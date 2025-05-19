Mumbai's POSH Alert: ICC Registration Deadline On SHE-Box Is 15 May

Overview

The Government of Maharashtra, through the District Women and Child Development Officer (WCD) of Mumbai City, has issued a mandatory directive for all private establishments employing 10 or more employees to register their Internal Complaints Committees (ICCs) on the SHE-Box portal by May 15, 2025.

This requirement stems from the Sexual Harassment of Women at Workplace (Prevention, Prohibition and Redressal) Act, 2013 (POSH Act), which is the primary legislation aimed at preventing and addressing sexual harassment against women at the workplace in India.

Under the POSH Act:

Every establishment with 10 or more employees is legally required to constitute an ICC.

The ICC acts as the first point of contact for addressing complaints of sexual harassment within the workplace.

The ICC is responsible for conducting inquiries and recommending appropriate actions to ensure a safe, secure, and harassment-free work environment.

Legal Background: POSH Act Requirements

The POSH Act, 2013 imposes a legal obligation on all workplaces (public and private) with 10 or more employees to:

Establish an InternalComplaints Committee (Section 4)

Ensure the ICC is functional, impartial, and accessible

Take complaints of sexual harassment seriously and act upon them per statutory timelines

Failure to comply can lead to:

A penalty of up to ₹50,000 (Section 26)

Enhanced penalties for repeated violations

Potential cancellation of business licenses

New Compliance Requirement: SHE-Box Registration

The SHE-Box (Sexual Harassment Electronic Box) is an initiative of the Ministry of Women and Child Development. It serves as:

A national complaint portal for women to report workplace harassment

A centralized compliance monitoring system for employers

The Mumbai City WCD has made it mandatory for all applicable private employers to register their ICCs on this platform by May 15, 2025.

Registration Process on SHE-Box

To comply, follow these steps:

Visit: https://shebox.wcd.gov.in Click: "Register Internal Committee (Private Head Office Registration)" Enter: Details about your organization and ICC members Submit: Complete the registration form

Ensure that all fields are accurately filled to avoid any non-compliance issues.

Why This Matters

This initiative aims to:

Enhance accountability and transparency in workplace safety

Promote a safer, more equitable work environment for women

Ensure private employers are aligned with national policies on workplace harassment

