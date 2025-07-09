ARTICLE
9 July 2025

SEBI Extends Liquidation Timeline For Migrating VCFs To AIF Regime

Securities and Exchange Board of India vide circular dated June 06, 2025, has provided extension of timeline of additional liquidation period for VCFs migrating to SEBI (Alternative Investment Funds) Regulations, 2012.
  • Securities and Exchange Board of India vide circular dated June 06, 2025, has provided extension of timeline of additional liquidation period for VCFs migrating to SEBI (Alternative Investment Funds) Regulations, 2012.
  • Paragraph 5.2 of the Circular No. SEBI/HO/AFD/AFD-POD-1/P/CIR/2024/11, interalia, specified that VCFs with schemes whose liquidation period has expired and are not wound up and who migrate to AIF Regulations shall be granted an additional liquidation period till July 19, 2025.
  • Based on representation received and consultations held with the industry and in order to facilitate migration, it has been decided to extend the additional liquidation period, prescribed under Paragraph 5.2 of the said circular, to July 19, 2026.
  • All other provisions of SEBI circular dated August 19, 2024 shall remain unchanged.
  • It is reiterated that the last date for applying for migration with SEBI for all eligible VCFs remains as July 19, 2025.
  • The circular shall come into force with immediate effect.
  • The circular is attached herein.

