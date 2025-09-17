Streamlining Cost Data Visibility To Enhance Strategic Decision-making

The client, a global leader in consumer healthcare, had recently transitioned into an independent organization.

Overview

The client, a global leader in consumer healthcare, had recently transitioned into an independent organization. While their expansive portfolio and operations across 165+ countries remained strong, the transition exposed several inefficiencies in how pricing data was managed across geographies and teams.

Scattered ERP systems, unstructured award data, and high manual effort led to delays in price and volume analysis, affecting timely decision-making. Nexdigm set out to simplify and standardize pricing data workflows, automate repetitive tasks, and provide realtime visibility with a goal to enable faster, more reliable insights for commercial and category teams.

Challenge

The client faced significant challenges in managing and analyzing pricing data across their organization:

Complex and unstructured award data and ERP data requiring extensive time and effort for analysis

Scattered data across various teams and multiple ERP tools in different formats

High manual intervention needed for data cleaning, consolidation, and refreshing

Lack of a unified file for overall category performance

No standardized process for quick monthly analysis refresh

High turnaround time (14.83 days) for ad hoc/monthly analysis of material pricing and volume consumption

Inefficient approach to data management and analysis.

Case Highlights Reduced overall turnaround time (TAT) by 40% for procurement-related price/volume analysis activities for addressing a spend of USD 1.2 billion

Achieved process standardization and structured analysis approach

Enhanced data visibility and stakeholder engagement in decision-making

Improved process capability from below 1 Sigma to higher Sigma levels

Reduced FTE count by 1 through process optimization

Achieved 95%+ accuracy in analysis

Solution

The Nexdigm team implemented a comprehensive solution, encompassing the following:

Process Analysis and Documentation

Conducted detailed process mapping of existing workflows

Identified vital factors contributing to high turnaround time

Created structured documentation of data collection and analysis procedures.

Standardization Implementation

Developed standardized award templates for consistent data collection

Created macros for repetitive data cleansing and normalization activities

Established Standard Operating Procedures (SOPs) for data collection and collation.

Automation and Visualization

Implemented Excel automation for data processing

Developed user-friendly Power BI dashboard for improved data visibility

Created training videos for stakeholder enablement

Governance Structure

Established monthly cadence for refresh analysis

Implemented control mechanisms for process monitoring

Set up a structured query resolution system

Impact

Process Efficiency

Reduced overall turnaround time from 14.83 days to 8.9 days (40% reduction)

Decreased data collection time from 5.7 days to 2.5 days

Reduced data cleansing time from 4.3 days to 2 days

Streamlined analysis and reporting process

Quality Improvements

Achieved 95%+ accuracy in analysis and reports

Enhanced process capability and stability

Eliminated repetitive tasks through automation

Reduced manual errors through standardization

Business Benefits

Increased visibility and utilization of data in decision-making

Improved quick turnaround for ad hoc price/volume analysis

Created easily accessible, dynamic data providing real-time analysis

Enhanced scope of work supporting other strategic projects

Reduced FTE count by 1 through process optimization

Stakeholder Impact

Improved stakeholder access to category insights

Enhanced data availability for leadership presentations

Better visibility of supplier spends for business discussions

Standardized approach to data analysis and reporting

The implementation has transformed the client's price governance process from a manual, time-consuming operation to a streamlined, efficient system that provides accurate, timely insights for strategic decision-making

