21 April 2025

POSH Law In India - 101

Workplace safety is not just about physical well-being. It is about making sure everyone feels respected, heard, and safe.
Arjun Paleri,Raisa Pinto , and Harinie Seenivasan
The Sexual Harassment of Women at Workplace (Prevention, Prohibition and Redressal) Act, 2013, also commonly referred to as the PoSH Act, is an important law in India that protects women from sexual harassment at work.

Whether you are an employer, part of the HR team, or a colleague, understanding the basics of this law is not just about ticking a compliance box, it is about helping create a workplace culture that is inclusive, respectful, and supportive for everyone.

Here is a simple guide to get you started.

POSH LAW 101 - English BTGA.pdf

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.

