Key Reforms Introduced Under The International Financial Services Centre Authority (Fund Management) Regulations, 2025

Category FME Regulation 2022 FME Regulations 2025 Key change/ Impact



A. Family Investment Funds

Registration as Authorised FME Family Investment Funds ('FIF') investing in securities, financial products and such other permitted asset classes required to seek registration as an Authorised FME The FMEs to be set up by a Single Family which shall manage its FIF for investing in financial products including securities and such other permitted asset classes Requirement for FIFs to also have a separate FME entity (registered with IFSCA as Authorised FME)

Definition of FIF A self-managed fund pooling money from a single family. A fund pooling money only from a single family under one or more investment vehicles and has been set up in terms of these regulations 'Single family' definition also widened

Categorization of FIF No such provision The FIF may be construed as a Category I AIF, Category II AIF or Category III AIF depending on the investment strategy

Additional investment vehicles setup by FIF No such provision FIF may set up additional investment vehicles in the form of companies, LLPs, trusts or any other form specified by IFSCA

B. Manpower Requirements for FMEs

Approval for appointment of KMP Prior approval of IFSCA required Only an intimation to IFSCA shall suffice

Appointment of additional KMP (in additional to Principal officer and Compliance officer) Only Registered FME (Retail) required to appoint additional KMP for fund management FMEs managing an AUM of at least USD 1 Billion (excluding an AUM of a Fund of Fund) required to appoint an additional KMP within 6 months from the end of the financial year (certain exceptions provided) Measure to administer a stringent governance for large value FMEs

Educational Qualification for KMPs of FMEs KMPs of FMEs to have : A professional qualification or post-graduate degree or post graduate diploma (minimum 2 years in duration) in specified sectors from listed institutions; or

A certification from specified organisations recognised/ accredited by IFSCA or a regulator in India or Foreign Jurisdiction Professional qualification now defined to inter alia include memberships from ICAI, ICSI, ICWAI etc)

Minimum duration reduced from 2 years to 1 year

Certification criteria replaced with CFA or a FRM from Global Association of Risk Professionals or any other relevant educational qualifications as may be prescribed

" Relaxation provided if the principal officer has a work experience of at least 15 years (subject to other conditions) Pool of eligible candidates for KMP position to widen

Minimum experience criteria for KMPs of FMEs Minimum experience of 5 years required for the principal officer and other KMPs (includes compliance officer as well) in related activities in the securities market or financial products including in a portfolio manager, broker dealer, investment advisor, wealth manager, research analyst or fund management Number of years of experience reduced from 5 years to 3 years for compliance officer provided such compliance officer possesses a professional qualification and has experience in compliance or risk management in a listed company or an entity regulated by a financial sector regulator



The minimum experience criteria of 5 years to continue for principal officer and other KMPs. Further, the list of prescribed financial services activities for the 5 year experience is also widened to include investment banker, credit rating agency, market infrastructure institution, financial sector regulator or consultancy experience in areas related to fund management, such as deal due diligence, transaction advisory or similar activities.



Provided that the consultancy experience in areas related to fund management, such as deal due diligence, transaction advisory, etc. shall be considered for a maximum period of 2 years and experience in other areas shall be required for at least 3 years Reduction of experience requirement for compliance officer is a welcome move and should widen the candidate base for these positions

Certification requirements for employees of FME No such requirements IFSCA to specify the institutions from where certifications shall be obtained To be prescribed

C. Non-Retail Schemes and Retail Schemes

Minimum corpus of the scheme UDS 5 Mn USD 3 Mn

Amendments in line with the IFSCA press release dated 19 December 2024

Additional relaxation for OpenEnded Schemes to commence investment activities No such provisions Permitted to commence investment activities upon raising at least USD 1 million

The minimum corpus of USD 3 mn to be achieved within 12 month period

Validity of Scheme's PPM 6 months from the date of filing PPM with IFSCA or the date of observation letter of IFSCA, whichever is later 12 months from the date of IFSCA's communication regarding PPM being taken on record More time provided to FMEs to raise the minimum corpus of USD 3 Mn to facilitate the ease of doing fund management activities in IFSC

Definition of Fund of funds ('FOF') Scheme investing primarily in other schemes, whether in IFSC/India/ foreign jurisdictions Scheme that invests in other schemes except to the extent of funds required for meeting expenses, hedging or liquidity



requirements for the purpose of repurchases, redemptions and distribution, as disclosed in the offer document





D. Non-Retail Schemes (Venture Capital Schemes and Restricted Schemes)

Maximum contribution by FME / it's associates in a scheme 10% of the targeted corpus 100% investment permitted provided : " the FME and its Associates (and their ultimate beneficial owners) are persons resident outside India; and

not more than 1/3rd of the corpus of the scheme is invested in an Investee Company and its associates Amendments in line with the IFSCA press release dated 19 December 2024; albeit conditions prescribed now

Joint Investment No such provision FME may accept investments from multiple investors acting as joint investor (with specified relationships) provided each investor invests the minimum prescribed investment amount

Investment by open ended Restricted schemes in unlisted securities Maximum investment in unlisted securities restricted to 25% of corpus No maximum limit for open-ended 'Fund of funds' scheme, if such scheme invests in other open-ended scheme(s), which do not have more than 25% of corpus invested in unlisted securities Additional flexibility provided to open ended schemes

Restrictions on buying and selling securities from associates / other schemes of FME / major investors No such restrictions existed Not permitted to buy/ sell securities from Associates or other schemes of FME / Associates or an investor who has committed to invest at least 50% of its corpus,



unless prior approval from 75% investors in the Scheme by value is obtained



Approval not required for an FOF scheme which has disclosed in its PPM, the details of underlying schemes where such investments are intended to be made and the nature of association that the FME has with such managers Measure intended to mitigate transactions which may not be in the best interest of the investors

Valuation of assets (applicable for retail schemes as well) Valuation of assets to be undertaken by independent third-party service provider such as fund administrators; Custodian registered with IFSCA, Valuer registered with Insolvency and Bankruptcy Board of India Credit rating agency registered with IFSCA also added to the list.

Valuation requirement to not apply to a FOF scheme where the underlying scheme(s) are regulated by financial service regulator and are valued by any independent entity.

Additional conditions for Cat I / II / III AIFs No such provision A Restricted scheme filed with the IFSCA as a Category I AIF, Category II AIF or Category III AIF shall invest in accordance with such additional conditions as may be specified by the IFSCA Additional conditions to be prescribed

E. Registered FME (Retail) and Retail Schemes

Requirement of Sound track record FME or holding company to have minimum 5 years in managing AUM of at least USD 200 Mn with more than 25,000 investors



At least 1 person in control of the FME holding more than 25% shareholding in the FME to be carrying on the business in financial services for at least 5 years 5 years criteria to be evaluated considering the experience of FME / holding company or their subsidiaries





Criteria of a person in control of the FME holding more than 25% shareholding in the FME revised and additional net worth criteria introduced Facilitating a flexibility entry to new entrants with investment advisory background

Investment restrictions Several relaxations and exemptions provided in investment related conditions to provide operational flexibility to funds

Investment in Associate entities Maximum investment in associate entities permissible up to 25% of the AUM Exemption provided in case of FOF scheme, subject to appropriate disclosures in the offer document

Listing of close-ended Retail Schemes Mandatory listing on a recognized stock exchange Requirement of listing made optional if minimum amount of investment by each investor in the scheme is at least USD 1000 Reduces the compliance burden

F. Portfolio Management Services (PMS)

Minimum investment amount from clients USD 150,000 USD 75,000 Intended to increase the client base for PMS service providers