespective of their employment status or sector, whether working in organised or unorganised, private or public sector. Complaints submitted are directly forwarded to the concerned ICC for action.

The SHe-Box Portal also functions as a publicly accessible repository for information on ICCs and Local Committees ("LC") established across both Government and private sectors nationwide. It facilitates the collection and maintenance of data on sexual harassment cases, supporting the Government's responsibility to monitor the implementation of the Act.

MANDATORY REQUIREMENTS PERTAINING TO SHE-BOX

The Hon'ble Supreme Court of India, in its landmark judgment Aureliano Fernandes v. State of Goa (2023 SCC Online SC 621, W.P. (C) No. 1224/2017), issued a directive requiring all states to ensure strict compliance with the Act's provisions, specifically regarding the establishment of ICC's and LCs within all organizations. This ruling further emphasized the necessity for States to activate or establish SHe-Box Portals to ensure women have an accessible platform for filing workplace harassment complaints.

Currently, various state and labour authorities are yet to publish guidelines for the mandatory compliance pertaining to registration on the She-Box Portal, by all private establishments. It is pertinent to note that, on June 12, 2025, the Department of Women and Child Development, Government of NCT of Delhi had issued a public notice requiring all public and private entities to fulfil the key compliance requirement pertaining to SHe-Box. Similarly, the District Women and Child Development Officer, Mumbai, through public notice vide DGIPR/2025-26/480 had also mandated all the private establishments in Mumbai to complete the registration on the She-Box Portal, on or before 15th May 2025. The Government of Rajasthan has also issued a public notice mandating registration of all government departments, private institutions, public sector undertakings, and subordinate offices on the She- Box Portal.

3. KEY REQUIREMENTS TO BE FULFILLED BY ESTABLISHMENTS WITH RESPECT TO SHE-BOX PROTAL

Nodal Officer Appointment: Workplaces must designate a Nodal Officer responsible for handling complaints and ensuring compliance with the provisions of Act. The Nodal Officer is responsible for (i) regularly updating details of ICs and LCs on the SHe-Box Portal; (ii) tracking the status of the complaints; (iii) ensuring submission of annual report on SHe-Box Portal, and (iv) updating the SHe-Box Portal with details of sensitization workshops and training sessions for employees and IC members, promoting awareness about the Act and the SHe-Box Portal. Registration of Head Office: All workplaces, including private companies and government offices, must register on the SHe-Box Portal to facilitate complaint redressal. The Nodal Officer must fill in the details of establishment/employer's head office, and further upload registration detail of establishment including registration certificate, GST certificate, and PAN Card. Role of IC and LC: Both IC and LC must update the SHe-Box Portal with complaint details and actions which enables complainants to track status and ensures timely resolution.

4. PENALTIES FOR NON-COMPLIANCE OF SHE-BOX REQUIREMENTS

Any non-compliance by any establishment with directions issued by the appropriate authority may result in imposition of penalties. As per Section 26 of the Act, contravening any provision of this Act or any rule may lead to imposition of a penalty of up to ₹50,000/- and, in case of repeated non-compliance by any establishment, imposition of penalty twice the amount of initial penalty, and the appropriate Government or local authority may further revoke, cancel, or withdraw the registration of such establishment, for carrying on its business or activity.

5. CONCLUSION

The recent decision to mandate compliance with the SHe-Box Portal for private establishments provides an impetus for enhancing workplace diversity, and accessibility for women, while also ensuring stricter enforcement of the Act. This compliance requirement reinforces the Government's commitment to accountability, transparency, and gender-sensitive workplace practices.

