Government Of Maharashtra Inserts Separate Article Under The Maharashtra Stamp Act For Stamp Duty On Bank Guarantee And Letter Of Guarantee

The Government of Maharashtra, by gazette notification dated 22.07.2026, has notified the Maharashtra Stamp (Fourth Amendment) Act, 2026 (“Stamp Amendment”) amending the Maharashtra Stamp Act, 1958 (“Stamp Act”).

Article Insights

Sagus Legal LLP’s articles from Sagus Legal are most popular: within Government and Public Sector topic(s)

in India

with readers working within the Law Firm industries Sagus Legal are most popular: within Government, Public Sector, Technology and Accounting and Audit topic(s)

The Government of Maharashtra, by gazette notification dated 22.07.2026, has notified the Maharashtra Stamp (Fourth Amendment) Act, 2026 (“Stamp Amendment”)1 amending the Maharashtra Stamp Act, 1958 (“Stamp Act”).

Under Schedule I appended to the Stamp Act, the Stamp Amendment has inserted an additional article, numbered 34A and titled “Guarantee”, to provide for stamp duty payable for financial or bank guarantee and letter of guarantee.

In accordance with the Stamp Amendment, the stamp duties payable for financial or bank guarantee and letter of guarantee are as follows:

Financial or bank guarantee

If the guarantee amount secured by such deed does not exceed INR 5 lakhs: 0.1% of the amount secured by such deed, subject to a minimum of INR 500/-; In any other case: 0.3% of the amount secured by such deed, subject to a maximum of INR 20 lakhs; Where the guarantee is issued in favour of a government corporation, local authority or statutory body in respect of public works or public procurement: INR 500/-; and Renewal or extension of an existing financial or bank guarantee without increase in the guaranteed amount: 0.25% of the amount secured by such deed, subject to a maximum of INR 25,000/-

Letter of Guarantee

Any letter of guarantee except any instrument stated above under financial or bank guarantee: INR 500/.

Further, the Stamp Amendment has also removed the unnumbered entry of letter of guarantee de-linking it from the stamp duty payable for an agreement under Article 5 of the Stamp Act.

Footnote

1 Maharashtra Stamp (Fourth Amendment) Act, 2026

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.