ARTICLE
5 March 2025

Key Reforms Introduced Under The International Financial Services Centre Authority (Fund Management) Regulations, 2025

AC
Aurtus Consulting LLP

Contributor

Aurtus Consulting LLP logo
Aurtus is a full-service boutique firm providing well-researched tax, transaction and regulatory services to clients in India as well as globally. At Aurtus, we strive to live up to our name, which is derived from ’Aurum’ - signifying the gold standard of services and ‘Ortus’ – implying a sunrise of fresh/innovative ideas and thought leadership. We help our clients navigate the complex world of tax and regulatory laws while providing them with thoroughly researched, practical and value-driven solutions. Our solutions and the holistic implementation support, cover not only all the relevant tax and regulatory aspects but also the contemporary trends and commercial realities. Our clients include reputed Indian corporations, MNCs, family offices, HNIs, start-ups, venture capital funds, private equity investors, etc.
Explore Firm Details
The International Financial Services Centre Authority (‘IFSCA'), in its 42nd meeting held on 19 December 2024, had approved a proposal to review the existing IFSCA...
India Finance and Banking
Aurtus Consulting LLP

BACKGROUND

The International Financial Services Centre Authority ('IFSCA'), in its 42nd meeting held on 19 December 2024, had approved a proposal to review the existing IFSCA (Fund Management) Regulations, 2022 which were notified in April 2022 ('FME Regulations 2022'). The key proposals introduced in the meeting, were based on the experience gained and feedback received from market participants through exhaustive consultation process undertaken by IFSCA.

Pursuant to the above consultative process and in line with the proposals approved by the IFSCA in December 2024, the IFSCA has now notified the IFSCA (Fund Management) Regulations, 2025 ('FME Regulations 2025') on February 19, 2025, which would replace the IFSCA (Fund Management) Regulations, 2022.

The major focus of the review exercise has been to usher in further ease of doing business, clarify the intent of regulatory provisions, wherever required, and introduce safeguards as are deemed necessary for the protection of investors' interest.

The Key reforms have been tabulated below :

A COMPARATIVE ANALYSIS

Category FME Regulation 2022 FME Regulations 2025 Key change/ Impact

A. Family Investment Funds
Registration as Authorised FME Family Investment Funds ('FIF') investing in securities, financial products and such other permitted asset classes required to seek registration as an Authorised FME The FMEs to be set up by a Single Family which shall manage its FIF for investing in financial products including securities and such other permitted asset classes Requirement for FIFs to also have a separate FME entity (registered with IFSCA as Authorised FME)
Definition of FIF A self-managed fund pooling money from a single family. A fund pooling money only from a single family under one or more investment vehicles and has been set up in terms of these regulations 'Single family' definition also widened
Categorization of FIF No such provision The FIF may be construed as a Category I AIF, Category II AIF or Category III AIF depending on the investment strategy  
Additional investment vehicles setup by FIF No such provision FIF may set up additional investment vehicles in the form of companies, LLPs, trusts or any other form specified by IFSCA  
B. Manpower Requirements for FMEs
Approval for appointment of KMP Prior approval of IFSCA required Only an intimation to IFSCA shall suffice  
Appointment of additional KMP (in additional to Principal officer and Compliance officer) Only Registered FME (Retail) required to appoint additional KMP for fund management FMEs managing an AUM of at least USD 1 Billion (excluding an AUM of a Fund of Fund) required to appoint an additional KMP within 6 months from the end of the financial year (certain exceptions provided) Measure to administer a stringent governance for large value FMEs
Educational Qualification for KMPs of FMEs

KMPs of FMEs to have :

  • A professional qualification or post-graduate degree or post graduate diploma (minimum 2 years in duration) in specified sectors from listed institutions; or
  • A certification from specified organisations recognised/ accredited by IFSCA or a regulator in India or Foreign Jurisdiction
  • Professional qualification now defined to inter alia include memberships from ICAI, ICSI, ICWAI etc)
  • Minimum duration reduced from 2 years to 1 year
  • Certification criteria replaced with CFA or a FRM from Global Association of Risk Professionals or any other relevant educational qualifications as may be prescribed
  • " Relaxation provided if the principal officer has a work experience of at least 15 years (subject to other conditions)
 Pool of eligible candidates for KMP position to widen
Minimum experience criteria for KMPs of FMEs Minimum experience of 5 years required for the principal officer and other KMPs (includes compliance officer as well) in related activities in the securities market or financial products including in a portfolio manager, broker dealer, investment advisor, wealth manager, research analyst or fund management

Number of years of experience reduced from 5 years to 3 years for compliance officer provided such compliance officer possesses a professional qualification and has experience in compliance or risk management in a listed company or an entity regulated by a financial sector regulator

The minimum experience criteria of 5 years to continue for principal officer and other KMPs. Further, the list of prescribed financial services activities for the 5 year experience is also widened to include investment banker, credit rating agency, market infrastructure institution, financial sector regulator or consultancy experience in areas related to fund management, such as deal due diligence, transaction advisory or similar activities.

Provided that the consultancy experience in areas related to fund management, such as deal due diligence, transaction advisory, etc. shall be considered for a maximum period of 2 years and experience in other areas shall be required for at least 3 years

 Reduction of experience requirement for compliance officer is a welcome move and should widen the candidate base for these positions
Certification requirements for employees of FME No such requirements IFSCA to specify the institutions from where certifications shall be obtained To be prescribed
C. Non-Retail Schemes and Retail Schemes
Minimum corpus of the scheme UDS 5 Mn USD 3 Mn
Amendments in line with the IFSCA press release dated 19 December 2024
Additional relaxation for OpenEnded Schemes to commence investment activities No such provisions
  • Permitted to commence investment activities upon raising at least USD 1 million
  • The minimum corpus of USD 3 mn to be achieved within 12 month period
Validity of Scheme's PPM 6 months from the date of filing PPM with IFSCA or the date of observation letter of IFSCA, whichever is later 12 months from the date of IFSCA's communication regarding PPM being taken on record More time provided to FMEs to raise the minimum corpus of USD 3 Mn to facilitate the ease of doing fund management activities in IFSC
Definition of Fund of funds ('FOF') Scheme investing primarily in other schemes, whether in IFSC/India/ foreign jurisdictions Scheme that invests in other schemes except to the extent of funds required for meeting expenses, hedging or liquidity

requirements for the purpose of repurchases, redemptions and distribution, as disclosed in the offer document

  
D. Non-Retail Schemes (Venture Capital Schemes and Restricted Schemes)
Maximum contribution by FME / it's associates in a scheme 10% of the targeted corpus

100% investment permitted provided :

  • " the FME and its Associates (and their ultimate beneficial owners) are persons resident outside India; and
  • not more than 1/3rd of the corpus of the scheme is invested in an Investee Company and its associates
 Amendments in line with the IFSCA press release dated 19 December 2024; albeit conditions prescribed now
Joint Investment No such provision FME may accept investments from multiple investors acting as joint investor (with specified relationships) provided each investor invests the minimum prescribed investment amount  
Investment by open ended Restricted schemes in unlisted securities Maximum investment in unlisted securities restricted to 25% of corpus No maximum limit for open-ended 'Fund of funds' scheme, if such scheme invests in other open-ended scheme(s), which do not have more than 25% of corpus invested in unlisted securities Additional flexibility provided to open ended schemes
 Restrictions on buying and selling securities from associates / other schemes of FME / major investors  No such restrictions existed   Not permitted to buy/ sell securities from Associates or other schemes of FME / Associates or an investor who has committed to invest at least 50% of its corpus,

unless prior approval from 75% investors in the Scheme by value is obtained

Approval not required for an FOF scheme which has disclosed in its PPM, the details of underlying schemes where such investments are intended to be made and the nature of association that the FME has with such managers		  Measure intended to mitigate transactions which may not be in the best interest of the investors
Valuation of assets (applicable for retail schemes as well) Valuation of assets to be undertaken by independent third-party service provider such as fund administrators; Custodian registered with IFSCA, Valuer registered with Insolvency and Bankruptcy Board of India
  • Credit rating agency registered with IFSCA also added to the list.
  • Valuation requirement to not apply to a FOF scheme where the underlying scheme(s) are regulated by financial service regulator and are valued by any independent entity.
  
Additional conditions for Cat I / II / III AIFs No such provision A Restricted scheme filed with the IFSCA as a Category I AIF, Category II AIF or Category III AIF shall invest in accordance with such additional conditions as may be specified by the IFSCA Additional conditions to be prescribed
E. Registered FME (Retail) and Retail Schemes
Requirement of Sound track record FME or holding company to have minimum 5 years in managing AUM of at least USD 200 Mn with more than 25,000 investors

At least 1 person in control of the FME holding more than 25% shareholding in the FME to be carrying on the business in financial services for at least 5 years		 5 years criteria to be evaluated considering the experience of FME / holding company or their subsidiaries


Criteria of a person in control of the FME holding more than 25% shareholding in the FME revised and additional net worth criteria introduced		 Facilitating a flexibility entry to new entrants with investment advisory background
Investment restrictions Several relaxations and exemptions provided in investment related conditions to provide operational flexibility to funds
Investment in Associate entities Maximum investment in associate entities permissible up to 25% of the AUM Exemption provided in case of FOF scheme, subject to appropriate disclosures in the offer document  
Listing of close-ended Retail Schemes Mandatory listing on a recognized stock exchange Requirement of listing made optional if minimum amount of investment by each investor in the scheme is at least USD 1000 Reduces the compliance burden
F. Portfolio Management Services (PMS)
Minimum investment amount from clients USD 150,000 USD 75,000 Intended to increase the client base for PMS service providers
Dealing with client funds Funds of clients can be maintained in specific bank account of FME in IFSC banking unit or specific bank account of the client in an IFSC banking unit, a bank in India or a foreign jurisdiction Additional flexibility provided to maintain funds in a specific account of the client maintained with a regulated broker dealer in IFSC, or an equivalent entity in India or foreign jurisdiction (subject to certain safeguards) Facilitates further expansion of PMS and broker dealer activities in IFSC
Category FME Regulation 2022 FME Regulations 2025
G. Other Key Matters
Appointment of custodian in IFSC Custodian mandatorily required to be appointed for Retail schemes, open ended restricted schemes and other schemes with AUM > USD 70 mn.

No window of 12 months to comply with this requirement
  • It is now clarified that the Custodian should be based in IFSC
  • Custodian may be appointed in the jurisdiction where the securities have been issued in specific situation and subject to conditions
  • FOF schemes exempted from the requirement of appointing a custodian provided the underlying schemes have appointed independent custodians

Schemes required to appoint custodian in IFSC and having custodian outside IFSC mandated to appoint a custodian in IFSC within 12 months from the date of notification of these regulations
Opening branch / representative office of FME in other jurisdictions No such provision In order to aid in the global expansion of their operations, FMEs have been permitted to open branches or representative offices in other jurisdictions for the purpose of marketing their offerings and client service, without requiring any prior approval from IFSCA (an intimation to IFSCA considered as a sufficient compliance)

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.

Authors
Photo of Aurtus Consulting LLP
Aurtus Consulting LLP
See More Popular Content From

Mondaq uses cookies on this website. By using our website you agree to our use of cookies as set out in our Privacy Policy.

Learn More